The Tail that Wags the Dog

The tail is Latvia, and the dog is the EU. Latvia screams about the Russian threat, and offers to help Ukraine by allowing the launch of Ukrainian (i.e. European or NATO) drones against northern Russia, so that the EU will feel obliged to puts its money where its warmongering mouth is - hoping that by doing so it can in some way lure the US back into full engagement on Ukraine - and support whatever Latvia thinks is prudent for Latvia to do - which, in the case of Latvia, a tiny country that seems to want nothing better than engage the world in a nuclear war of annihilation - is extremely imprudent.

Reuters this morning of May 19 reported that Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily ​Nebenzya, yesterday said ‌Moscow had information that “Ukraine planned to launch military drones ​from Latvia and ​other Baltic states, warning that ⁠membership in NATO would ​not protect those countries ​from retaliation”.

Nebenzya claimed ​Kyiv that had already dispatched Ukrainian drone ‌forces ⁠to Latvia. Latvia has denied these claims. Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service alleges that the plan is for Latvia to host the launching of drones against targets far into Russia. Firing from the Baltic State, Ukraine poses a far greater threat to Saint Petersburg and its environs than firing from Ukraine.

Russian air defenses are superior to those of Ukraine. Very few of the drones used during Russia’s most recent attack this week on Ukraine were shot down successfully, Russia is a very big country and the wider that Ukraine’s targetting of drones is the more likely it is that they will find under-protected sites, as has happened at the refineries in Tuapse which, being on the Black Sea were not even very far from Ukraine. As I write, a heavy Ukraine drone attack on Russian targets is unfolding, and this may include drones launched from Latvia.

Amidst growing tension, Belarus has closed the border with Latvia, Poland and Ukraine and is restricting access to forest areas near Poland and Lithuania with a view to pre-empting provocations. The Ukrainian commander in chief is saying that there is a real possibility of an invasion from Belarus. Lithuania has already called for a NATO attack on Kaliningrad and there are reports of increased aerial surveillance of this area. Russia is undertaking nuclear drills in response.

The Financial Times today is talking about a likely extension of Russian war aims - something that I have long argued that we should expect - to include more territories in southern and central Ukraine, giving Russia more access to the north of the Black Sea, and to dominate Ukraine east of the Dnieper, including the capture of Kiev and Odessa.

Original Sin

What many analysts overlook is that the reason why we can expect this extension of Putin’s objectives is precisely because Zelenskiy, with the fanatical and unreasoning support of the EU, and with a great deal of support still from Washington (which continues to control the war from Ramstein in Germany and with the CIA essentially overseeing the intelligence process in Ukraine itself), refuses to recognize its original sin.

The original sin is the refusal of Ukraine even to tolerate long-standing demands from the Donbass for increased autonomy. At first, the Donbass only sought greater autonomy within the state of Ukraine. But because the army of the 2014 illegal coup Kiev regime went to war against the Donbass and, even after it lost that war, continued to harass the Donbass and, eventually, to mobilize for its destruction in 2022, the only way forward was the integration of this significantly pro-Russian area of eastern Ukraine into the Russian Federation. And that was only after the West refused to allow a deal between Russia and Ukraine in 2022 that would have kept the Donbass within Ukraine.

But now Zelenskiy and his corrupt, anti-democratic cabal, agents of Western imperialist designs on the Russian Federation, will refuse to accept Russian acquisition of the four oblasts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zapporizhzhia and Kherson (and, of course, Crimea, which voted to be integrated into the Russian Federation after threats and abuses committed against it by the 2014 coup regime). Their wealth and position depends on a continuation of the conflict.

In short, Ukraine will continue to fight, and force Russia to continue to fight, and the longer the fight continues the more self-evident it will be to Russia, if it is not completely obvious already, that it must take most of the country under its control, leaving Western Ukraine to be divided up between a rump state of Ukraine, Poland and Romania, even Germany.

This is why Ukraine now calculates that following Russian seizure of the entirety of the Donbass Russia will launch an invasion of Ukraine, including Kiev, from Belarus, just as it did in 2022. Only this time with many, many more resources. It is this vision that feeds the stridency of Kaja Kallas and her countrymen in the Baltics and that seems to be behind the latest escalatory rhetoric.

And it is not an entirely fanciful vision, in my view. The likelihood is enhanced by the Gulf crisis, since the crisis greatly increases the costs of war for the political West and makes it less likely that the US will want to fully re-engage with Ukraine militarily even as Russia crushes Ukraine.

Russian Weapons

Perhaps the single most important topic of conversation between Putin and Xi Jinping when the two leaders meet tomorrow in Beijing will be Ukraine, with Putin giving advance notice to Xi of upcoming territorial movements - just as he did two weeks in advance of the launch of the Special Military Operation in early February 2022 - and possibly securing political and economic support for the operation from China.

Growing tensions between Riga (Lavia) and Moscow over what seems likely to be plans for Latvia to engage itself directly in the war (if this has not already been happening off and on for some time), in a manner that seems calculated to guarantee further escalation to what would eventually be nuclear exchanges between NATO and Russia, follow reports yesterday that Russia had fired either an Oreshnik or a modified, cheaper version of the Oreshnik at a target in Dnipro.

These claims were based on video footage of flashes in the sky, comparable to but also subtly different from the Oreshnik that was fired at a target in Lvov back in January 2026 and the one that was fired at a weapons production facility in Dnipro in November 2024. Ukraine, Europe and Russia are, to my knowledge, keeping fairly silent for the moment, although Ukrainian air defense tracking confirmed that the Oreshnik was not among the weapons utilized in this specific wave. Confusion about a new Oreshnik strike may have arisen in the context of the massive aerial bombardment Russia launched over the weekend. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russian forces fired 524 strike drones, and 22 missiles heavily targeted the Dnipropetrovsk and Odessa regions using conventional ballistic and cruise missiles.

But yesterday, May 18, 2026, the Belarusian and Russian Ministries of Defense announced that their military forces are actively rehearsing the combat deployment of the Oreshnik missile system. Officials confirmed that Zapad-2025 joint military exercises are currently underway, simulating the “coordinated deployment of tactical nuclear assets” and the combat use of the Oreshnik system. This is the first time the Oreshnik has been publicly used in live drills since being stationed on Belarusian territory. Russia and Belarus claim the drills are entirely defensive, while Ukraine has denounced them as dangerous nuclear escalation.

More significant, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Defense Ministry officially claimed on May 12 the successful test launch of the RS-28 Sarmat, a new-generation intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Putin hailed the Sarmat as the “most powerful missile in the world,” claiming it has a suborbital range exceeding 35,000 kilometers (21,700 miles) and is designed to completely bypass Western missile defenses. During these announcements, Russian leadership explicitly grouped the Sarmat alongside the newly commissioned Oreshnik intermediate-range system, boasting that both are now centerpiece weapons intended to neutralize Western defense systems.

The RS-28 Sarmat is a super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missile designed to deliver up to 10 or more independently targetable nuclear warheads. Russian officials claim its destructive payload is up to four times greater than Western equivalents and if deployed with maximum payload, it can deliver warheads of varying sizes, with estimates suggesting total yields of up to 50 megatons, or over 3,000 times the power of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima (15 kilotons). The missile can strike targets globally. It is designed to use suborbital and variable trajectories, allowing it to bypass traditional missile defense systems by approaching targets from unpredictable directions. The Sarmat is also compatible with Russia’s Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle, which travels at speeds over Mach 20, and maneuvers to avoid interception.

Battlefield Movements

Russia in the past few days appears to be mobilizing for further penetration of the Chernihiv and Sumy oblast; it continues to subject the cities of Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk, Odessa (where Russia has established a virtual blockade of Ukrainian military vessels) and Kharkiv to incessant drone attacks, many on energy facilities such as a Naftogas plant in Dnipro and, elsewhere, an attack on another gas station. Russia’s objective is to reduce availability of gas, and to push up prices at a time when prices are already shooting up because of the Gulf crisis.

Many analysts anticipate the Russian seizure of the remainder of Donetsk and the Donbass by the fall. The Russian front line from Brusivka in the north down to Maiske in the south runs in parallel approximately 20 miles distant from the north-south axis formed by Slovyansk, Kramatorsk and Druzhivka. Halfway down, Russian forces are moving west across the Siversk-Donetsk canal towards the settlement of Tykhonivka. This would then bring the Russians very close indeed to Kramatorsk, close enough at 10 kilometers or so to use artillery as well as drones and establish complete fire control. Konstantynivka has another two to three weeks before falling entirely to Russia. Russian forces plan to cut the territory of Kramatosk in two and deal separately with each half.

Further south, Russia is increasing its hold in Konstantynivka from the south and southwest, moving further into the center while to the north of the city it is establishing a band of control from the settlement of Podiske to Chervone in the east. 63 kilometers southwest of Kramatrosk, Russian forces are moving on Dobropillia from the southeast.

Further south-west, in Zapporizhzhia, Russia continues to move west towards the city of Orehiv, probably the single most important obstacle on the route to the city of Zapporizhzhia itself and is currently in the process of taking the settlements of Huliopilsle and Vozdvyhvke (well to the northwest of Huliaipole, taken by Russia several weeks ago).

In addition to Russian consolidation in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, it is advancing northeastwards south of the Volvcha river, east of Vovchansk which is now entirely held by Russia. Ukraine is counterattacking, with some momentum it seems, in order to prevent Russians carrying out an encirclement in the direction of Bilykolodaz.

Today, Putin leads a large delegation of Russian politicians and businessmen to Beijing. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met him at the airport. The Russians are expected to discuss a broad range of issues, among them the consolidation and execution of plans for Power of Siberia 2 which will buttress Chinese energy security for a long time to come; the restructuring of the BRICS bank, de-dollarization of international trade and establishing a new financial infrastructure.

The Gulf Crisis

Perhaps the most interesting feature of the recent meeting of Trump and Xi Jinping is the discrepancy of Washington and Beijing read-outs as to what was agreed about Iran. For Counterpunch, Ali Alizadeh, interviewing Michael Hudson (see Counterpunch) summarizes:

“The American readout of the Trump–Xi meeting claims that Xi explicitly agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open, that there must be no tolls, that China opposes the militarisation of the Strait, that China will buy more American oil to reduce its dependence on Hormuz, and that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon. The Chinese readout said almost none of this. It said only that the two leaders exchanged views on the Middle East. Meanwhile, Xi Jinping spent his political capital on Taiwan.”

Hudson argues that in reality that Straits are indeed open - most notably, to Iran and to China. Their ships have been passing through the Strait of Hormuz, on payment of tolls which Iran, very reasonably, considers a form of reparation (to be paid eventually, it must hope, by ships of the political West) for the unjust, illegal and unprovoked attacks on it, twice, by the US and Israel. Many of Iran’s ships are blocked by the US blockade further out to sea, a threat that Iran strives to avoid, either by sending out so many ships that some will get through, or by hugging the Pakistani coast, staying within Pakistani waters, or by sending its oil over land.

Over the past 12 hours, the war between the US and Iran has plateaued in a tense diplomatic deadlock. President Trump called off an imminent, large-scale US military strike on Iran after receiving requests from Gulf allies while simultaneously issuing a strict ultimatum. Both nations are holding ground and attempting to dictate terms.

Saudi Arabia can be sure that if the US attacks Iran, again, then Iran will again attack its neighbors that host US military assets that are used to harm Iran. This will likely entail an Iranian strike on Saudi and other desalinization plants on which several of these Gulf countries depend for their very existence, bearing in mind that temperatures are very high, right now, across the region.

For Saudi Arabia, for Qater and others this is a terrible moment of truth: do they stick with their supposed, zionist “protector,” one who is actually unable to protect them, and die? Or do they get together and work out some kind of deal with Iran that involves them no longer allowing the decaying hegemon to use their territories for criminal attacks on third parties?

Iran has effectively maintained its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, maintaining heavy leverage over global energy prices and shipping. Iran submitted a firm 14-point counterproposal via Pakistani mediators demanding the complete withdrawal of US troops from nearby areas, reparations for war damage, and the lifting of all sanctions before reopening the Strait. This has been rejected by Trump. Trump’s claims that China agrees with his position are hogwash. Iran continues to defy US pressure by refusing to suspend uranium enrichment, holding out for concessions without giving up its core nuclear energy capabilities, to which Iran is entirely entitled under international law (on the prohibition of nuclear weapons)

The Desperation of Cuba

As the world waits anxiously on developments in the Gulf (price of Brent crude is down today at $91 per barrel, perhaps as markets suspect that Trump, despite his rhetoric, is backing away for want of any other sensible option open to him), it also must watch in dismay (as it did as Syria crumbled at the hands of Turkish-Israeli backed fanatical jihadists; as Isarael murdered over 70,000 Palestinians in Gaza and continues its murderous spree in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and Syria); as it watched Israel illegally invade Lebanon and Syria[ as it watched the US kidnap the president of Venezuela and his wife, intimidate its government and, in effect, steal its oil), it must hold its breath once more on the possibility of US destruction of Cuba.

Apart from voicing rhetorical support for Cuba’s sovereignty, where is China, where is Russia (which supplied one tanker of oil as aid, which has now been used up and the country is in darkness)?

So many tragedies to monitor and to sustain mindfulness of…

According to CNN, Russia and China are attempting to keep the Cuban government afloat and secure their own geopolitical footholds, but they are not preventing the country’s energy crisis. Beijing has committed to a massive transition of the Cuban power grid, exporting $117 million in solar panels in 2025. They are backing the construction of 92 solar parks across the island by 2028, with about 50 already operational.

This aid, at this moment, seems beside the point.

China also supplies Cuba with emergency aid, including tens of millions of dollars in financial assistance, tens of thousands of tons of rice, and basic household items. Moscow occasionally sends emergency “shadow fleet” oil tanker deliveries, though these provide only temporary relief and run out quickly. Rather than bailing out the electrical grid, Russia, Western sources say, is capitalizing on the crisis to increase its military and intelligence presence. This includes using routine port calls to rotate personnel and modernizing radar systems, which has raised concerns within the US defense apparatus.

The primary culprit for Cuba’s misery is the US. Sweeping energy outages in Cuba are primarily driven by an aggressive, illegal and unprovoked United States embargo and secondary sanctions that target companies and countries supplying Cuba with traditional crude oil.

Collapse of the US Political System

Unprovoked attacks on nations, murder of hundreds on international waters, piracy at sea, kidnapping and murder of political leaders, arming of and other support for those who commit genocide are just part and parcel of the collapse of the US as a serious, democratic nation that respects and upholds international law. Now, one further manifestation of this collapse, symbolic of a new era of egregious corruption and robbery of the nation’s assets is Trump’s new $1.7 billion slush fund that may be used to reward, among others, participants in an attempt on January 6 2021 to overthrow legitimate government in the US.

Trump voluntarily dismissed his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS. This alleged, incredibly, that the IRS failed to properly protect his tax returns after a contractor passed details of the president’s taxes on to news outlets. The Justice Department, under the leadership of Trump firster Attorney General Todd Blanche then announced the creation of a new $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” as part of settling the case. This confirmed reports that Trump intended to settle in exchange for the government creating a fund for those who claimed they were unfairly punished by the Biden administration—including Jan. 6 rioters.