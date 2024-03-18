Unanswered Questions
Russia, the West’s beloved example of “authoritarianism” has completed a plausible presidential election, even in the new oblasts of Donbass, while the supreme example of what the West likes to call “democracy” has abolished elections and is well on the route to outright dictatorship. As for the West’s own version of “democracy” it is clearer by the day…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Empire, Communication and NATO Wars to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.