Perhaps more than any other prominent commentator, Brian Berletic of New Atlas (Berletic) has sustained a laser-like focus on what he argues is the essential core of the global geopolitical crisis, which is that of the US determination to restore the glory of its unipolar moment (I’ll date it at 1990-2000), so rudely interrupted when China’s accession to the WTO consolidated its meteroric rise from peasant State to magnificent Cosmopolis and Vladimir Putin concurrently rescued Yeltsin’s Russia from Wall Street.

I absolutely think Berletic is right. This approach does not dwell overly much on the freakish, Epsteinized and patently fascist character of the Trump regime but on a Deep State neocon agenda that has dominated US foreign policy at least from the Reagan years but, honestly, probably has its roots in Teddy Roosevelt and before, and which dictated the manner of US participation in both World War One and World War Two.

There is an evident turbocharged desperation that drives that agenda today and is inspired, I think it plausible to argue, by fear - fear of the Herculean China-Russia combine and by the BRICS, together with the realization that if the Empire does not strike now, it may very well sink into merciful (for the global majority) oblivion that its $39 trillion debt invites.

The desperation has accelerated in recent years with US manouvers with Israel and Turkey to bring down Assad in Syria, constant US meddling in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen, faithful military support to Israel, and to Israel’s genocidal program against Palestine and Zionist ambitions for a greater Israel; reignition of the proxy war with Russia over Ukraine; the humiliating subjugation of Europe to Washington over the end of cheap Russian energy supply for Europe, forcing Europe into dependence on expensive US energy, and the continent’s relative de-industrialization; US threats againat Canadian sovereignty and threats to impose US suzereignty over Greenland. Of particular importance, and constituting Trump originality in this saga is the US lasooing of the globe through the network of Trump Terror Tariffs (which surely will survive whatever pinprick obstacles are put in their way by the US Supreme Court) that have been used not only to extract far nmore wealth from non-US territories than is economically justified by tenets of free trade, but also to induce commitments from formerly powerful allies and non-allies alike, such as Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam to invest billions of dollars in the US at the direction of the US president and without regard for their merits; the effective seizure of Venezuela and, in particular Venezuelan oil; the sadistic blockade of Cuba; warnings of “narcotics” intervention in Colombia; support for the turn to authoritarianism in Ecuador on the same pretext; threats against Mexican sovereignty, again using the narcotics pretextr; the incitement to Pakistan to go to war Afghanistan’s Taliban (who had previously defeated the US) and, of course and not least, the unprovoked war against Iran which, even as I write, is threatening to destabilize the global economy and perhaps even to terminate 600 years of Western tyranny if Trump actually is as stupid as he usually sounds. To this list many additions are required, especially in Africa and the current contestations to buttress, assert or imperial power over West Africa, Sudan, Southern Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia, Nigeria….and so on and so on.

A footnote, perhaps, on the question of Israel, since analysts may be forgiven perhaps, in conjecturing, in view of the boundless generosity of the transition of US wealth to Israel, that Israel is the tail that wags the dog. Berletic refuses to go down that rabbit-hole, pointing out (and I shall here elaborate the direction of his argument in my own terms) that Israel serves US designs to destabilize the Middle East, help crush entities and interests that might otherwise rival US control and manipulation of Middle Eastern oil (so much in demand by China in particular, even though not much needed directly by the US itself) and Middle East trade networks (soon to be rivalled by networks across Central Europe and the Arctic that also help explain US foreign policy machinations from Afghanistan through to Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia and beyond to the unfreezing ice of the Arctic circle).

Though much angst is spilled, understandably, over AIPAC and the Israeli lobby and the Epstein class, Berletic reminds us that this source of corruption of the US political system is dwarfed by more ancient lobbies, the most important of which is the home-grown US military-industrial complex. And even if the domains of US finance and the propaganda-entertainment complex are more than proportionately influenced by Zionists, they are still principally the province of white, Anglo-Saxon males of loosely Christian origin. Mossad is still very much the junior partner within the world of intelligence to MI6 and, in particular, the CIA and the dozen or so other US intelligence agencies. I do wonder, however, whether there is something especially peculiar, within the Trump orbit, in Trump’s deference to Netanyahu, and his ties to Netanyahu through his son-in-law Jared Kushner and the Kushner family’s long-standing relationship to Netanyahu.

There was speculation a day or two ago as to whether US attacks on Iranian launchers had been so successful as to account for a very significant downturn in Iranian missile and drone attacks after the first day or so of the war. This seems less likely given the scale of Iranian attacks experienced over the past 24 hours or so of my writing these lines. The Iranians claim that many of the launchers that the US and Israel claim to have hit so far are decoys. It is far from clear that even if Russian and Chinese aid (certainly of active value in the matter of surveillance) can usefully extend to the replacement of launchers, even assuming they have launchers to spare, as these need to be appropriately set for the actual missiles that Iran possesses.

Bear in mind that reliable information from Israel is particularly scarce, and consider the major significance of reports of a hit on a desalination plant in Bahrein (which, if extended to such plants elsewhere in the Middle East, could cripple the entire Gulf in no time at all). Also, there has been a report of an Israeli hit on a desalination plant in southern Iran. Israel and Iran both have considerable dependencies on desalinated water and if there is to a be a war on desalination alongside the war on energy (currently playing out as Iran hits a Saudi refinery and the US and Israel strike Iranian oil facilities, while there is talk of a possible strike on heavily defended Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf and which is the main terminal for approximately 90% of Iran's crude oil exports. Talk of a Kurd invasion or uprising is more mooted today (March 8) than yesterday, perhaps reflecting a saner assessment of Kurdish doubts about the wisdom of listening to Trump and of the relatively small numbers that could be mobilized in support of US war aims.

These are among the many reasons why prior to Trump’s decision to light the fuse in Iran advisors warned him that military action could lead to unpredictable, long-term consequences and a potentially uncontrollable, prolonged conflict. People like Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine and CIA Director Ratcliffe privately expressed concerns that the administration lacked a clear “endgame” plan for the conflict, fearing a scenario where the U.S. would get stuck in a long-term war, similar to previous, unpopular Middle East engagements. Even while some top officials (including VP JD Vance and Sec. of State Marco Rubio) reportedly fell into line with the administration’s public stance, they originally preached caution, warning of the risks involved in a direct military conflict with Iran. Vance is clearly not a fan and has been instructed by Trump, reportedly, not to call any public meetings for the time being. Advisers have highlighted the obvious fact that the outcome of a “decimated” Iranian regime is not guaranteed to produce a government friendlier to the U.S., creating high uncertainty about the postwar future.

Despite these warnings, reports indicate that Trump opted to move forward with military action, often relying on his own judgment that such actions could be easily won

During March 7 and 8, 2026, Iranian forces and their regional allies conducted a series of missile and drone attacks targeting Gulf nations, U.S. military assets, and Israel as part of an escalating regional conflict. Despite what had been reported as a public apology from President Masoud Pezeshkian and a conditional order to halt strikes on neighbors (unless their territories were used for attacks on Iran), Iranian-launched munitions continued to hit several regional targets.

United Arab Emirates (UAE): Multiple drones targeted Dubai International Airport, leading to temporary flight suspensions. Two drones struck UAE territory between March 6 and 7.

Bahrain: Iranian strikes damaged a desalination plant and a university building. Sirens sounded in Bahrain throughout the weekend, with the military reporting 86 missiles and 148 drones intercepted since the conflict began.

Saudi Arabia: A military projectile struck a residential facility in Al-Kharj on March 8, killing an Indian and a Bangladeshi national and injuring 12 others. This marked the first reported deaths in the kingdom during this conflict. Additionally, 16 drones targeting the Shaybah oil field were intercepted on March 7.

Kuwait & Qatar: A government building and part of the international airport in Kuwait were hit. Qatar’s Defense Ministry reported intercepting a ballistic missile on March 7, and residents were warned to stay indoors.

Iraq: Iran-backed Iraqi militias conducted several strikes, including the first attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad since 2023.

Maritime Arena: An attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz was reported on March 8, adding to a total of 11 vessels struck since the start of “Operation Epic Fury”.

Iran continued its sustained campaign against Israeli territory with frequent missile barrages. Iran launched ten missile attack waves between March 6 and March 7. While most were intercepted, two missiles struck open areas in northern and central Israel. Shrapnel from intercepted Iranian missiles was found in the emergency department plaza of the Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv on March 7. Further ballistic missile attacks on the city were reported on March 8.

These attacks occurred as U.S. and Israeli forces intensified their “Operation Epic Fury” campaign, striking Iranian oil facilities near Tehran, IRGC headquarters, and missile launch sites.

The implications for the other major conflict in the world right now (Ukraine) are considerable. Britain (having first decline Trumpian overtures, then prevaricating, then being told by Trump that the US doesn’t need Britain’s help anyway), France and Germany are lining up in exhibition of their fanatical vassalage to the US, offering to join in to help the US against Iran. This is a continuation of their previous service in sustaining, for the benefit of the US and Israel, the false myth of the “Iran is a nuclear threat” meme (Iran has never had a nuclear weapon, Israel has hundreds), and forcing Iran, in effect, to capitulate over the JCPOA (which Trump then promptly sabotaged during his first administration, following up this abuse by assassinating, in a non-combat context, Iran’s revered principal military leader, Qasem Suleimani).

Europe’s participation in the Iranian conflict will surely further reduce whatever remaining sources of military and financial support the European powers can still direct towards Ukraine, even as some European countries (Hungary and Slovakia) contemplate the possibility of outright conflict with Ukraine rather than with Russia.

Russia meantime is finding in the Iranian crisis a treasure trove of possibility and opportunity as prices for Russian oil and gas soar. The prospects for the Zelenskiy regime in Kiev, therefore, look shakier than they have ever done at any previous time in this conflict. A Russian victory in Ukraine will undermine the authority and the capability of the US everywhere else, especially if it takes place at a moment of economic catastrophe that threatens the viability of the current economic order of things.

The new Supreme Leader of Iran is Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year old son of the late Ayatollah. U.S. President Donald Trump has previously called Mojtaba a “lightweight” and warned that any leader selected without his approval “won’t last long”. Even before the outcome of the election was announced Israel had been threatening to kill whoever was the choice - yet another indication of how the US-supported and encouraged Zionist entity, along with its sponsor, has utterly abandoned international law and morality.

Global oil prices have surged past $100 a barrel for the first time since 2022.