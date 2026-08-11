Russia-Ukraine

Over the past 12 to 24 hours, Russia has launched heavy ballistic missile and drone salvos across Ukrainian cities—including Kyiv and Zapporizhzhia - pkilling at least 10 to 12 civilians and exploiting depleted Ukrainian air defenses. Concurrently, Ukraine retaliated with massive long-range drone strikes hitting Russian logistics and the Wildberries warehouse in Voronezh.

Russia capitalized on Ukraine’s dwindling supply of advanced interceptors by using ballistic waves (allegedly including North Korean-supplied missiles) that overwhelmed regional defense grids. Overnight raids successfully struck vital industrial and transport nodes inside Ukraine, such as a steel enterprise in Zapporizhzhia and logistics facilities in Kyiv. Incremental ground advances continued in sections of the eastern front, keeping pressure on stretched Ukrainian units.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Kyiv has transmitted fresh proposals for ending the conflict to American negotiators, keeping a channel open for US mediation despite broader global distractions. This is an entirely useless endeavor, of course, first of all because the US can in no way be considered an appropriate “mediator” of a conflict that it started and in which it is deeply implicated at every level; secondly, because no sane entity on planet Earth believes that the US under its present leadership is a remotely credible or trustworthy interlocutor and, thirdly, because the dictator Zelenskiy himself is cursed by similar reputational and behavioral impediments. Ongoing expenditure of high-end Western-supplied interceptors and escalating regional energy market volatility continue to present policy and economic challenges for Washington and its allies.

Zelenskiy and some of his supporters in Europe is arguing that European countries should give up any air defense capability they are currently holding and send them to Ukraine.

This is an arrogant ask indeed, that European countries like Greece and Spain should sacrifice their own safety and throw their remaining defenses into the hands of Kiev, which has been the recipient of hundreds of billions of aid from NATO countries over the past four and a half years and is still losing the war. For Greece, such a sacrifice would make it vulnerable to any flare-up in its already tense relations with neighboring Turkey.

Zelenskiy is also hoping for some concession from Elon Musk that would make it easier for Zelenskiy to exploit Starlink communications satellites to help in navigation of drones and missiles for striking deeper into Russia and, more especially, for identifying Russia’s mobile missile launchers. For Musk, this would entail the sizable risk of a Russian retaliation against Starlink satellites, a move that might strike a blow at the very heart of the commercial engine of this US network. For Russia, and for the world, there is a very big additional risk entailed here, and that is the fact that the mobile launchers used, say, for Russian Iskander-M missiles, are scarcely different from the launchers used for Yaris nuclear missiles, or nuclear-capable or nuclear-equivalent Oreshniks or Zircons.

On the Battlefield

Zones of intense battlefield activity right now include Zapporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Odessa and Donetsk.

In Zapporizhzhia Russia continues to make steady headway westwards from Huliapole, which is now in Russian hands, to the major logistics hub of Orekhiv, which Russia is beginning to penetrate from the south through the conglomerations of Novodanylivka and MalaTokmachkae.

Russian forces are tightening the noose around the Ukrainian pocket west of Danylivka: from Blahodatne in the north, down to Zariche in the south and Nove to the west. Essentially, Russia now commands a line that runs SW to NE from Liubytski to Oleksandrivka, positioning Russian forces to move northwestwards to take control of the M15 highway from Zapporizhzhia city (which lies due west) at Dubovyika, Novomykolaivka and Sofliivka. Russia continues to subject the city of Zapporizhzhia to regular bombing and missiles, including, last night, 10 strikes with Iskander-Ms, and 14 with UMPK glide bombs and 5 with MRLS.

In the north of Kharkiv, Russia continues to take more territory west of Vovchansk in the area of Kozachi Lopan, which is now mainly controlled by Russia, and also in Kudivka a bit further east, where it is using cluster bombs in retaliation for a recent delivery of such to Ukraine from the US, along with ATACMS redirected from Turkey. Before this conflict began there was an international prohibition on the use of cluster munitions but this was openly violated by Biden at a point in the war in 2023 when Ukraine was running short of alternatives, thus opening the door to Russia to respond in kind. The US administration claimed that Russia had already been using them, and some sources claim that cluster munitions had been used by both sides from the beginning of the war.

Over the past day or so, Russian advances near Kozachi Lopan have incorporated Shevchenka and Hrvaniv to the north, and Russian forces are moving down via Tokarivka towards Tsupivka and Lobanivka.

To the east of Vovchansk, Russia has now taken control over the important logistics center of Bilyi Kolodiaz. This means, essentially, that Russia is well poised to acquire the entire pocket of northeast Kharkiv that is still currently under Ukrainian control. Russia already controls the surrounding communities of Zemlianyi Yar, Yurchenkove, Ivanivka and Zakhariuvka, and Russian forces are advancing from Ivanivka eastwards towards Chorne and Ustynivka some 16 kilometers away, territory over which it has established drone control.

Ukrainian forces in the pocket to the north of this line will likely withdraw, if they can, down to Velykyi Burlak, in the first instance but, because this will be a difficult settlement for them to protect from Russian encirclement (as Russian forces can also move across to Velykyi Burlak from the Oskil river and Kupyansk to the southeast), the Ukrainians may eventually be forced south to Shevchenkove. Here too they will be under pressure from Russian positions close-by in Russian-controlled Kupyansk to the east. Russia may soon be eyeing the city of Izium to the southeast of Shevchenkove.

In Sumy, Russian forces have recently acquired control over the settlements of Nova Sich and Mohrytsia, and have encircled the forest of Sadky, pushing Ukrainian forces south towards Pushkarivka, just north of the city of Sumy. The steady destruction by Russia of gas stations is creating a formidable fuel shortage in the entire Sumy-Kharkiv region.

Russian missile and drone attacks continue to bombard Kiev and Odessa each night, as I have related in recent posts, while Russian forces continue to make slow advances around the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk conurbation in Donetsk. The most important battle in the weeks ahead will likely be for Dobrepillia, south of Kramatorsk.

Ukraine continues to send swarms of drones deep inside Russia, the latest reaching very far east indeed, to include the city of Orsk, which is the second largest city in Orenburg Oblast, located on the steppe about 100 kilometers (62 mi) southeast of the southern tip of the Urals. There appears to have been a strike on the Irkutsk power station in Angarsk, Irkutsk oblast, Siberia. A major fire broke out at a thermal power plant in Angarsk - roughly 4,300 to 4,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Persian Gulf

An article in the New York Times today (NYT) argues that Iran’s war-fighting skills have evolved at the same time as the Pentagon runs low on interceptors (and other weapons). Using advanced missiles that can suddenly change course, Iran has pummeled the defensive systems of US bases, forcing the Americans to burn through scarce supplies of Patriot interceptors. The article concludes that Iran has become a more skilled adversary as the war has progressed, learning how to evade US air defenses, widened the battlefield to include most of the Middle East, and enlisted allies like the Houthis in Yemen and militias in Iraq.

The Pentagon’s supply of interceptors has quickly dwindled, with the weapons becoming more precious each day. The Pentagon has used more than 1,500 Patriot missiles and has fewer than 1,700 left. The US produced about 600 interceptors in all of 2025.

Learning from Russia’s war with Ukraine, Iranians have discovered how to deploy ballistic and cruise missiles and then to rush in drones. Iranian drone and missile attacks have moved further than anticipated to threaten US troops in Jordan who had been previously stationed in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates but were moved before and during the war to bases like Muwaffaq Salti.

The Gulf states have found out to their considerable cost that they were not adequately protected by the US, and they have therefore resisted further escalation of the conflict, strongly pressurizing Trump to put it on pause.

Over the past day of the US-Iran conflict CENTCOM forces fired missiles to disable what it said was a blockade-running ship in the Gulf of Oman, while both Washington and Tehran exchange maximalist demands for war reparations rather than engaging in active combat.

Iran maintains a tight grip on commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, successfully restricting flow to a tiny fraction of normal traffic and forcing regional tankers (such as recent UAE vessels) to navigate high-risk attacks and at high expense (not least because of hefty additional insurance payments).

Tehran’s new security leadership is holding firm, declaring that the vital waterway will stay closed until the U.S. lifts its naval blockade, ends regional operations, pays full war damages and, among other things, puts an end to the continuing stream of Israeli atrocities and war crimes in Gaza, the West Bank (over 500 Israeli crimes noted here just in the past week), south of Lebanon and south of Syria. Iran continues to tie down US and allied resources by maintaining proxy and maritime pressure points across the region, from the Gulf to Red Sea approaches.

President Donald Trump has publicly rejected Tehran’s financial ultimatums and countered by demanding multi-decade compensation from Iran for past American casualties and regional proxy damages. Washington is leaning heavily into an ongoing naval blockade and financial strangulation, banking on the premise that Iran’s isolated economy is rapidly running out of resources while global oil prices remain relatively stabilize.

Trump’s arguments for Iranian compensation rest on an extremely one-sided Washington-favored reading of recent history that conveniently ignores, for example, the illegal coup that the US, with the UK, launched against a democratically elected government in Iran in 1953, under Mohammed Mossaddegh, carried out on behalf of the British Anglo-Iranian oil company and US oil interests.

This, together with a never-ending cycle of US and Israeli-originated political and economic harassment of Iran, both through the imposition of the West’s dictatorial proxy government under he Shah of Persia from 1953 to 1979, and in the immediate wake of the Islamic Revolution of 1979, including, notably, the likely US instigation of an 8-year Iraqi-Iranian war in which 200,000 to 220,000 Iranians died from direct combat, military operations, and air raids (total casualties - including higher conventional estimates, wounded, and missing - are significantly higher).

A final accounting will indeed impose an uncomfortable bill for Washington when justice is served.

As for Trump waiting for Iran to collapse, what Trump is mainly waiting on is time to produce more weapons (when it will find that Iran has put the time to good use in the identical way). Even if Iran was likely to “collapse,” despite aid from Russia and China, it is even more likely that the political West and its proxies in the Global South will go down long before Iran, in view of the global crisis in the supply of oil, fertilizer and many other commodities that has been brought about in large measure because of the war that Trump initiated last February, in addition to other Washington and European shenanigans that have interrupted international markets for both Iranian and Russian oil and gas.