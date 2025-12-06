US National Security Strategy: Totally Indifferent Discussion
Bottom lines (please ignore all blatant contradictions):
US doesn’t want to be a hegemon; but it doesn’t want anyone else to be a hegemon (ergo: war with China);
US definitely does want to be a hegemon throughout Latin America, doesn’t even want Latin Americans to trade with anyone other than with the US (ergo: Brazil - get sharper! faster!);
US thinks the EU really sucks! (ergo: US detests EU for suppressing free speech and acting like authoritarian turd like the US does);
US thinks NATO really sucks! (ergo: US, as a member and prime funder of NATO, must also suck);
US wants to get out of Ukraine (ergo: US really needs to get out of Ukraine to pursue war with China);
EU and NATO are going to have to deal with Ukraine (ergo: US going to balance Russia against Ukraine indefinitely while US concentrates on keeping China down);
That serves them right because they started it and are responsible for the mess (ergo: US lies about starting it and being principally responsible for the ensuing mess);
No more wars in the name of democracy, human rights (really?: whoever took that nonsense seriously anyway? And, does this extend to cocaine and fentanyl? Oh, and does it extend to having WMD and non-weaponized nuclear energy?);
US is going to support authoritarians everywhere, unless they’re Chinese, although it will support Chinese authoritarians in Taiwan; (ergo: we’re not racist except when it comes to Chinese and Somalians and anyone else who seeks asylum in the US or even wants to step foot in the US);
US is going to support authoritarians and the dismembering of journalists in the Middle East (but: didn’t it always?);
US doesn’t care about the Middle East except it cares about Iran (ergo: genociders welcome);
US totally HATES war! (shush: don’t wake the MIC, Rubio and the Neocons?);
That was a lie about the US totally hating war (come on, isn’t it about to invade Venezuela?)
US is going to be one great, fat, industrial power AGAIN! (but: who needs industry when you’ve got AI? But then again, does the US really have AI, or is that China?)