The ICJ verdict against Israel in the case initiated by South Africa is damning. It has rejected Israel’s specious attempts to weasel out of its culpability for the murder of over 25000 and wounding of over 70000 civilians by invoking procedural issues; it clearly endorses the reality of genocide on the ground; it ignores Israeli arguments that there has been no justified killing by Israel (e.g. it was all down to Hamas booby traps; and all the dead babies were young Hamas soldiers); it requires the Attorney General of Israel to initiate punitive measures against authorities who have incited genocide.

These clearly include the President of Israel and undoubtedly the odious Netanyahu and his equally odious cabinet. Politicians in countries like the UK that have laws or constitutional provisions against genocide should be looking over both their shoulders right now. There can be severe legal consequences for inciting and aiding major crime. Joseph Biden should be weighing the fateful implications for the contradictory coalition of interests that are represented by the Democratic Party, following upon his complicity in genocide and a history of genocidal actions in which senior members of his Administration - notably the fanatic (fanatically greedy) Neocon cabal have so confidently invested. This is the largely unelected cabal that spearheads the movement of perpetual US war - a forever war that is fought for the sole benefit of plutocrats and the armaments / military-industrial / MICIMATT Incubus. Centered in Washington and slavishly served - to their economic, political and moral detriment and to the detriment of their peoples -by the privileged elites of London, Berlin, Brussels, Paris Canberra and Wellington. Their legitimacy is, every day more, undermined by a feast of fatuous giving-away of national treasures to the sociopaths of Kiev, as their nations cluelessly descend into economic decline and deindustrialization -the direct outcome of silly miscalculations over sanctions and sabotage against Russia.

Israel may well ignore and smear the ICJ judgment. It’s leaders will find their vacation choices increasingly constrained. Around the world Israel and Israelis and its enabling institutions such as AIPAC (which essentially uses US money to bully US politicians into compliance with Zionist aspirations) encounter growing hostility. Even Israel’s much vaunted military and intelligence capabilities are ridiculed for their culpable inaction and monstrous overreaction, and incompetence, to the events of Oct 7, and murder,even, of at least three of Israel’s hostages taken by Hamas. All Israel’s official imagination seems able to reach out for are genocide, bombing and walls, and more walls (also known as buffer zones).

Action by the UNSC will be vetoed by the USA but supported by the UNGA. The ground will begin to be prepared for what, after many twists and turns, will be a final reckoning for Israel in the shape of a restructuring of the terms of consideration upon which the legitimacy hitherto of the State of Israel have been established. Without a root and branch approach to the imperial mess of Israel there is no promise for mooted one-state or two-state solutions.

Pro-Israel and pro-genocide Joe Biden, his reputation and credibility seriously tarnished by attempted escalation of war against Russia to the supposed benefit of a country with whose business elite he had close ties, is looking more like a monstrous combination of one-track thinking, unprocessed false assumptions, vacuity and senility. Yet no one in the ambience of a corrupt, compromised DNC (never forget Russiagate!) has the sense or the courage to wrest the Wheel of State from these bloodstained hands.

Before his dazed, Blinkened eyes looms the fate that the Neocons have for so long wished upon their Russian nemesis, namely the potential for serious conflict between the States of the USA itself - essentially between Republican and Democratic states over immigration, a phenomenon that has been generated in significant measure by the consequences of US imperial interference, and connived at by corporate elites who have weaponized immigration to weaken the US working class and enrich its overlords.

With this legacy, the Donkey Party looks across the political battlescape to gaze in horror upon the the Prince of Walls, Yellow Vomit MAGA Man, as though it has a serious chance of stopping him.