Why mafia? Because it recognizes no international law and willingly violates its own domestic laws. Because it violently invades sovereign nations without provocation. Because it accepts no limits, moral or other, to its violence: when, as in Manib, it murders 170 Iranian schoolgirls, it does not apologize, on the basis of no evidence whatsoever it blames its enemy for inflicting this unspeakable pain upon itself, and does not recognize the incriminating findings of its own military. Because it is motivated in large measure by the allure of plunder. Because it employs the bully language of gangs. Because it has no respect for its own country’s constitution, its judiciary, its polity - all obstacles to be worked around or suborned or manipulated. Because it lies, flagrantly, again and again and again.

The second unprovoked US-Israel war against Iran within one year is eminent proof of mafia mentality. The pretexts are mostly lies. The principal “authoriative” lie of Iran as a “nuclear threat” has been in the making for several decades and is utterly false. Indeed, declaration of commitment to this lie is a sure-fire indicator of either the stupidity or malign intent on the part of the one who voices it. Despite two decapitation strikes against its leadership, US strikes against its currency, and now an outright war on its military assets and civilians alike - so far causing the deaths of many thousands of its citizens, many more wounded, and the displacement of a million, Iran has so far chalked up considerable successes. It has closed the Strait of Hormuz and has already inflicted considerable damage to the global economy; it has further exposed the shallow thinking, criminality and recklessness of its enemy; it has taken down US radar throughout the region and destroyed many of its air-fuelling aircraft.

Some analysts profess to see the hidden hand of Russia behind Iranian resilience. It is very likely that Russia has provided helpful intelligence, though I suspect China may have provided more. Russia would have provided a great deal of air-defense had Iran requested it in time, but it may not have done, and air-defense is definitely not Iran’s stong card. Russia generally does not act precipitously but rather proceeds extremely carefully - indeed this is the most common complaint in Russia about President Putin that he has been superhuman in his refusal to be provoked by fanatical, outlandish and freakish Western assaults on Russia. It is evident that the current war, however incompetently advanced by the coalition, has been in the making for many decades: it hardly needed Russia to cunningly dream up a way of enticing poor, silly, ignorant innocents of the Trump administration (actually fiendish, criminal buffoons) into a trap in Iran.

During the last 24 hours (as of March 14, 2026), the military conflict between the U.S.-led coalition and Iran, known as Operation Epic Fury has escalated significantly with large-scale strikes on critical infrastructure and new retaliatory threats. U.S. forces executed a “large-scale precision strike” on Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export hub (although some analysts are skeptical that it is as important today as it once was). More than 90 military targets, according to US souces were hit, including naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, an air defense facility, a naval base, and the airport control tower.President Trump stated the military sites were “obliterated” but claimed the oil infrastructure was intentionally preserved for now, warning it could be “wiped out” if Iran continues blocking the Strait of Hormuz. The intention may be for the US to ultimately seize the island and procure Iran’s oil refinery processes for itself, and/or to use the island as a US base for invasion of the mainland. Iranian media reported that 15 people were killed in an attack on a factory in Isfahan. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported striking over 200 targets across Iran in the last 24 hours, leaving parts of Tehran under a “blanket of black smoke.”

An Iranian missile reportedly struck a helipad inside the US Embassy compound in Baghdad. Iran launched at least seven missile barrages at Israel and continued firing projectiles at Gulf states. There are few if any reliable sources on the extent of damage inflicted on Israel by Iran. audi Arabia reported intercepting 51 Iranian drones on March 13. An Iranian drone struck the al Awhi In dustrial Zone in Sohar, Oman, killing two workers. Iran issued an evacuation warning form three major ports in the UAE labeling them legitimate targets because they are used by the U.S. military. All six crew members of a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft were confirmed dead after their plane crashed in western Iraq onb March 12. While the crash occurred during Operation Epic Fury, officials stated it was not due to enemy fire (a suspect claim, of course, as it is absolutely more believeable that it was indeed shot down - The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility). A French soldier was killed and several others wounded by an Iranian drone. in northern Iraq (Mala Qara).

At least five US Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers have been struck and damaged onb the ground at Prince Sultan Air Base by Iranian missiles. Estimates of damage vary with official sources attempting to minimize the extent. The Wall Street Journal reports that the total number of Air Force refueling planes either damaged or destroyed in the conflict has now reached at least seven.

More big news is that the US has announced plans for the deployment of between 2,500 (lowest estimate) and 12,000 (highest) US marines, possibly together with the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) to the Iran region, quite possibly with a view to an operation to reopen the Strait. It will take at least a week, possibly quite a bit longer, for these troops to arrive. We are not talking about a huge number here against an Iranian military forces that some sources put at one million. They will be arriving into an area that - despite arrogant US claims to have destroyed everything and, in effect, to have “won” the war (but not “won” it “enough”) - is still vulnerable to Iranian missiles.

Even some pro-US sources think that Iran’s armory of missiles is only half depleted. Even this may be a wild exaggeration based on misinterpretation of the sharp reduction in the numbers of missiles fired by Iran since the first day of the war as a sign of degradation. It could equally as well be explained by a sensible Iranian decision to pace its supply for as long as it can in the belief that the longer the conflict then the more dangerous for the global economy and for the US.

Investors in US oil and gas industries may benefit from higher prices but the US public has never favored this war and higher energy and commodity prices will likely fuel a rebellion across the country against its mafia overlords.

Russia certainly benefits from the situation in the short-term and may well push its advantage in Ukraine whose armory - notwithstanding its ludicrous claims to be shooting down all Russian missiles on the basis of hardly any effective air defenses - is significantly degraded and unlikely to be shored up by the occasional batch of missiles from an increasingly de-industrializing Germany. Russia must understand that its own long-term stability requires a much broader and more prudent perspective than its own immediate economic needs by themselves might counsel.