Escalatory Pressures to Boiling Point

Over the past 24 hours we have seen massive escalatory pressures. These include:

(1) Ukrainian drone strikes against Moscow and Saint Petersburg, following trajectories over NATO airspace, including Baltic airspace, and the international waters of the Gulf of Finland, placing further pressure on the Kremlin to weigh the possibility of direct retaliation on NATO facilities in NATO countries;

(2) A potential Egyptian vote today, October 18, on an emergency request to authorize “defensive” military assistance for Saudi Arabia (it was Saudi Arabia that rekindled this war, possibly under pressure from Washington, when on July 13 it attacked SANAA airport to make it impossible for an Iranian plane - returning Ansarallah mourners from Khameini’s funeral - to land there; (3) riots in France, Belgium, Italy and Albania that have been triggered by protests against the rising cost of living, on top of a long month of protests through France against their educational conditions by high school students - the result, in large measure, firstly, of the unprovoked wars by the US and Israel on Iran that since February of this year have led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and have placed enormous pressure on global oil supply; as well as, secondly, the flagrant fransfer of European wealth to the corrupt, neo-Nazi regime of Kiev (doubless involving collaboration with many entities in NATO countries), and the spiraling cost of European (and especially German) strategies of rearmament and mobilization in apparent preparation for a European war on Russia, a project in which, increasingly, it seems that European leaders have deluded themselves into thinking they can win and something they never seem to tire of provoking. The European protests seem likely to provide further support for the cause of the parties of the new right such as AfD in Germany or National Assembly in France, that are very skeptical of the Ukraine project and whose priority is the reconstruction of nationalism, something that could yet sabotage the Europe of Ursula von der Leyen and her supporters.

(3) Courtesy of the UK’s Prime Minister, Andrew Burnham (yet another phony-left creature of Blairite neoconversative legacy, made of precisely the same thoroughly inauthentic stuff as Keir Starmer), we are being subjected to a lot more silly stuff about Russian attempts to influence the UK’s Brexit vote, drawing on popular associations built up by Hilary Clinton’s team in her failed contest with Donald Trump back in 2016, as Burnham seeks ways of wheedling the UK back into the Brussels fold. Far more credible evidence of election interference is coming from Brazil with reference to the campaigns of Silicon Valley companies to favor pro-Bolsonaro over Lula messaging in support of Washington’s impressive attempt to swamp Latin America with elitist, far-right parties on behalf of US empire.

Lest anyone make the mistake of missing the main point here - a long, long history of Western interference in the elections of almost everybody else which has now become digitally competent - I recall what we learned from the scandal of Cambridge Analytica and Strategic Communications Laboratories (SCL) back in 2018-2019. Readers may remember that Facebook (now Meta) had ended up suspending its accounts with Cambridge Analytica over a scheme in which Analytica had matched personality data with Facebook public information as the basis for demographic micro-targeting of persuasive messaging. Analytica’s parent was a UK company, SCL, tied to many of Britain’s great and good, including intelligence figures. SCL's expertise was “psyops,” seeking to change people’s minds not through persuasion but through “informational dominance,” including rumor, disinformation, and fake news. It regarded Information Operations as the fifth dimension of the battlespace of modern military strategy, after land, sea, air and space. Even by 2017, SCL had deployed its techniques in 200 elections around the world, mostly in underdeveloped democracies. I have provided a fuller account in my 2020 book, Russiagate and Propaganda (Routledge).

(4) We hear a great deal about a disagreements between Trump and Zelenskiy concerning Trump’s “diesel deal” with Russia, Ukrainian disregard for Washington pressure to get it to stop drone and missile attacks on Russian oil refineries (which to all credible accounts are essentially navigated and made possible by the CIA and MI6) in the interests of improving Republican showing in the midterms (whose outcome is unlikely to be of much concern to the CIA and MI6), and claims by Zelenskiy about the withdrawal of the support of US intelligence, including that of the military wing of Starlink (Starshield). It is entirely possible, and perhaps probable, that these so-called disagreements are merely theatrical performances orchestrated by the CIA, MI6 and other Deep State agencies.

The essential algorithm is the restoration and sustenance of US hegemony. Not about the splitting the world up into different hemispheres, with US domination of Central and Latin America, as some like to claim, but global US hegemony. The US has benefitted from the weakening of Europe, first by forcing German and more general European dependence on cheap Russian energy in favor of US LNG exports (and, up until January, Russian LNG - which Europe is scheduled to renounced by January, even as Trump temporarily lifts US sanctions on Russian energy exports). And, secondly, by forcing Europe to shoulder a great deal more of the cost of the NATO war on Russia, using Ukraine as NATO’s proxy - a strategy that has been strangely congenial to the EU Commission as the pretext for establishing a more cohesive continental ideology of identity, a more intense sense of European unity, together with increasing powers to raise its own money and to build its own army and, not least, burnishing the self-importance of Ursual von der Leyen and her warmongering Estonian mini-me Kaja Kallas.

Ukraine Project as Class and Geopolitical Warfare

In reality, the European Commission is proving to be a weapon of class war that pits European elites, sucking up to Washington, against the real interests of the European people who, as I have mentioned, are currently turning further against their oppressors who, in turn, are content to watch over the impoverishment of the majority in favor of their own special class interests, creating a wide and wider gulf between rulers and ruled reminiscent of 1789.

The Ukraine project - the success of recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow and Saint Petersburg notwithstanding - is in an advanced state of collapse. Russia has extended the war more comprehensively into western Ukraine, which had been relatively immune up this point, albeit with exceptions. The capital of Ukraine, Kiev, is subject to and suffers from long electricity black-outs; shortages of gasoline; the failure of its metro system, the ongoing evacuation of the city by its residents in favor of safer areas, including European; Russia’s regular and fearsome attacks on the city with hypersonic zircon and other Russian missiles (its energy, communication and transportation points, commercial warehouses, military assets, the degradation of existing air defense; US unwillingness to provide more Pac 3 interceptor missiles in favor of what the US sees as greater needs in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in the Gulf; the inability of conventional air defenses to bring down hypersonic missiles) he ongoing evacuation of the city by its resident in favor of safer areas, including European.

Russian Strength

Ukrainian counteroffensives, notably the “Vivaldi” counteroffensive north of Lyman, appear to have largely stalled. Russia has taken Dobrepillia to the south of the Slavyansk and Kramatorsk conurbation, and is now in the process of encircling it, while the Ukrainian corridor east of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv oblast has been obliterated, and Russia has established a northern corridor or buffer zone from Kharkiv through Sumy and Kharkiv from which Russia could relatively easily strike and take Kiev.

The Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov has asserted that Russian forces have dvanced to within 5 kilometers of the southern outskirts of Zapporizhzhia, and captured settlements like Novopavlivka, Novoandriivka, and Malokaterynivka. Spokespeople for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the ‘South’ Operational Command, on the other hand, officially refuted these statements as fabrications. Ukrainian military reports claim that the actual contact line has remained stable at approximately 22 kilometers from Zapporizhzhia city.

To the south, Russian military reports claimed to have cleared a large percentage of Orikhiv and sent small 2-man infiltration groups into the town. This is denied by Ukrainian officials who protest that if Russian forces genuinely controlled Orikhiv, the Russian Air Force would not be continuously bombing it—such as dropping 16 guided aerial bombs on the city as recently as October 16. Settlements cited by Russian command as captured (including Novopavlivka, Novoandriivka, and Preobrazhenka) are said by Ukraine to remain under Ukrainian Armed Forces control, though Russian forces have set goals to push toward them by the end of October. Open-source reports and military observers note that Russia has assembled a substantial grouping (estimated by some sources near 150,000 personnel or multiple assault formations) oriented toward the Orikhiv sector. Ukrainian strikes, including the destruction of key bridges and infrastructure near Polohy, are said to have heavily disrupted Russian supply lines and mechanized redeployments in central Zaporizhzhia, forcing them to rely on vulnerable motorized transport targeted by drones.

Russian forces have launched an escalating campaign of drone and missile strikes targeting critical bridge crossings over the Dnieper river in Kiev and Zapporizhzhia. Since early October Russia has damaged the road surface and overhead trolleybus cables of the Northern (Pivnichnyi) Bridge into Kiev, and traffic from east to west was suspended. The Southern (Pivdennyi) Bridge has been struck multiple times by Russian drones, forcing its complete closure and disrupting hundreds of thousands of daily commuters. The Patron Bridge has been partially closed or restricted toward the left bank. The strikes on Kyiv’s crossings created severe traffic logjams, disrupted public transit, and killed at least one person in a related apartment impact. Russian forces struck a bridge over the Dnipro River in Zaporizhzhia, leaving a large crater in the roadway and igniting a vehicle. Russian forces carried out over 30 strikes using drones, artillery, and guided bombs across the wider Dnipropetrovsk region, killing two civilians and wounding six others.

Ukrainian Resistance

It is not an uncommon feature of this war that whenever the odds seem to be hopelessly stacked up against Ukraine, Ukraine suddenly unleashes some bold new strike. The explanation lies in the underlying logic of Kiev’s war which is fundamentally a war over perception - the creation of a perception of Ukraine as brave, resilient and worthy, for the purpose of sustaining Western support of intelligence, arms and money. And the Europeans, for a very complex set of reasons, seem to fall over themselves in succumbing to the scam.

Ukrainian drone attacks on the night of October 17–18, 2026, struck major energy, industrial and transport infrastructure in the Saint Petersburg and the surrounding Leningrad region. Fires broke out at the Saint Petersburg Oil Terminal, an oil depot and industrial warehouse. Russian e-commerce firm Ozon reported a fire at its logistics hub in Saint Petersburg after a drone impact. The VK internet company stated that its data center in the Leningrad region was targeted, though services remained online. Two transformer substations in Yanino were disconnected, leaving roughly 20,000 residents without electricity. Operations and flights were heavily disrupted at the Pulkovo airport and over 350 flights were delayed or canceled across Moscow’s airports amid air defense restrictions. A drone struck a cable-stayed bridge on St. Petersburg’s Western High-Speed Diameter highway. Russian authorities claimed air defenses intercepted over 1,000 total drones nationwide (with 144–145 reported shot down over the Saint Petersburg/Leningrad area).

Given the flight of Ukrainian drones over NATO airspace, the Kremlin once again is forced to show whether it is ready to strike in some direct and substantial way on NATO war facilities in NATO territory or, if not, to render itself even more vulnerable to a continuing stream of Ukrainian attacks. It does not seem to matter that Russia can and does inflict far more damage on Ukraine, proportionally, than Ukraine inflicts on Russia, because Ukraine is a proxy for NATO and, in reality, Russia is at war with NATO, even if, for the most part it still pretends otherwise (I discount European shrieks of “hybrid war” as mostly nonsense stuff fabricated by a Deep State of European intelligence agencies that run the war for Washington).

With respect to West Asia, Al Jazeera reported today (AJ) that Egypt says it is ready to provide “all necessary and possible support to Saudi Arabia to defend its safety and stability.” The National Defense Council, chaired by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, has said that Egypt “stands fully with” Saudi Arabia to defend its resources, territorial integrity and Islamic holy sites. Riyadh is looking for help to protect the kingdom and Red Sea shipping. Egypt, whose Suez Canal revenue depends on the same traffic, is an obvious partner, although the last time it invaded Yemen back in 1967, as Sayed Marandi tells Glenn Diesen in a podcast earlier today, it merely weakened its own position before losing its war with Israel. Sisi’s posture contrasts sharply with his indifference to the fate of Palestinians in Gaza and on the West Bank and raises doubts as to whether he can risk doing much more than the troops of Saudi’s “Mecca alliance” allies, Turkiye and Pakistan, whose role so far seems primarily focused on protecting Riyadh and, in particular, protecting MSB from internal enemies. The long-term trajectory of this war increasingly lends itself to scenarios that involve the toppling of artificial pro-Washington monarchies and despotisms throughout West Asia, and even the deconstruction and resetting of Israel.