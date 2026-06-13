Balmy Days for Hormuz?

Just to be clear: as of the time of writing this early in the afternoon of June 13, California time, we don’t have anything sure, yet, on an Iran peace deal. We have to allow for the possibility that there may be some development, perhaps as early as tomorrow, Sunday - as Trump has said - or, as Iranian Foreign Minister and Pakistan mediators are indicating, something during the upcoming week.

Four main things we need to keep in mind.

(1) As of now, there are major considerations that have been clearly flagged by Iran as red lines that will prevent a deal if they are not resolved - one of the most intractable of these is Israel’s Zionist struggle for a greater Israel at the cost of hundreds of thousands of lives of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, Lebanese Shia (and Christians), residents of southern Syria and whose ambitions appear to stretch from Turkey to Egypt to secessionist “Somaliland”. If this does not come to an end at the very least in the form of a credible ceasefire and consequent negotiations, then I do not think any lasating deal with the US is possible.

(2) Even to this minute, public statements from the US, Pakistan and even Iran to the effect that some kind of deal is imminent are belied by clear indications of continuing, vast gulfs between the different parties as to how they understand the “deal,” as indicated yesterday when Trump accused Iran of giving the public an entirely false impression of what the deal is that these parties claim to be “close” to. Oh, and by the way, don’t expect to know what is in the deal if an when there is an announcement that there is a deal. Publication of the details is something that may come. And don’t expect to know for sure that anything has been signed just because someone somewhere says that something has been signed.

(3) So much doubt, just over a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)! In other words, just a piece of paper that has no legal authority whatsoever and can be broken at any moment.

And, just in case we might forget, who is it who is involved in pushing for this MOU? Could it possibly be the world’s most egregious violator of all kinds of agreement known to the human species? Why, yes, certainly - it is the treacherous, murderous, odiously obnoxious regime led by the ignoble 80-year-old orange demon and his army of gross plutocrats, the US corporate colossus and genocide enabler.

And who is it, just in case it matters (it probably doesn’t), who is it who is doing the mediating?

Oh, could it be that very same country whose intelligence service worked hand-in-glove with the other culpable parties involved in 9/11, had helped shoe the Taliban into power in the 1990s and then helped to sabotage the tinpot US colonialist regimes that replaced them in the naughties, is currently fighting the new Taliban government and the Pashtun people north of the Durand line, is a conduit for Chinese Belt and Road influence even as its secessionists in Baluchistan sabotage B&R initiatives, yet remains a staunch US “ally,” a power that shelters Saudi Arabia beneath its nuclear umbrella, in return for loads of Saudi $, and talks of a Middle East from Turkey to Egypt that will be free of the US. Well, well. Trust and respect, not so much.

(4) For as long as this framework holds (and I don’t see how it can possibly hold for long) then we can reasonably expect that there will be continuing negotiations in whose every paragraph, every line, there will lie countless tripwires. Yet we may hope that it will last for 60 days of extended “ceasefire,” which will take the pressure off the US temporarily, and further calm oil markets for a period, perhaps even giving the world an opportunity to re-stock oil reserves (though I don’t think much re-stocking is possible in the space of 60 days, even if the real period of calm will last another month or so even after the 60 days, given the amount of oil that will by then be at sea).

The US, Trump, are behaving like desperate people. This could be subterfuge, but I suspect there is something to be desperate about. I am inclined to think that rumors are true to the effect that Washington has been engaged in ruthless market manipulation of whatever kind works to keep oil prices below the $100 a barrel mark. I would not be surprised if the rumor is true that the US has actually been paying Iran the $2 million per tanker for each of the tankers that the US claims, through ever so subtle and courageous navigation guidance, it has helped slip the Iranian closure of Hormuz. So far, so good. It could be worse, and in the space of 60 days who knows what could happen that might transform the situation for good or for bad. I will also not be surprised, I should add, if rumors prove true to the effect that the US, or elements in the US, are actually planning not a peace deal but a further escalation that will propel oil prices to stratospheric levels and bring about a recession, or a depression, that will prove very difficult for China and the BRICS to survive. I don’t say I believe that such a strategy will work, but I can well imagine, especially after Scott Bessent’s war on the rial, that such a strategy might appeal to elements of the US Deep State.

Ukraine

Dual Narratives

An incessant duality in Ukraine persists between (1) a narrative of major Russian territorial breakthroughs in the north (Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv), the approaching fall to Russia of Lyman and Kostyantynivka in the Donbass (better enabling Russian designs to take down the neighboring cities of Kramatorsk and Slavyansk), stuttering Russian advances west of Pokrovsk towards Dnipropetrovsk, stalling or reversing Russian advances in Zaporizhzhia and (2) a narrative of surprising Ukrainian resilience overall, strong and unexpected ability of “Ukrainian” drones - made in China and assembled in Europe, launched from Ukraine or from the Baltic States or Finland - to wreak sufficient havoc on energy, military and residential targets across mainland Russia as to unnerve Russia (inciting Putin to boast yesterday before a Russian military audience of the rapid innovations Russia is achieving in drone technology, and the expected completion of the new Russian version of Starlink, for which, Putin says, Russia now badly needs satellites).

The single most important Ukrainian accomplishment at this time is the gasoline shortage in Crimea, and the pressure of Ukrainian drones on each of the three major crossing points from Crimea into Kherson (possibly countered by a Russian hit earlier today on a drone or similar facility on the edge of the city of Kherson). Among other things these have caused major slowdowns of truck traffic at the border crossings, rendering supply trucks very vulnerable to Ukrainian attacks.

European “Demands”

European leaders (specifically the ambassadors of the UK, France, and Germany) met with Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin in Moscow. European capitals directly delivered a set of strict conditions for ending the war in Ukraine - so entirely counter were they to legitimate Russian security interests and in violation of often repeated Russian conditions for the ending of the war that should be considered either utterly unserious, or that these leaders are so cocooned in the webs of unreality spun by their own governments and media for far too long that they mirror one another’s lunatic behavior, or that Ukraine’s relatively minor achievements in Crimea and Zaporizhzhia will cause Russia to roll over and beg to be tickled.

The Europeans informed Moscow they require a full stop to fighting and a start to negotiations based on the current battlefield lines, demanding legally binding security guarantees for Ukraine, insisting that frozen Russian financial assets remain immobilized until Moscow compensates Kyiv for all war damages, expressing strong disapproval of Russia’s insistence on claiming parts of the Donetsk region, and condemning what they framed as Moscow’s destructive policies aimed at encouraging the war.

President Vladimir Putin chose not to meet with the European diplomats himself, a move European envoys criticized as showing “disdain” for Europe’s diplomatic push. Putin correctly observed that Moscow is effectively standing alone against the “collective West” while warning that no one should try to fight Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry formally criticized the European leaders, accusing them of speaking about peace while continuing to arm Ukraine. Putin also made it clear he views European leaders as too biased to broker a fair settlement, though he previously suggested U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposals could provide a path to peace.

Back to Karaganov

Well, we have talked before about Putin’s insistence on continuing to look across to Washington while he also looks to a briger future across the Eurasian continent. In this, I believe Putin suffers from the same contagious proclivity for European civilization as did Peter the Great and Catherine the Great. But, let us be clear, this proclivity is now as disease, it is out of date, wastes time, is treacherous for China and for the BRICS and will be as damaging to Putin as it was to Gorbachev.

Karaganov is a symptom of just how dangerous is this game. Karaganov represents the pressure of steam that is about to blow against the Russian government. Tellingly, Alexander Mercouris claims today from Pskov that after the attempt on his life or at least on his residence last year near Valdai, Putin went to ground for several months and is now re-emerging, no longer the master of diplomacy but now the war lord and the effective military-industrial manager.

But playing the warlord without actually lording some wars is a counterproductive strategy.

The Karagonov argument (and it is well elucidated in a very important conversation today or yesterday between Mersheimer, Diesen and Karaganov (Diesen)) is that deterrence no longer works.

The Europeans have recklessly escalated a conflict that should have ended with very little by way of Ukrainian concession in 2022 were it not for Western but above all for European resistance and they have done so by engaging in activity that would have been unthinkable during the Cold War.

This has involved attacks on elements of the Russian nuclear triad, providing advanced weapons and the means for using those weapons to Ukraine for attacks on Russian targets, supporting terrorist attacks on Russian citizens, and supporting the invasion of Russian territories.

So, yes, in the light of this, deterrence has clearly lost its meaning for Europe and can only ever be resuscitated if this kind of behavior by is effectively deterred - by striking hard at European targets, military or symbolic, first with conventional weapons and, if they prove insufficient, then nuclear weapons.

Both Mearsheimer and Karaganov agree that the US will not respond to such “demonstration” attacks on European targets, and they are doubtful that even the European countries involved will respond in like measure. “Deterrence” would have been re-established, because nobody wants us all to die. Mearsheimer’s main doubt about what I have dubbed the “Karaganov Solution,” is Germany. (Both Karaganov and Mearsheimer - to my hearing - seemed to assume that the “demonstration” attacks would not include Germany, at least in a first round).

Mearsheimer fears that the Karaganov solution will incentivize Germany - now, thanks to Trump’s “abandoning” of Ukraine to Europe to deal with - liberated from any strong bond of obligation to the US, to build its own nuclear armory.

So, what is Karaganov’s response? It is a very telling response, and many will find it an alarming one. Karaganov reminds his audience, and this is an audience which, even when it is sympathetic, cannot be reminded too often, that Europe has invaded Russia many times - not just “invaded,” which is a euphemism for the butchery of this European “civilization” that still seems to enthrall Putin, but has massacred Russians in horrible, holocaust-scale numbers.

Principal culprits were Napoleonic France and Germany (through two world wars that were unarguably the responsibility of Germany, first and foremost). And there is a reason why we remember Germany in World War 2, as a fascist, Nazi power because that is all and everything it was. And this was a war that was won, first and foremost, by Russia - not Europe, not Britain, not the UK. Karaganov says that Germany must never, ever again be allowed to wreak such cataclysmic horror on the world. If Germany is not going to accept the logic of deterrence, if Germany if going to become a nuclear power and under the leadership of small-brained martinets like Merz or any of its likely successors then, says Karaganov, it must be crushed, annihilated.

Ukrainian Biolabs: Nuland Redux

A quick note in finishing to acknowledge Tulsi Gabbard’s publication of the details of US biolabs in more than thirty countries, including Ukraine. Remember how we were told this was all “conspiracy theory” until Victoria Nuland first spilled the beans?

Tulsi Gabbard, serving as the U.S. Director of National Intelligence (DNI), released declassified files and maps yesterday on June 12, 2026, documenting U.S. government funding for over 120 biological research facilities located across more than 30 countries, including over 40 in Ukraine.

This high-profile public release occurred just weeks before her planned departure from office on June 30, 2026. It follows a formal probe she launched into these overseas laboratories to align with executive orders restricting federal funding for high-risk pathogen research. The released declassified files track roughly $1.4 billion spent by the U.S. government between 2014 and 2023 on foreign biological facilities. The records highlight more than 40 labs in Ukraine. Gabbard noted that the U.S. intelligence community had previously flagged these facilities as vulnerable to security breaches or seizure amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Gabbard stated that the primary objective of her investigation is to identify stored pathogens and permanently halt risky, under-monitored “gain-of-function” research - experiments that increase a virus’s transmissibility or lethality. In her accompanying statements, Gabbard accused past politicians and health officials - specifically naming former NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci—of deliberately misleading the American public regarding the extent of U.S. support for foreign biological labs.

Mainstream defense officials, independent fact-checkers, and the Ukrainian embassy in the US maintain that these facilities are standard civilian public health and diagnostic laboratories. Many were funded under the post-Cold War Cooperative Threat Reduction program to safely secure and monitor dangerous legacy Soviet pathogens, strictly for disease surveillance and vaccine development. Critics and intelligence analysts point out that Gabbard’s declassified slides do not provide any direct evidence that these facilities are developing offensive biological weapons.