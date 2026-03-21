Over the past 12 hours (as of March 20, 2026), the Iran-U.S. conflict has intensified with continued U.S. strikes on Iranian infrastructure and energy sites, forcing global oil prices to rise further (latest price for Brent crude per barrell is $107). Iran has responded with drone attacks on regional energy sites and threats to international tourism, while the U.S. has intensified what it claims to be air superiority over Iran (almost certainly a wild exaggeration) and has announced preparations for the deployment of additional troops, with the possible view to seizing Kharg Island (the most important of Iran’s five major oil export nodes) and unblocking the Strait of Hormuz, both extremely questionable operations, to put it mildly.

Iran’s strikes on regional, specifically Saudi, Kuwaiti, Qatari and UAE, oil and gas infrastructure have caused significant damage and, along with US and Israeli strikes on Iran oil and gas production facilities, have kept oil prices elevated, acting as a tactical counter to military pressure. The new, firmly patriotic leadership of Iran under Mojtaba Khamenei remains entrenched, defying, rather than capitulating to, the U.S.-Israeli decapitation strikes. Iran has successfully threatened to expand its attacks to “parks, recreational areas, and tourist destinations” globally, creating wider security concerns.

U.S. and Israeli airstrikes have continued to target Iranian military infrastructure, including reports of reducing their drone/missile capabilities. The U.S. is strengthening its presence by deploying additional warships and 2,500 marines to the region. U.S. military forces have likely achieved dominance by neutralizing the remnants of Iranian air defense systems, but these assessments do not take account of the flow of weapons that it appears is entering Iran from Tajikistan from Russia and perhaps fro China.

Tajikistan maintains a high level of “friendship” with both Russia and China. Russia remains its primary security guarantor while China has become its most critical economic partner. As of early 2026, Tajikistan continues to affirm a “top-level strategic partnership” with Russia. Russia operates its largest overseas military facility, the 201st Military Base in Tajikistan, which is central to regional stability and border security against threats from Afghanistan. In March 2025, the two nations signed a strategic military partnership program extending through 2030. The Tajik economy is heavily reliant on Russia for imports and, more importantly, remittances from approximately 1–2 million Tajik citizens working in Russia, which account for over 30% of Tajikistan’s GDP. President Emomali Rahmon remains a close ally of Vladimir Putin, with frequent bilateral meetings to coordinate within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Tajikistan’s relationship with China has deepened significantly, often described as a “comprehensive strategic partnership”. China is Tajikistan’s largest creditor, with Dushanbe owing Beijing over $800 million (more than a quarter of its total external debt). Most of this funding goes toward critical infrastructure, roads, and energy projects. While Russia is the main security ally, China’s security footprint is growing. In March 2026, Tajikistan reached an agreement for China to fund and construct nine new border facilities along the 1,344-km Afghan frontier.

Dushanbe strictly adheres to the “one-China principle” regarding Taiwan and has historically supported Beijing’s policies in Xinjiang and Hong Kong at the United Nations. Bilateral trade exceeded $2 billionin the first ten months of 2025, with increasing cooperation in green energy, mining, and digital technology.

There are indications from Israel that it is ready to sue for peace, pressing for a ceasefire and likely running out of air defense missiles. It is claiming, without any sure evidence in which one can have trust, that Iran’s uranium enrichment capability and corresponding nuclear weapon capability have been eliminated. I suggest that this is being put forward, untruthfully, as an offramp for the US and Israel to get out of a conflict in which they were insufficiently prepared. There never has been any real nuclear “threat” from Iran. If they can say they have eliminated the nonexistent threat,. they can claim victory even though it is clear that from the beginning the real objective has been regime change and that in this respect the US and Israel have failed, not to say defeated. Of course, the US and Israel made the same claims of having eliminated the nonexistent nuclear threat following the end of the 12-day war last June and then continued the war anyway, a month ago.

Israel wants the annihilation of the current Iranian regime because Iran stands as the main obstacle to Israel’s achievement of a “Greater Israel.” The US wants the annihilation of the current Iranian regime because Iran is a major enabler of the Chinese Belt and Road initiative, it is a member of the BRICS, and it is a significant source of energy for China, which the US wants to emasculate in time for a war that it expects to occur some time between 2027 and 2030.

The US and Israel together appear unable to re-open the Strait of Hormuz in any manner that gives the shipping and insurance industry full confidence that there is no danger to shipping passage through the Strait, especially given the relative ease with which Iran still targets ships whose passage Iran has not approved, and given the very short range of US gravity-bombs (25kms) - which puts US launcher aircraft in grave danger of Iranian missiles.

To achive a level of full confidence in the security of the Strait will take many weeks at best, and even then it will take many more months if not years for the repair of damaged production facilities. In the meantime, energy prices will continue to climb, all the more rapidly as the US, Israel and Iran destroy centers of oil and gas production.

As prices rise, so too will Russian coffers and Russian capability for inflicting much more determined advances in Ukraine than they have so far. As prices rise, the more ridiculous Europe becomes in its continuing hostility to the resumption of Russian energy supplies to Europe. As prices rise, so does the pressure on the US to protect prices for its domestic customers by putting a cap on the supplies of LNG to European clients which of course also entails even higher energy prices for the Europeans.

This will further sabotage the European economies and their ability to provide meaningful support to Ukraine.

The crisis is a crisis of choice by the US and Israel. Israeli military strength will almost certainly suffer severe degradtion. Its appeals to the US for further military aid will now have to compete with existing claims from the Pentagon for an additional $200 billion to advance the war against Iran - which are sure to exacerbate Congressional unease with the growing costs of US wars and their savaging of social, educational, health and welfare budgets for US citizens. Hezbollah may find that it is at an increasing advantage in its resistance to Israeli aggression in Lebanon and its commitment to the protection of Lebanese sovereignty - something of which the weak and corrupt Lebonese government is incapable.

By no means does any of this undermine the continuation of US hegemony in the short term. The tyrannical dominance that is exercised by the US military industrial complex over the citizens of the US (locking their vast majority into stagnant, sterile lives of mere existence while real wealth is plundered by the plutocracy), and of much of the world. Europe has been humiliated to a mere shadow of its former self and has still some ways further down to go. Yet even more immediate victims of the Iran caper and the energy shock are the USA’s Asian allies, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines. In deference to the US they have burned their boats with China and with Russia and will rue the consequences.

The US feeds on failure even more than it requires success. Failure is its eternal justification for plunder. Its “failures” plunge allies and enemies alike into further dependence, debt and poverty. As I argued yesterday, the US sits atop (at least most of the) stinking pile while it worms its way to advance in the ultimate armageddon of conflict with Russia, then China; or perhaps China, then Russia