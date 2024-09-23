A very quick post for now.

I have yet to hear anyone picking up on the claims that NATO deployed cruise missiles on Russian ammo depots in recent days. Nor does there seem to be any interest in the claims that the most recent Russian Sarmat test was a failure.

I heard Scott Ritter this morning sticking to his claim that we might all have been killed the Saturday before last had Biden initialled permission to the Brits to use cruise missiles against Russia.

The danger he says was not of a Russian nuclear response but of a process of escalation that would have triggered US preemptive nuclear strike doctrine. He cites Ted Postol in support of this analysis.