Iran

President Trump said yesterday that he has cancelled a planned bombing campaign against Iran. He claimed that negotiators were close to a framework for agreement. This is highly unlikely given the number of times that Trump has made this claim in the past and it has turned out to be false. Some commentators are persuaded that Trump this time did really intend to strike heavily on Iran, but that this time he was dissuaded by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries who are literally terrified that Iran may destroy Gulf desalination plants forcing a major evacuation of civilian populations from the Gulf. For Saudi Arabia there is also the worry that because of the Houthi blockade of the Red Sea (to counter the long-established Saudi blockade of the Houthis) Riyadh may be unable to continue to export oil.

Trump’s cancellation or delay in inflicting further punishment against a country that, without provocation, the US has attacked twice in the past year still leaves the region on high alert. US embassies across several Middle Eastern capitals warned American citizens on Saturday to prepare for an “unforeseen escalation.”

Washington’s central demand (it claims, duplicitously) has been the end of Iranian uranium enrichment, alongside limits on Iran’s ballistic missile program and an end to support for regional proxies. The central demand is utterly ridiculous since Iran does not have nuclear weapons and, as far anyone can tell, does not even intend to develop them and, so it appears, does not even need them, since its leverage of the Strait of Hormuz is sufficient to send global trade into a panic. As for limits on Iran’s ballistic missile program, that is another demand for the birds as it is precisely Iran’s missile power that keeps imperial predators at bay. Ending support for regional proxies is also ridiculous: the US has already signed an MOU (defunct as it now may be) in which it undertook to stop its own nuclear-powered proxy, Israel, from murdering Hezbollah-protected Shia communities in Lebanon, and, in effect, bring an end to its genocidal campaign against the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

That the US did not in fact do that, is not because it cannot. It did not do it because it is not something that it wants to do. It could do it, in the first place, by stopping all US and other Western military aid to Israel. That would probably be enough. But if more was needed to brake Israeli aggression (while Israel turns to far less satisfactory supplies from secondary Israeli-genocidal supporters, such as India), it could apply armed force to quickly bring down the apartheid regime.

Tehran’s counter-demands have included the lifting of sanctions, the release of frozen assets, reparations, and the withdrawal of US combat forces from regional bases - all very easy for the US to accomplish, and that would ultimately save the US a great deal of money and anguish.

Trump’s totally illegal plan to strike at Iranian refineries and power plants would have been intended to cripple Iran’s economic core at the price of further destabilizing global energy markets already in crisis because of the closure of Hormuz and the closure to Saudi oil tankers of the Red Sea.

Russia

We have seen continuing drone warfare between Russia and Ukraine, amidst an overall hardening, I would say, of Russian advances on the ground, while Russia also seems to be repairing and improving on the otherwise worrying deterioration of its security in Crimea.

Ukraine continues to strike at energy targets and civilian trade infrastructure, making life particularly unpleasant for some regions of Russia, especially those close to the front line, like the cities of Belgorod and Bryansk.

Russia continues to bombard vessels, port facilities and infrastructure in the oblast of Odessa and along Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, and it has also closed down, for now, the bridge that connects Odessa to Romania, a key route for European military supplies to Ukraine.

Many in the alternative media who have subscribed to what I have previously referred to as the “SMO ideology” of slow, patient, attritional warfare (that may arguably serve NATO war aims in the long term than they do the Russian cause) see in recent events resssuring evidence that the Kremlin has at last “taken the gloves off.”

Others are less convinced. Gilbert Doctorow today argues that the solution to drone warfare is offensive destruction of the enemy’s basic capabilities to make war, not just adding to air defenses - which is what is possibly happening in Russia where even soft targets like Wildberries warehouses are now procuring their own air defenses.

Ukraine’s air defenses are in even more desperate need of strengthening. But the US has turned down Zelenskyi’s request for 300 more Patriot systems, since these would constitute a half of the US’s remaining stockpile. Trump also appears to be walking back a recent pledge to Zelenskyi to grant Ukraine the licenses it needs to construct its own Patriot technology. Had Trump enabled this to happen he would have opened a Pandora’s Box that would have led to the wholesale leaking of this sensitive technology through all the corrupt poracity of the Ukrainian war machine to a rum crew of very dubious beneficiaries. Besides, it would take five years or so to see the facilities built and Patriots produced, assuming they were not taken out long before by Russian missiles.

Nonetheless, the absence of robust Ukrainian air defense is still insufficient to prevent Ukraine and, above all, its Western sponsors, intelligence personnel, enablers and other technicians from streaming hundreds of drones every night towards targets across Russia. Russia can never shoot all of these down, even if it may reasonably hope that its own Starlinks-equivalent, the Rassvet system and its capacity to provide optical navigational guidance to Russian Geran 4 drones, will improve its hit rate.

Rassvet is Russia’s sovereign low-Earth orbit broadband satellite constellation, due to achieve commercial launch by 2027. 16 operational satellites were launched into low-Earth orbit in March 2026. There are plans for roughly 300 to 350 satellites deployed by mid-to-late 2027/2030, scaling toward nearly 900 by 2035. 1,000 are needed to provide full coverage of Ukraine. The system is far smaller than Starlink’s thousands of active units, requiring around 200–250 stable satellites for continuous local functionality. Ground user terminals are currently heavier and larger than standard Starlink dishes.

Doctorow challenges the logic of the ongoing change in Russian strategy from a war of attrition to destruction of logistics supplying to Ukraine Western drones and drone components as well as other war materiel. He concedes that the Black Sea coast is under blockade and its port infrastructure in Odessa, Nikolaev and Izmail is being smashed to bits. However, he does not yet see any Russian move to bomb the bridges across the Dnieper or to destroy the rail lines in the Lvov region that bring supplies across from Poland to the front. What has to change? President Putin needs to free himself from oligarch control to do what has to be done regarding the land routes of supply.

I am sympathetic to Doctorow’s continuing exasperation with the relatively slow speed even of Russia’s upgraded offensives, although I have my doubts that this can all be pinned on Putin subservience to oligarchic pressure. Putin has a strong record in the control of oligarchs - would that we could say that this class is as much under control in the US as it is in Russia! Oligarchs have so far delivered a military machine to Russia that is more powerful and far cheaper than that of its Western adversaries. There are other things going on and they may be mysterious, but as I have argued in previous posts, I also suspect that there is a potentially treasonous pro-Western cultural strand that runs contrary to the direction of Slavic civilization through and across Russian elites that discourages bold strategies that promise to win this war as quickly as it could be won, and pays insuficient attention to the real or to the existential war - which is the war of the BRICS for multipolarity.