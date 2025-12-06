Bottom lines (please ignore all blatant contradictions):

US doesn’t want to be a hegemon; but it doesn’t want anyone else to be a hegemon (ergo: war with China);

US definitely does want to be a hegemon throughout Latin America, doesn’t even want Latin Americans to trade with anyone other than with the US (ergo: Brazil - get sharper! faster!);

US thinks the EU really sucks! (ergo: US detests EU for suppressing free speech and acting like authoritarian turd like the US does);

US thinks NATO really sucks! (ergo: US, as a member and prime funder of NATO, must also suck);

US wants to get out of Ukraine (ergo: US really needs to get out of Ukraine to pursue war with China);

EU and NATO are going to have to deal with Ukraine (ergo: US going to balance Russia against Ukraine indefinitely while US concentrates on keeping China down);

That serves them right because they started it and are responsible for the mess (ergo: US lies about starting it and being principally responsible for the ensuing mess);

No more wars in the name of democracy, human rights (really?: whoever took that nonsense seriously anyway? And, does this extend to cocaine and fentanyl? Oh, and does it extend to having WMD and non-weaponized nuclear energy?);

US is going to support authoritarians everywhere, unless they’re Chinese, although it will support Chinese authoritarians in Taiwan; (ergo: we’re not racist except when it comes to Chinese and Somalians and anyone else who seeks asylum in the US or even wants to step foot in the US);

US is going to support authoritarians and the dismembering of journalists in the Middle East (but: didn’t it always?);

US doesn’t care about the Middle East except it cares about Iran (ergo: genociders welcome);

US totally HATES war! (shush: don’t wake the MIC, Rubio and the Neocons?);

That was a lie about the US totally hating war (come on, isn’t it about to invade Venezuela?)