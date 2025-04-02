Ukraine Fables Brought to You by the New York Times
The NYT article by Entous this last weekend has rightly attracted considerable criticism. It goes without saying, this being the Times, that it is entirely one-sided. Who needs the view from Russia? Or from anywhere else other than US, Ukrainian and British and a few similar European military sources: s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Empire, Communication and NATO Wars to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.