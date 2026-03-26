As of March 2026, the Ukraine war is characterized by a high-intensity Russisan Spring-Summer offensive in the Donbas and Kharkiv regions, coupled with intensified Russian strikes on port infrastructure. Concurrently, Ukraine is heavily targeting Russian energy assets with drones and maintains a, albeit diminished, foothold in border regions.

Russia has increased its pace of capture in early 2026, averaging over 100 square miles of territory in January and early February. Russian forces are actively conducting offensive operations near Kupyansk, Borova, and the northern Kharkiv Oblast to create a buffer zone near Belgorod. Russia has significantly increased strikes against Black Sea port infrastructure in 2026, with over 180 strikes compared to 150 in the entirety of 2025. Much of this centers on the important port and facilities of Odessa. While casualties are extremely high (over 1.25 million but greatly disputed) Western officials indicate that by February 2026, Russia is struggling with recruitment, losing more soldiers than it can replace, which could lead to severe manpower shortages. However, pro-Russia sources say precisely the same kinds of thing about Ukraine and with more justification, given that Russia has a far greater population and a much larger amy than Ukraine.

Ukraine has successfully targeted Russian energy infrastructure, causing significant cuts in oil intake (e.g., 250,000 barrels per day reduction reported in late February 2026). Ukrainian drone strikes and, at times, incursions have disrupted life in Russian border regions like Belgorod and Kursk, causing power and water outages. In January 2026, a “Coalition of the Willing” in Paris (35 countries) agreed to support Ukraine with monitoring, military aid, and potential multinational forces, enhancing long-term security cooperation. But this diplomatic and military noise from the West has been sabotaged by the inability of the EU, so far, to consent to a $90 billion dollar loan to Ukraine (in part because of Hungarian and Slovakian opposition to Ukraine’s refusal to allow Russian oil to flow through to Hungary and Slovakia along the damaged Dubzha pipeline), and the enormous distration of US-Israeli aggression against Iran and the closure of Hormuz. This last is putting pressure on European and Ukrainian energy costs. It has delayed a previous EU resolution to completely cut Europe off from Russian oil.

Despite heavy bombardments, Ukraine has improved its air defense success rates by 25 to 35 percent in certain areas.

As of late March 2026, the war remains a conflict of attrition where neither side has achieved a decisive strategic victory. Determining who is “winning” depends on the metrics used, as both nations face severe challenges. Russia currently occupies approximately 20% of Ukraine (about 45,783 square miles), including Crimea and much of the Donbas. In the past year (March 2025–March 2026), Russia captured roughly 0.8% of Ukraine’s total territory. However, in early March 2026, Ukrainian forces reportedly regained control of more territory than they lost for the first time since their 2024 Kursk offensive.

U.S. intelligence assessments in 2026 suggested Russia “maintained the upper hand” due to its larger resources, population, and continued slow territorial gains in the Donbas. Russia’s economy has also shown unexpected resilience, fueled by war spending. On the other hand, Ukraine, with staggering support from the US and Europe (which, though it appears to be much less than formerly, is still significant) has successfully prevented a total collapse and continues to innovate with technology, such as “jam-proof” fiber-optic drones and long-range strikes on Russian infrastructure.

Ukrainian leaders claims that Russia has failed in what they say is its primary goals of toppling the government and fully annexing the Donbas. These claims are misleading. Russia’s goals, following a Western-supported and illegal coup d’etat in Kiev and Russia’s consequent absorption of Crimea in 2014 by what I would argue were legal means, are to integrate the oblasts of Luhansk and Donetsk, Kherson and Zapporizhzhia, and to neutralize (i.e. never to join NATO), demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, and a restoration of all civil rights to the pro-Russian or Russian-speaking citizens who remain in unoccupied Ukraine.

Peace negotiations mediated by the U.S. (which is itself the primary instigator and ennabler of the war) began in early 2026 but remain deadlocked not least because of extraordinary volatility and deception on the part of the US and the amateurishness of US principal negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Among primary obstacles to peace are continuing Ukrainian, European and, sometimes, US insistence upon NATO-based “security guarantees,” following a peace settlement. Moscow insists on keeping all occupied land and requires Ukraine to abandon NATO aspirations, while Kyiv refuses any deal that violates its territorial integrity and requires firm security guarantees to prevent future invasions. In summary, while Russia holds more territory it faces a demographic and economic strain that makes its current pace of advancement extremely costly. Conversely, Ukraine maintains its sovereignty, but faces critical shortages in personnel and long-range munitions in the fifth year of the war.

As of March 2026, Ukrainian cities experiencing the most intense attacks include Kharkiv, Kiev, and Odessa, which are frequently targeted by massive drone and missile barrages. Other high-risk areas include Kupyansk (facing intense ground assaults), as well as regional centers (currently including places like Lyman, Kramatorsk, Dnipro and Zapporizhzhia) in the Donetsk, Zapporizhzhia, Kherson and Sumy oblasts..

Kharkiv faces severe danger from attempts to bring it within closer artillery range, coupled with frequent aerial attacks. Kiev, the capital, is repeatedly targeted with massive drone, missile, and infrastructure strikes. The port city of Odessa and southern regions face constant drone attacks, alongside intense fighting in the Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. Recent reports indicate massive aerial barrages (up to 948 drones in 24 hours) have struck across the country, including in western regions like Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia. The attacks, which often target residential areas and energy infrastructure, are part of what officials describe as a renewed, intense offensive involving hundreds of drones and missiles.

Despite continual predictions of his demise Zelenskiy’s hold on power remains structurally firm due to ongoing martial law, though his domestic political standing is facing its most significant challenges since the 2022 invasion. His approval ratings have stabilized at around 65% to 67% as of early 2026. While this is a substantial drop from the 90%+ peaks seen in the first year of the war, it remains high by international standards. Under Ukrainian law, presidential and parliamentary elections are indefinitely postponed during martial law. A broad political and social consensus supports this; as of late 2025, approximately 69% believe he should remain in office until the war ends. There is currently no active electoral threat to Zelenskiy. While former military chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi remains a popular figure (with some polls showing him as a competitive theoretical rival), he currently serves as the ambassador to the U.K. and denies political aspirations. A major $100 million embezzlement scandal in the energy sector led to the resignation of top officials, including his powerful chief of staff Andreii Yermak in late 2025. This has fueled criticism from civil society and some lawmakers about the centralization of power within the presidential office. Zelensky has faced a “low point” in relations with the U.S. administration, particularly following a contentious meeting in February 2025 where he was pressured to accept territorial concessions—terms he continues to reject as “unconstitutional”. As the conflict enters its fifth year, public sentiment is shifting toward a negotiated peace. Roughly 39% of Ukrainians now favor seeking a negotiated end to the war as soon as possible