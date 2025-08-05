Planetcide
UN Trade and Environment Agencies Target Plastic Pollution through Global Negotiations and Trade Measures
Iran faces unprecedented water crisis as reservoirs run dry
Zionist Genocide and its Agents
Israel’s “final decision” for conquest and occupation of Gaza
Israel Blames Hamas for Malnourishment of Israeli Captives as It Deliberately Starves Gaza
House Speaker Mike Johnson Visits Illegal Settlement in Israeli-Occupied West Bank
US-Russia Proxy Nuclear Wars
Nuclear War Is “On the Table”. Build Awareness. Say No to A Two Trillion Dollar Nuclear Weapons Program!
Integration of Nuclear and Conventional Warfare
Russia counters Trumps nuclear submarines, abandons self-imposed limits on short- and medium-range missiles
Russian Special Ops Forces Capture Three British “Soldiers”
BRICS
Brian McDonald: Too rich for BRICS, too Russian for Brussels
Indian opposition blames government on Trump threats
Fighting US Fascism
Judges Openly Doubt Government as Justice Dept. Misleads and Dodges Orders
Imperialism Unravelled
US backed ethnic cleansing of Serbs, top diplomat secretly told Croat leader
Propaganda Unravelled