Russia-Ukraine

Military Summary Channel has noted that in each of the past four years Ukraine has set up some kind of event in Kiev in an attempt to draw attention away from Russian observance and celebration of Victory Day on May 9th, and using that event to draw international visitors to Kiev and that Russia has never struck Kiev during these events. On this occasion, however, Russia is advising international leaders, journalists and so on to stay well away from Kiev because, in the event that Kiev strikes Moscow from now through May 9th itself, Russia will retaliate, big-time, on Kiev. We simply don’t know how Zelenskiy will deal with this statement of intent. One possibility is that some kind of attack is staged but one that does not strike Moscow, leaving it open for Moscow to ignore, if it chooses. There are indications that Kiev is indeed planning something, suggested by Ukrainian attempts to bombard Russia with drone swarms in recent days possibly for the purpose of overloading Russian air defenses in a corridor to Moscow.

Gordon Hahn (Hahn) has reported on the recent two-day delay by Ukraine in extending state of martial law which he says was largely the result of the need to adopt a reform of the Kiev’s brutal forced mobilization of men to fight in the beleaguered Ukrainian armed forces.

“On April 27th the Rada passed an extension of martial law and military mobilization until August 2nd on the basis of the standard three-month term, and Zelenskiy signed the law the next day. But without redressing the population’s increasing alienation from the war effort and the regime as a result of coerced mobilization of men to fight at the front, some deputies were unprepared to pass the martial law resolution. The violent recruitment process has included the killing and maiming of captured draft evaders, mass resistance against the mobilizers’ attempts to seize evaders, and even the use of firearms by both mobilizers and evaders resisting capture. This has raised a firestorm of criticism, resentment, and anger teetering on the edge of open revolt among the public, forcing Ukrainian leader Volodomyr Zelenskiy, the government, and the Verkhovna Rada deputies to at least feign an attempt to right the situation. Even the police are now hated by the public for failing to protect citizens against the mobilizers’ violent methods and often siding with the latter. Many are asking why can not the Rada deputies, government ministers, their sons, the 120,000 police, and 100,000 mobilization center press gangs be subjected to the draft.

Zelenskiy has ordered a kind of army reform that would drain the number of troops serving on the constantly receding front lines and is based on increased expenditures Kiev cannot provide if it hopes to purchase weapons at the levels needed. Hahn estimates that Ukraine needs several hundred thousand new recruits this year at a minimum and it seems very unlikely that it will achieve this goal.

“There are virtually no volunteers, and almost all of the mobilized men have been captured or otherwise coerced into the armed forces, hurriedly trained if trained at all, and deployed to the front wholly unprepared for what they are about to face…Kiev may be counting on the new policy of many European states, including Germany, of terminating subsidies for Ukrainian refugees and returning men to Ukraine to be conscripted. However, the likely outcome of this is Ukrainian violence in Europe by those seeking to avoid de facto extradition to Ukraine as well as in Ukraine by those who are forced to return to their war-torn homeland or are ineligible for, or soon lose exemption or deferment.

This is in the context of deep, continuing corruption in Ukraine. IntelliNews (IntelliNews) explains:

“ A new set of NABU tapes dropped that are just adding to the damage already done by the previous “Operation Midas” investigation into Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's nearest and dearest. They skimmed off $100mn in kickbacks in the Energoatom scandal, and now the new tapes expose many of the president’s inner circle discussing schemes and luxury villas they are building in Kyiv’s suburbs.”

Iran

(Late news: TimesNow reporting that Iran has accused the US of violating the ceasefire by striking Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, and Minab near the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM said US forces intercepted Iranian missiles and drones targeting Navy destroyers and carried out “self-defense strikes” on Iranian military sites).

Trump has paused his Operation Freedom in the Gulf because of complaints from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations (including Oman, Qatar) that they were not consulted, that their interests were not considered and because these nations don’t believe that the plan is workable. These countries are refusing permission for the US to access its military bases on their territories or to fly through their airspace.

At the time of writing midday California PDT time on May 7th it is confirmed that the US has presented a draft agreement of some kind to Iran - some are describing it as an MOU - via Pakistani mediators (the details were published in Axios yesterday and I provided a summary of the main points) and that these are still under review by Iran. Initial indications suggest that Iran is not overly impressed. Some of the proposals (such as a very long moratorium on enrichment of uranium) seem very unlikely to be acceptable to Iran) and my own view is that the major element in the room is the total untrustworthiness of the Trump administration, its agreement-incapability and the incompetence of the openly Zionist negotiators whom Trump has selected to negotiate the US position both in the Ukraine and in the Iran conflicts. That, and the continuing war that Israel is fighting against Iranian allies in Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank. Worse than the constant confusion as to what Trump is actually trying to achieve through negotiation, are understandable suspicions that either Trump himself or people close to him are deliberately gaming the market for personal gain (see (Krugman)

There is a high likelihood therefore that for the moment the tensions will continue and may grow worse, with kinetic interactions occurring on a daily basis. The final tanker from the Gulf to California, for example, has now berthed and when its oil is disbursed there are no other scheduled vessels at a time when US oil reserves are already low and sinking, presaging a crisis in gasoline prices for motor vehicles. These stand at $100 a barrel for Brent crude, right now, which is lower than the most recent high of around $120, perhaps reflecting the lingering market hopes of an end to the conflict which Trumpian announcement tend to trigger. Many worry that if the crisis is simply left to fester, with Iran in control of the Gulf and the US blockading Iranian-related ships that seek entry to or exit from Iranian ports, then we will have reached the point of catastrophe for international trade and day-to-day living.

Iran has established the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) and is imposing a set of new rules for vessels seeking to transit the strait. These include a “Vessel Information Declaration,” an application form that must be completed by all transiting vessels to ensure safe passage.

The Economist claims to have seen evidence of a secret Russian plan to supply innovative weapons to Iran. The drones were to be used against American troops, in case they tried to attack Iranian territory. This does seem to align with presumptions of Russian military aid to Iran, even if The Economist is hardly neutral on the matter.

Israel and Palestine

Mazin Qumsiyeh reports on humanitarian activists Thiago Ávila and Saif Abu Keshek

who continue to be held in horrible conditions after being kidnapped from ships

1000 km away from Gaza.

“They are on hunger strike, and held in teh notorious

torture areas called "Israeli prisons" (torture cells in which 80

Palestinians died in teh past three years and many were raped and suffered

permanent disabilities). Thiago's mother died while he is being held. Dr.

Husam Abusafiya (Palestinian paediatrician and neonatologist who served as

the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Gaza Strip) is one of 737

medical workers also kidnapped by Israel in the past 2.5 years and is being

tortured and faces imminent death. 11,000 political prisoners held as we

speak (a total of over one million detained since 1948).”

Drop Site News (DSN)reports that over the last 24 hours, nine Palestinians were killed—six in new attacks and three from wounds sustained in earlier attacks—and 39 were injured across Gaza. Israeli forces destroyed more than 200 dunums (nearly 50 acres) of farmland and uprooted thousands of fruit-bearing trees east of Hebron over the past three days, just before harvest season, according to Palestinian officials cited by the Palestinian Information Center. Also: A malnutrition crisis in Gaza created by Israel has had a devastating impact on pregnant and breastfeeding women, newborns, and infants under six months old, according to an analysis of medical data released today by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

In Britain, Declassified (Declassified) reports that the Metropolitan Police has declined to investigate Britons accused of committing war crimes while serving with the Israeli military in Gaza:

Last April, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) and the Public Interest Law Centre (PILC) filed an extensive, 240-page dossier to the Met’s War Crimes Team. The report detailed the alleged involvement of the 10 British nationals, including dual citizens, in the “targeted killings of civilians and aid workers, indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas, attacks on hospitals and protected sites, and the forced transfer and displacement of civilians”…In its recent decision letter, the Met Police accepted that international bodies have found that Israel’s actions in Gaza “could amount to war crimes” and identified at least four individuals of “particular interest.” However, the War Crimes Team has refused to move beyond a scoping exercise, saying there was “no realistic prospect of conviction” and that an “effective investigation could not be conducted.”

Lebanon

Drop Site News reports:

At least seven people were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes and drone attacks across southern Lebanon on Thursday, according to the National News Agency

Israel bombed Beirut on Wednesday for the first time since it agreed to a “ceasefire” with Lebanon last month. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a video statement confirming the strike, saying it targeted the commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force.

At least 13 people were killed and over 10 towns attacked in Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley on Wednesday, despite the U.S.-mediated ceasefire announced last month, according to Reuters.

Syria

OPCW has confirmed that it buried critical evidence in Syria chemical weapons probe, finally acknowledging concealment of the assessment of German military toxicologists who ruled out chlorine gas as the cause of dozens of deaths in the alleged Douma chemical attack of April 2018 (and thus pointing the finger towards other more likely culprits for the deaths supposedly caused by chlorione), in a vindication of those like Piers Robinson (of Propaganda in Focus), and Aaron Mate and others who have critically investigated this case (see (The Grayzone)).