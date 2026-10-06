New Saudi Offensive

Saudi Arabia’s offensive in Yemen has begun with the mobilization of a force of 100,000. That sounds quite a lot but then one hears stories of how the Houthis have regularly organized million-men marches, and one sees how the Houthis are encircling and perhaps have now encircled Taiz, south of Sanaa, giving them purchase not just of the highlands to the west that look down on the Red Sea and across to the leftist government of Eritrea - which has historically limited foreign military access and pursued a policy centered on self-reliance under President Isaias Afwerki - but also positioning them for a move to the south on Aden, which is the principal port and logistics center for the Saudi-backed ancien regime of the Yemeni government.

US Declines Direct Involvement

Further, Trump has again told MBS that the US is not going to get directly involved in this new front although the US is supplying intelligence data and will sell whatever weapons the Saudis will need provided the US still has some left in its armories and that the Saudis can pay for them. (That strategy hasn’t worked out so well for Ukraine). The US may simply be concentrating its attention and its forces on Iran, and this may also be the framework within which to interpret US withdrawal last week of its troops from Iraq.

The Houthi Offensive

The Houthis launched a missile and drone attack on Saturday targeting a Saudi Aramco oil facility in the capital city of Riyadh. While Houthi military spokesmen claimed a precise strike that sparked significant fires, the Saudi-led military coalition disputed the narrative, labeling the rebels’ detailed claims as “misleading” despite verified video evidence showing a large fire and smoke rising from a local refinery. Separate reports also indicate that the Houthis claimed strikes against assets in the Saudi city of Khurais. Witnesses and verified media footage confirmed a massive plume of black smoke and a large fireball emanating from an Aramco refinery south of Riyadh. However, Major General Turki al-Maliki, speaking for the Saudi military coalition, called the Houthi statements exaggerated and intended to distract from their battlefield losses. The rebel group stated that the operation was direct retaliation for recent Saudi-led airstrikes hitting the Yemeni capital of Sana’a and other northern provinces.

Aramco Set-Backs

The apparent success of the Houthis’ continuing attacks on Aramco facilities puts a question mark over whether the Saudi repairs of the East-West pipeline and other pipeline distribution workarounds of the Houthi blockade will be able to sustain the flow of Saudi energy to world markets at reasonable cost.

The Houthi blockade against Saudi-linked vessels forces oil tankers to divert around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, adding nearly a month to crude delivery times destined for Asian and European markets.

Aramco has said that replenishing global oil inventories while meeting demand could take “up to two years,” as disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz continue amid the war with Iran.

An Aramco spokesman has said that the world had entered the crisis with oil inventories of around 10 billion barrels and since lost nearly 3 billion barrels of oil supply. Roughly half the crude and refined products normally shipped through Hormuz had been lost. Less than 6 billion barrels of commercial inventories remained, and most of them were practically unavailable. While emergency reserves might be sufficient for the winter they do not solve the long-term problem.

The Saudi Coalition

Rashad al-Alimi, head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, today formally announced the launch of a “Dawn of Yemen,” a campaign aimed at retaking the capital Sana’a from Ansarallah and restoring control over state institutions. Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, a member of Ansarallah’s political bureau (according to a report in Drop Site News (DSN)) responded by noting that Saudi aircraft were bombing Yemen while Ansarallah forces were responding “with missiles and drones deep inside Saudi territory,” and added that “it is the Saudi regime that controls the mercenary forces, not Rashad al-Alimi.”

The Saudi coalition force claims to have deployed 100 warplanes and to have hit 324 “high-value” targets and to have recovered large parts of the Dhubab district overlooking Bab al-Mandab (denied by Ansarallah media). They also claimed gains in southern Taiz.

Note that the Houthis, while aligned with Iran, are far from being controlled by Iran, as Western mainstream media consistently propose. The Houthis did not jump up in support of Iran during the 2025 12-day war precipitated by the unprovoked attack on Iran by Israel and the US any more than Israel took part in the second war after its first days (focusing instead on a continuation of the genocide in Gaza, its destabilization and aggressions in the West Bank, and invasions of Lebanon and Syria), a war launched in February this year by the US, but at Israel’s urging.

Even then, the Houthis did not step up in support of Iran. They only took action when Saudi Arabia and the Riyadh-backed Yemeni government bombed Sanaa International Airport’s runway to prevent the landing of an unauthorized Iranian plane carrying a Houthi delegation returning from Tehran.

A collapse of Iran in itself would not resolve the pressures in the Red Sea. These are separate conflicts, even if they are closely related.

As I write, the Houthis certainly project considerable determination, experience, smartness, speed and unified ideological passion. We should not underestimate, however, the possibility of a change in fortunes if, and when, the Saudi forces are further amplified with assistance from Turkiye and Pakistan who have a joint defense agreement with Saudi Arabia.

No Cause for Optimism, For Anybody

Despite reassuring sounds from global oil traders in recent days about the recovery of oil flows, the developments in the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait caution against optimism.

JPMorgan said last week that Middle East crude exports had reached about 17.5 million barrels per day, or 98% of prewar levels while Goldman Sachs estimated that exports from Persian Gulf producers hit 19 million barrels per day.

But these numbers do not quite gel with actual events in Hormuz where, since September 28, there have been eight Iranian successful attacks on tankers. This places a big question mark over US claims about the efficacy of US escort patrols. And indeed, around 40% of crude now leaves without crossing Hormuz, up from 17% before the war, as Saudi Arabia and the UAE make greater use of pipeline routes. Of the crude that crossed Hormuz in August, more than 70% changed tankers offshore. The volumes have recovered, but through a fundamentally different export system (NB).

US Build-Up for More War

In the meantime, there is a major build up of US military assets in the region even if woefully insufficient for a land invasion and this, in turn, endorses fears of a potential US recourse to unconventional weapons.

The US has been hijacked, in effect, by a criminal gang that exhibits extraordinary degrees of ignorance, recklessness, immorality and stupidity, so of course it is very appropriate to worry at this time not only on behalf of the Iranian people but on behalf of the global population in the possible if not likely intervention of some kind by China and Russia.

A Prelude to Nuclear War

I note that over at The Duran (Duran) the thinking now is that oil flows through Hormuz have indeed increased, and that this may be as much an Iranian as a US manouver, demonstrating that Iran’s leverage rests less on permanent closure than on the ability to determine the conditions under which commerce moves. In other words there may be a secret deal - as Doctorow was speculating towards the end of last week, and as I have also entertained in this space. Tehran may be allowing selected traffic through as part of a wider understanding with Gulf governments, possibly encouraged by Russia and China.

“Gulf governments may want Iran contained, but they also need regional stability to keep crude moving. China needs secure energy flows. Russia has an interest in preventing uncontrolled regional breakdown. Iran, meanwhile, gains breathing space without giving up the instrument that gives it disproportionate leverage.”

The authors warn that strategic leverage is often misunderstood when it is not being exercised. While Washington may now be treating the resumption of oil flows as the end of the problem, they fear, it may instead be only the pause that reveals where the real power still lies.

Over at the World Socialist Web Site (WSWS), Andre Damon is sure that Trump, having so far failed to destroy the country by bombardment and blockade is preparing a major escalation of the Iran war, and this may be nuclear.

“American imperialism cannot accept defeat in the Persian Gulf, and each failure becomes the basis for an ever-greater escalation,” Damon writes with reference to departure of the USS Theodore Roosevelt for the Middle East, followed by the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island with about 2,200 Marines to join the carrier USS George Washington and more than 50,000 US troops deployed across the region. Trump “has told aides he expects to resume bombing Iran after the November midterms. The next phase of the war may include landings on the islands near Hormuz, at the Kharg Island oil terminal or at Iran’s nuclear sites.

National security officials met last Friday at Camp David to plan the next steps.

Treason of the Democrats

Amid overwhelming popular opposition to the war and the ensuing surge in the cost of living, particularly of energy, the Democratic Party is expected to make significant gains on November 3. It is determined, however, to ensure that any electoral repudiation of Trump does not lead to a let-up in the drive by US imperialism in the Middle East. Unsurprisingly the effective “Neoconservative Party,” otherwise known as the Democratic Party, is on board. None of the party’s congressional leaders has called for halting the new deployment. 58 House Democrats voted with Republicans last month for a bill expanding Trump’s tariff powers against Russia and extending the sanctions on Iran. The party is running 67 congressional candidates “with a national security background, more than double the number who ran in any of the last four elections. Even the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) seeks to demobilize antiwar sentiment. The White House has asked Congress for a $1.5 trillion military budget for fiscal 2027, a 42 percent increase, while cutting nondefense spending by 10 percent. The war budget and the attack on social programs are a single class policy.

Gloom in Tehran

The situation in Iran as reported by the New York Times (NYT) is dire. Iran’s national security adviser, Mohsen Rezaei, has warned that the rapidly deteriorating economy has plunged the country into one of the most difficult periods in its history. The decline in value of the country’s currency, the rial, has accelerated sharply in recent weeks, as a result of US sanctions and the US naval blockade. Imports are more expensive and there is a deepening cost of living crisis. The NYT claims that in recent days, government and private sector employees, including nurses and teachers, have said on social media they were quitting their jobs because their salaries could no longer support them. This does seem a strange thing for them to do if such expressions could invite government retaliation, so I am not inclined to give this social media twist much weight.

What the West may think is an end to its crisis if the US is able to subdue Iran may prove only to be the beginning. At his site Sonar21, Larry Johnson cites his major source on the energy crisis in concluding that ending the conflict removes one source of disruption but does not repair the energy system:

“This requires a separate sequence of financing, engineering, manufacturing, construction and commissioning that will take years. Until that is done, reliable fuel and the cash to buy it will determine which economies absorb the burden. Neither will be distributed evenly.”

The war against Iran, Damon writes, is part of a broader global offensive by US imperialism, centrally targeting Russia and China. Significantly, the plans to expand the Iran war accompany a sharp intensification of NATO’s war on Russia in Ukraine, which threatens at any moment to erupt into direct warfare between nuclear-armed states. Each president since the 1979 Iranian revolution, Democratic and Republican, has worked to bring Iran back under American domination. Trump’s war against Iran is the latest stage of a 35-year offensive to subjugate the Middle East and Central Asia: the Gulf War of 1991, the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, the destruction of Libya, the proxy war in Syria and Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Meanwhile, in Britain, new helpful pretexts for nuclear annihilation emerge. The Pentagon confirmed Sunday that all US bombers at Britain’s Fairford air base, used for strikes on Iran, had been flown back to the United States. The withdrawal makes best sense if seen as a petty Trump spite because he is annoyed that Britain had released the five people initially arrested for an alleged plot, its nature unspecified, against the base, amid some reports of how British and US soldiers in the past have been involved in the stealing and resale of diesel. But British Prime Minister Andy Burnham had claimed on September 30 that Iran “played a part” in the alleged plot against the base. The unproven allegation (in an ocean of false flag provocations, coming mainly from the West) provides a ready-made pretext for escalation against Iran.

Ukraine

Kiev is in panic as Russian Geran drones cut the Dnieper bridges and split the city in two, creating a logistics nightmare for the Ukrainian military in the east. The Russian Ministry of Defense places full personal responsibility on Zelensky and Kremlin spokesman Peskov is warning that Russia will now use full force. A surprise visit by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz with the usual package of money (a miserable $1 billion, hardly comparable with the approximately $12 billion Germany has contributed for 2026), weapons and possibly even a Taurus missile for hitting the Crimean bridge - none of it sufficient to make a difference to the outcome of the war - is proving insufficient to deter Russia from devastating strikes on the capital. Merz did not offer Ukraine immediate access to EU membership as Zelenskiy had hoped. Very wisely, since Ukraine would bring only major problems and costs to the EU. Western embassies are drawing up plans to leave Kiev.

Russia is preparing a massive missile and drone strike on Kiev within 48 hours according to US intelligence, in circumstances when not only are Kievan air defenses low on interceptor missiles but unable, in any case, to bring down Russian Geran 4 and Geran 5 drones. Dobropillia is reported, again, to be encircled by Russian forces. Ukraine’s counteroffensive in north of Lyman is reported to have stalled.