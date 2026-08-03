Israeli Vulnerability

On Sonar21 (Sonar21) Larry Johnson identifies a significant constraint on any actual or potential aggression by Israel against Iran. This is Israel’s vulnerability with respect to its fuel systems, over and above the danger that Iran represents to GCC refining, LNG, power-water, storage and export systems. Several tightly coupled systems can fail faster than substitute supply, repair capacity and emergency logistics can be mobilized.

Johnson cites a report that assumes that the first retaliatory pressure would fall on Israel because its domestic fuel system is concentrated in two refineries. Selected GCC systems could then face pressure if Gulf airspace, bases, logistics, intelligence, energy support or political alignment were viewed as materially supporting the campaign.

A regional network of several national networks depends on a limited number of refineries, LNG trains, shared utilities, storage systems, marine terminals and pipeline corridors. Israel’s two refineries are located at Haifa-Bazan (the larger complex) and Ashdod, which is the only substantial domestic alternative.

Haifa/Bazan is the central Israeli fuel-security exposure because it combines the largest refining burden, with interconnected support systems. A future disruption would not need to eliminate every crude or conversion unit to create a national deficit. Loss of electrical integration, steam, hydrogen, internal transfer, controls, tankage or product certification could constrain several process trains simultaneously. If Haifa was rendered inoperational, the Ashdod refinery would be significantlty insufficient. If only Haifa was available, the deficit would be manageable. If neither was available there would be a very major crisis.

“Israel’s fuel system is concentrated, its military posture is highly fuel dependent and its ability to replace a two-refinery loss would depend on uninterrupted reception and finite stocks. A wider campaign against GCC systems would create the larger regional and global consequence by degrading refining, LNG, power-water, storage, ports and alternative export routes at the same time. The decisive contest would be between the speed of systemic disruption and the speed of substitution, repair and commercial re-entry.”

This is all in addition to other factors that have stayed Trump’s hand, the most important of which, in my view, is the vulnerability of Gulf States to Iranian strikes on their desalination systems at a time when many are seriously threatened economically by the continuing closure by Iran of the Strait of Hormuz, and the partially successful Houthi blockade of Saudi ships in the Red Sea (although two tankers carrying Saudi oil are reported to have safely exited the Red Sea yesterday).

While Iran denies that there are any negotiations going on with the US at this time, as Trump falsely alleges, it does concede that progress has been made in its talks with Oman over their likely future of exercising joint authority over the Strait of Hormuz.

The Price of Oil

The Financial Times this morning carries a report that confirms that the territorial waters of both countries combine to make the Strait an entirely Omani-Iranian waterway. Although a UN Convention on the Law of the Sea does give international shipping a right to pass free through such waterways, neither the US nor Iran have ratified that Convention. Besides, there are other examples, uncontested, where ships are charged fees (but not tolls) for appropriate, relevant services rendered. This is the case between Sweden and Denmark in the Danish Straits where charges are imposed for traffic services, ice-breaking, and pilotage (something required by the Danes), and in the case of the Turkish Bosphorus/Dardenelles, the 1936 Montreux Convention allows charges ($130,000 for a tanker’s two-way passage today) for such things as lighthouses, lights and channel buoys.

The price of Brent crude today is somewhere between $79 and $83 a barrel, having fallen in the light of Trump’s decision not to attack Iran. Many commentators raise the question of whether there is deliberate market manipulation by President Trump that may be designed to enrich investors who, in one way or another, have privileged access to prior information as to Trump announcements. This may well be the case.

Others, including myself, regularly seek answers to the question as to how it is that we have not seen more panic in prices. One thing to consider is whether analysts focus too much on the reduction in the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz (and now, the Red Sea) and what impact that this shortfall can be expected to have on oil markets, without asking the more important question as to how much oil is available altogether.

They do not seem to allow for the fact that in addition to the many workarounds that I have identified in previous posts, many suppliers must surely be accommodating to the longer alternative voyage around the Cape of Good Hope. This adds 10 to 15 extra days (about 3,000 to 6,500 additional miles) to a one-way voyage, depending on the exact origin and destination. But if the additional cost is being covered by additional pricing then, why not?

Larry Johnson’s perspective on the vulnerability of Israel is reinforced by Robert Inlakesh at Mint Press News (MPN) who breaks down how Iran’s strategic military capabilities have shattered the illusion of US-Israeli invincibility in West Asia, sending, as Inlakesh says, shockwaves through the military-industrial complex and accounting or helping to account for the latest Trump cycle of threats/cancellation of threats.



The hypocrisy, says Inlakesh, who shows how Iran’s success in hitting pro-US/Israeli assets in Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan, is staggering: Washington demands disarmament from sovereign nations (Iran) while arming a genocidal regime (Israel) just as Iran’s military chokehold has reduced the US-Israeli alliance to posturing and panic. Iranian special forces jave launched over 20 cross-border operations against U.S. proxy militias; US radars &interceptors protecting Israel are being destroyed.

Iran has been pounding Kurdish forces in Iraqi Kurdistan in northern Iraq preparing with US help to invade Iran. There have been 26 such operations within the past few days, and these facilities include US assets.

International bodies and human rights organizations have documented extensive violations of international humanitarian law by Israeli forces in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, with multiple findings pointing to acts that may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Drop Site News (Drop Site) details the most recent Israeli outrages in the region:

Gaza

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office issued on Sunday its first public reaction since U.S. President Trump announced the Board of Peace agreement with Palestinian resistance factions earlier this week, saying that Israel would not withdraw from Gaza and claiming it had “serious” concerns about Hamas’ continued operations in the Strip and potential to “expand” absent an Israeli presence.

Over the past 24 hours, 19 Palestinians were killed - 18 in new attacks and one succumbing to wounds—and 35 were injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen to 73,375 killed, with 174,220 injured. Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 1,250 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 4,110, while 804 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble.

Israel kills 34 Palestinians, wounds 134 since Gaza deal announcement: Since Trump’s Friday announcement of a “historic agreement” and Hamas’s acceptance of phase two of the Gaza ceasefire deal, conditioned on Israeli compliance, Israeli attacks have killed at least 34 Palestinians and wounded 134 others across the Strip, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.An attack near Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir Al-Balah, which destroyed two central medicine warehouses, including critical equipment for kidney dialysis, and nearby tents sheltering displaced families.

Nickolay Mladenov, who leads the U.S.-backed “Board of Peace,” responded to the Israeli strikes by noting that the attacks had killed civilians and “destroyed medical supplies that people depend on,” without naming or condemning Israel.

Senior Hamas official Basem Naim criticized the ongoing Israeli attacks: “At a time when Hamas demonstrated considerable flexibility and a high degree of responsibility by agreeing to the roadmap presented by the Board of Peace for the transition to the second phase of the Gaza War Termination Agreement, the Israeli occupation significantly escalated its targeting of civilians,” he said in a statement. “Its attacks have not ceased since the understandings were announced.”

UN: 67% of Gaza faces food insecurity, 10% nears famine: The head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territory, Justin Brady, warned Monday that Gaza remains in a food emergency and is at risk of reaching Phase 5 of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the threshold for an official famine declaration, Al Jazeera reported.

West Bank

Israeli forces and settlers conducted 2,256 attacks against Palestinians, their land, and property across the occupied West Bank in July, according to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission. Israeli forces were responsible for 1,458 attacks and settlers for 798, the group said, describing the violence as a coordinated campaign in which the military provides “protection and support” for settler attacks. Settlers killed seven Palestinians in Nablus and Ramallah, uprooted, damaged, or poisoned 5,027 trees, damaged property in 440 incidents, and attempted to establish 29 new settlement outposts. Israeli authorities issued 33 military orders targeting more than 830 dunams (~205,000 acres) of Palestinian land and carried out 80 demolition operations, destroying 165 structures.

Lebanon

Overnight, Israeli warplanes struck the Ali Al-Taher heights on the outskirts of Nabatieh Al-Fawqa. Forces fired phosphorus munitions that ignited fires in olive groves and pine forests around Yaroun and the city of Bint Jbeil. Israeli artillery shelled Mais Al-Jabal in the Marjayoun district, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported, while an Israeli drone drfopped a stun grenade on a pickup truck in Al-Mansouri in Tyre district, setting it ablaze.In Gaza, the International Criminal Court (ICC) and UN experts have cited the intentional restriction of water, food, electricity, and humanitarian aid as constituting starvation as a method of warfare and collective punishment. Widespread and systematic bombardments of hospitals (such as Al-Shifa and Al-Aqsa), schools functioning as shelters, and designated safe zones have been classified as unlawful direct or indiscriminate attacks. The systematic issuance of sweeping evacuation orders affecting nearly the entire civilian population, coupled with the destruction of residential infrastructure, has been formally assessed as forced displacement.

In Lebanon, ongoing military campaigns and shelling in densely populated urban and rural areas have resulted in thousands of civilian deaths and injuries, alongside the destruction of civilian homes. Documentation by the UN Human Rights Office highlights the killing of over 135 healthcare workers as well as numerous journalists and media personnel in active zones. The wide-scale, indefinite evacuation orders and systematic razing of border villages have been flagged by organizations like Human Rights Watch as potential violations of the laws of war regarding the prohibition of wanton destruction.

Syria

In Syria, UN reporting notes expanded military presence, ground incursions, and persistent airstrikes into the occupied Syrian Golan and adjacent Syrian territory, compounding regional instability and breaching sovereign boundaries

