Gaza Horrors

Netanyahu has today rejected a ceasefire proposal from Hamas. Some 30,000 are dead in Gaza, murdered by Isarael, and 70% of them are women and children. The numnber will increase very significantly as Israel bombs Rafah to which it has directed over one million Palestinians. The ICJ has found prima facie evidence that Israel is engaged in genocide and that genocide is the intent; genocide has been admitted to be the intent by Israeli ministers of state. It is not a secret. This is a bid for a Greater Israel. In the meantime, Palestinians are also being murdered with impunity by Israeli settlers in the West Bank. Nobody in the US congress seems to think any of this is important enough to discuss.

These realities, as Jeffrey Sachs says today in interview with Judge Napolitano, are not even acknowledged in Congress. Biden is complaining that Republicans are not helping him fund the genocide with a bill which he idiotically claims is a “bill to help the Palestinian people.” The bill provides, which has failed, included a token amount of aid for Palestine at the same time as it provided for massive further provision of weapons for Israel to use in killing Palestinians. The Netanyahu administration has made it clear that it is engaged in a war of annihilation and expulsion.

Saudi Arabia (which has recently joined the BRICS and made peace with Iran) has told Washington that there will be no restoration of Saudi relations with Israel until Israel withdraws from Gaza and until there is a State of Palestine within the borders of 1967, with East Jerusalemn as its capitol (a solution, as I have argued recently, which is not really a solution because it is attempted within the framework of the fundamental injustice of 1948 without redress for which there will never be peace in the Middle East).

For a brief period of time, at least, and thanks to Republican resistance to the Biden administration’s murderous determination, leading a congress many if not most of whose elected officials are recipients of aid from the genocidal state of Israel through the Israeli lobby, there will be no funding for Israel, no funding to tackle illegal immigration across the Southern border and no funding for Ukraine. But there is plenty of evidence of Congressional neocon support for a wider war with Iran (spearheaded by US missile attacks on Shi’a militia in Syria and Iraq which, the US claims, have launched missile attacks on illegal US bases in Iraq and Syria (where the US, with its Kurdish allies, busy themselves with the stealing of Syrian oil and agricultural produce in a nation which the US, through its murderous Caesar Act, is trying to starve, just as it is trying to starve Palestine through it support for Israel) which will serve Israeli interests by distracting world attention from its genocide in Gaza and creating opportunities, as its crazed fanatical leaders have foolishly convinced themselves, for Israeli widening of the war with a view to gaining territory in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and even in Iran, and crushing Israel’s historical opponents.

US bombing has not been giving Congressional approval and is illegal in terms of US law, given that the US troops whom Biden claims to be defending, were based in illegal US bases. The US naively swallows unproven and rather silly Israeli claims that a tiny number, 6, of UNRWA’s 11,000 employees in Gaza, were collaborators of Hamas on October 7. These claims are the basis for the withdrawal by several western nations of aid to UNRWA for Gaza, even as there is clear and irrefutable evidence of IDF torture of Palestinians. 80% of UNRWA’s funding for Gaza is at risk. Blinken foolishly or wickedly claimed that the Israeli claims were plausible even though he admitted that he had seen no evidence to support them.

Western Mainstream Media Dereliction of Duty

Four instances of western mainstream media villainy: (1) absurd criticism of Tucker Calrson for doing what western mainstream media should be doing namely, regularly interviewing all major leaders engaged in significant international conflicts - in this case Vladimir Putin who hasn’t been been subjected to sensible, long interview by westerners since Hollwood Director Oliver Stone in 2017 and 2022; (2) continuing failure of western mainstream media to provide honest coverage of Seymour Hersh’s revelations showing ever more conclusively than any competing, CIA-supported alternative account, that the US is fundamentally responsible, following Biden’s clearly stated intention to commit the crime, for the sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines which were the foundation of European access to cheap Russian oil and gas, the loss of which is the fundamental reason for the decline, to US advantage and the advantage of US LNG exports, of the European economy and, as is most notably the case in Germany, de-industrialization, leading to the rise of Russia as Europe’s leading economy in terms of purchasing power parity; (3) continuing failure of western mainstream media in honestly reporting Ukraine’s losing of the war along the combat lines in Ukraine, especially as Avdiivka collapses and (as is reported today in responsible media, none of them mainstream) Ukraine orders the evacuation of its troops (50% of them will likely be lost) as Russian troops take control over the railway bridge and move westwards, invade into the center from the south and southwest, move on the Ukrainian stronghold south of Kamianka, and take control of the supply road to the chemical plant in the northeast; (4) western mainstream media failure to report the basic facts of the beginning of the war in Ukraine: US backing for and instigation of the coup d’etat against a democratically elected administration in Kiev in 2014; US collaboration with neonazi Banderite; the falsity of US claims with respect to the shooting down of MH17 in July 2014; the absence of US and EU integrity over the unfulfilled 2014 Minsk agreements for a settlement in Ukraine; Joseph Biden and Hunter Biden’s complicity with Ukrainian oligarchs as a fundamental reason for Biden’s war against Ukraine; Biden’s role in sabotaging the peace process in Istanbul in March 2022 that had the preliminary signatures of both Ukraine and Russia.

Ukraine’s Incipient Collapse

Zelenskiy still appears unable to bring about the resignation of General Zaluznyi whom Zelenskiy is anxious to blame for the collapse of Avdiivka. Meanwhile Zelenskiy hopes to be saved by a Washington plan to prolong the war at least up until the presidential election in the US in November this year by converting it, supposedly, from a classic military confrontation to an insurgency backed by the US and the EU. This is being promoted as a “cost effective” response to Russia’s possible, if not likely, major upcoming advance across Eastern Ukraine to the Dnieper, leaving the rump of Western Ukraine to be governed by Zelenskiy from Lvov with the aid of Polish and UK soldiers and police. Thoughts that this could all be financed by steadling Russian Central Bank assets in Europe have been tempered by the realization in Brussels that many if not most western multinationals that were present in Russia before the SMO are still there and are anxious to resume their business activities in an expanding Russian economy and, note, are believed to have a total of $280 billion worth of assets in Russia right now, assets that Russia could easily be persuaded to seize in the event that Washington and Brussels actually manage to get legal support (unlikely) for their larceny scheme. President Scholz of Germany is making panicked journeys to Washington, as the EU’s Joseph Borrell makes a panicked visit to Kiev, doubtless complaining far too late, that US sabotage of Nord Stream, with which Scholz was complicity, is underminining Germany, and the anger of farmers in Germany (and the anger of German business interests as represented by the BDI) and across Europe, including, once again Poland, fired by the rise in prices of fuel, and loss of subsidies, as a result of the absurd levels of aid extended to Ukraine, may yet bring about the fragmentation of the EU and of NATO. The EU cannot even produce enough shells to keep Ukraine supplied for more than a couple of days each month.