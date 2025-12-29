In this brief dialogue with Google AI this morning, perhaps one of the most useful takeaways is this: in Africa, the U.S. primarily focuses on military and security cooperation, while China is the dominant player in trade and infrastructure investment, and Europe maintains the largest overall foreign direct investment (FDI) stock and development aid. See also the final question concerning Russia.

Q1 In how many African countries is the US military engaged?

As of 2025, the U.S. military is engaged in at least

38 African countries through various levels of presence, ranging from large permanent bases to small advisory offices.

Key Locations of Military Engagement

The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) maintains “enduring” and “non-enduring” footprints across the continent, with heavy concentrations in the following areas:

Active Combat & Strikes: In December 2025, the U.S. conducted significant airstrikes against ISIS targets in Nigeria (Sokoto State) and Somalia .

Major Bases: Djibouti : Home to Camp Lemonnier, the only permanent U.S. base in Africa, housing over 4,000 personnel. Somalia : Maintains at least three locations, including Baledogle Airfield, for counterterrorism operations. Kenya : Operates out of Manda Bay (Camp Simba) and Mombasa. Other Footprints: Significant presence or “cooperative security locations” are maintained in Chad , Uganda , and Seychelles .



Types of Engagement in 2025

Engagement is currently shifting toward a “partner-led, U.S.-enabled” strategy, focusing on burden-sharing with local forces.

Multinational Exercises: The “African Lion 2025” exercise involved over 10,000 troops from 40+ nations, with primary maneuvers in Morocco , Ghana , Senegal , and Tunisia

Security Cooperation: Offices of Security Cooperation and Defense Attaché Offices are active in approximately 38 countries .

Intelligence & Training: Drone operations for surveillance and intelligence sharing continue to be a primary engagement method, particularly in East and West Africa.

Recent Withdrawals and Shifts

Niger : Following a coup and subsequent diplomatic breakdown in 2024, the U.S. completed a withdrawal from its major drone bases (Air Base 101 and 201).

Strategic Pullback: In 2025, U.S. leadership signaled a scaling back of the “heavy” support era, urging African nations to operate more independently against growing extremist threats in the Sahel.

Q2 Which African countries face the most extremist threats where the US is involved?

In 2025, the U.S. military identifies the Sahel region and Somalia as the global epicenters of extremist threats. U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) is primarily focused on countering affiliates of Al-Qaeda and ISIS that are exploiting weak governance to expand their territorial control.

The following countries face the most significant threats where the U.S. is actively involved:

(East Africa)

Primary Threat: Al-Shabaab (Al-Qaeda affiliate) and ISIS-Somalia .

U.S. Involvement: Somalia remains a core focus of U.S. counterterrorism. In 2025, the U.S. doubled its airstrike frequency at the request of the Somali government, conducting over 25 strikes by mid-year alone, including major actions in December 2025 against ISIS targets.

Current Risk: Al-Shabaab launched major operations in early 2025 to recapture territory, directly threatening the capital, Mogadishu.

(West Africa/Lake Chad Basin)

Primary Threat: ISIS-West Africa Province (ISWAP) , Boko Haram , and the Islamic State Sahel Province (ISSP) , locally known as Lakurawa .

U.S. Involvement: Engagement intensified sharply in late 2025. On December 25, 2025, the U.S. launched Tomahawk missile strikes against ISIS camps in Sokoto State to disrupt groups that have become increasingly lethal following the 2023 coup in neighboring Niger.

Current Risk: Extreme violence in the northwest and northeast continues to target both Christians and Muslims, with groups like Lakurawa enforcing harsh Sharia law and clashing with local communities.

3. The Sahel Region (Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger)

Primary Threat: Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) and ISIS-Sahel .

U.S. Involvement: Despite military withdrawals from Niger in 2024, the U.S. continues to monitor the region, which AFRICOM calls the “flashpoint of prolonged conflict”. The U.S. has shifted some focus to training forces in “frontline” coastal states to prevent spillover.

Current Risk: Burkina Faso is currently the country most impacted by terrorism globally. Extremist groups now control vast swaths of territory in these countries, using them as platforms to launch attacks that U.S. officials warn could eventually target the American homeland.

4. Coastal West Africa (Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, and Ghana)

Primary Threat: Spillover from JNIM and ISIS-Sahel .

U.S. Involvement: The U.S. is actively “standing with” these partners to prevent extremist expansion to the Atlantic coast, providing intelligence, training, and support for northern border security.

Current Risk: Terrorists are seeking access to the coastline to secure new revenue streams through smuggling and human trafficking.

Q3 How does US engagement in Africa compare with Europe, and with China

In Africa, the U.S. primarily focuses on military and security cooperation, while

China is the dominant player in trade and infrastructure investment, and Europe

maintains the largest overall foreign direct investment (FDI) stock and development aid.

United States: Security and Counterterrorism

U.S. engagement is heavily driven by national security interests, focusing on countering extremist threats and challenging Chinese and Russian influence.

Focus: Military engagement, intelligence sharing, multinational exercises (like African Lion), and capacity building with local forces.

Economic Strategy: Shifting focus towards strategic sectors like critical minerals and digital connectivity to counter China’s dominance in raw materials and infrastructure, though this approach is still developing in late 2025.

Approach: U.S. engagement has historically included political conditionality related to human rights and governance, a contrast to China’s non-interference policy.

China: Economic Dominance and Infrastructure

China is Africa’s largest bilateral trading partner and a major source of infrastructure financing, primarily through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Focus: Large-scale infrastructure projects (ports, dams, railways), natural resource acquisition, and expanding its consumer market share with affordable goods.

Approach: China emphasizes a narrative of “equal partners” and “trade instead of aid,” often with less political oversight on how funds are used compared to Western partners.

Military Presence: China maintains only one official overseas base in Africa (Djibouti), and its military engagement is less extensive than the U.S. in terms of security cooperation and training, preferring multilateral peacekeeping efforts.

Europe: Legacy Ties, Investment, and Development

Europe’s engagement is shaped by historical ties, geographical proximity, and a focus on long-term sustainable development, though it is challenged by competition and internal issues.

Focus: The EU is Africa’s main investor and provider of official development assistance. Its current strategy, “Global Gateway,” aims to build sustainable infrastructure and channel funds into areas like renewable energy.

Economic Strategy: European investors hold the largest FDI stock in Africa, and Europe imports more African goods than its competitors.

Approach: Europe struggles with maintaining a smooth political dialogue with African leaders and is often perceived as focusing on managing issues like migration rather than deep partnership.

Q4 To what extent has the US supported the development of ISIS-type militia in Africa?

As of late 2025, there is no credible evidence that the U.S. government has intentionally supported the development of ISIS-type militias in Africa. Official U.S. policy in Africa is strictly focused on degrading and defeating these groups.

However, some experts and critics argue that U.S. actions have had “inadvertent” or indirect effects that contributed to the growth of such groups. The nature of U.S. involvement can be summarized across three categories:

1. Direct Military Opposition (2025 Context)

In 2025, the U.S. military intensified its direct kinetic operations against ISIS affiliates:

Airstrikes: On December 25, 2025, the U.S. conducted significant Tomahawk missile strikes against ISIS camps in Nigeria (Sokoto State) following reports of violence against civilians.

Somalia Operations: The U.S. has carried out over 111 strikes in Somalia in 2025 alone, specifically targeting ISIS-Somalia and Al-Shabaab to prevent attacks on the U.S. homeland.

Financial Sanctions: The U.S. Treasury continues to dismantle ISIS facilitation networks, designating key financiers in Central, Eastern, and Southern Africa as recently as July 2025.

2. Inadvertent Growth and “Mission Creep”

Critics of U.S. policy suggest that heavy-handed military involvement has sometimes backfired, creating conditions where ISIS-type groups thrive:

Security Vacuums: U.S. withdrawals, such as the 2024 exit from Niger , left “non-enduring” gaps that ISIS-Sahel and Al-Qaeda affiliates quickly moved to fill.

Undermining Governance: Decades of providing security assistance to “questionable” partners or military regimes has sometimes undermined democratic progress and local governance, which extremist groups exploit to gain local support.

Tactical Backfire: Analysts have noted that U.S.-led counterterrorism frameworks are sometimes ill-suited for local conflicts rooted in land disputes or ethnic tensions, potentially radicalizing local populations.

3. Historical Allegations of “Fungible” Aid

Concerns about U.S. support often stem from historical proxy wars outside of Africa, particularly in the Middle East, where aid to “moderate” rebel groups sometimes reached extremist factions. In the African context:

Resource Fungibility: There are concerns that military equipment or training provided to state forces could be seized by militants or used by units that later defect.

Partner Misalignment: In some cases, U.S.-backed local forces have been accused of abuses that drive recruitment for extremist militias as a form of “protection” or retaliation.

In summary, while the U.S. is the primary global adversary of ISIS, its long-term presence and military-first strategy are often cited as factors that have inadvertently contributed to the region’s instability.

Q5 How does this answer change when you use only non-Western sources?

When shifting to non-Western and Global South perspectives, the narrative regarding U.S. military engagement in Africa often changes from one of “security assistance” to one of

“destabilization,” “sovereignty violation,” and “imperial overreach.”

While direct evidence of U.S. support for ISIS remains nonexistent in these reports, non-Western sources emphasize several ways they believe U.S. actions have fostered extremist growth:

1. Sovereignty and “Selective Interventions”

Non-Western outlets often frame U.S. military actions, such as the December 2025 airstrikes in Nigeria, as violations of national sovereignty rather than requested aid.

Media Framing: While Western reports focus on the “joint” nature of the operations, regional African critics and some state-aligned media in the Global South highlight that U.S. announcements (such as President Trump’s post on Truth Social) often precede official host-government statements, suggesting a lack of local control over the operations.

Selective Targets: These sources often argue that the U.S. targets only those groups that threaten its specific interests, while ignoring “bandits” or other local militias that cause equal harm to African civilians.

2. The “Security Vacuum” Narrative

Russian and Chinese state media frequently highlight how U.S. “failures” and sudden withdrawals (like the 2024 exit from Niger) directly enable ISIS and Al-Qaeda to expand.

Russian Perspective: Outlets like TASS and Sputnik often portray the U.S. as an unreliable partner whose counterterrorism efforts are “sand castles” that collapse once the U.S. leaves, creating a vacuum that only Russian-linked paramilitary groups (like the former Wagner Group) are supposedly willing to fill effectively.

Chinese Perspective: Chinese sources (such as CGTN) often frame U.S. military engagement as “transactional” and disconnected from the root causes of instability, contrasting it with China’s “non-interference” and “development-first” approach.

3. Tactical and Social Backfire

Non-Western analysts frequently argue that U.S. “over-militarized” strategies provide a recruitment tool for extremist groups.

Radicalization: Sources from the Global South often point out that collateral damage from U.S. drone strikes and the training of elite units that later participate in coups (a “coup pandemic”) has done more to radicalize local populations than to secure them.

Displaced Focus: These reports emphasize that by prioritizing the “Global War on Terror,” the U.S. ignores African-led solutions and local grievances—such as land disputes or lack of justice—which ISIS-type groups use to present themselves as a viable, if brutal, alternative to failing state governments.

Q6 What about Russian involvement in Africa is characterized by a strategic shift toward more formal state-to-state relations, the centralization of military activities under the Ministry of Defence, and an expanding economic footprint in energy and infrastructure.

1. Military and Security Shifts (Africa Corps)

Russia has largely transitioned its security operations from the formerly private Wagner Group to the newly established Africa Corps, which is under the direct control of the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Presence: As of late 2025, Africa Corps maintains a presence in at least six countries: Mali, Central African Republic (CAR), Libya, Sudan, Niger, and Burkina Faso .

Role: While Wagner focused on direct combat, Africa Corps emphasizes training, elite protection (e.g., in Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea), and securing logistics hubs like the Mediterranean ports in Libya.

Impact: In nations like Niger and Mali, Russian forces have filled the vacuum left by departing Western (US and French) troops.

2. Economic and Infrastructure Projects

Russia is increasingly presenting itself as an alternative to Western and Chinese economic models, focusing on “sovereignty” in food and energy.

Nuclear Energy: Rosatom is spearheading major projects, including the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant in Egypt (where reactor installation reached a key phase in late 2025) and preliminary nuclear deals with Ethiopia and Niger

Resources and Mining: Russia is active in uranium mining in Tanzania and Niger , and gold and diamond extraction in CAR and Sudan .

Trade Growth: Russia-Africa trade reached approximately $27.7 billion by late 2025, with a notable record-setting increase in imports from Africa to Russia.

3. Diplomatic and Institutional Ties

Moscow is working to institutionalize its influence through expanded diplomatic networks.

New Embassies: In 2025, Russia opened or planned new embassies in Niger, South Sudan , Sierra Leone, Togo , Comoros , Gambia, and Liberia

Alliance of Sahel States (AES): Russia has become the primary external partner for the military-led alliance of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, supporting them against regional isolation.

BRICS Expansion: The inclusion of Egypt and Ethiopia (and partner status for Nigeria and Uganda) has provided Russia with a multilateral platform to counter Western influence on the continent.

4. Cultural and Media Influence

Russia utilizes “soft power” to bolster its image as a “decolonizing” partner.

Media Outreach: A new Radio Sputnik editorial center opened in Addis Ababa in early 2025, and the “African Initiative” media front promotes pro-Russian and anti-Western narratives across the continent.

Education: Over 32,000 African students were enrolled in Russian universities in 2025, focusing on medicine, engineering, and agriculture.

