For the third time in a little over a week frequent guest on Judging Freedom Lt Col Douglas Macgregor has stated his belief that Egypt is readying for or is poised for war with Israel, a war that will pull in many other Arab and Islamic nations including Turkey. He anticipates that Egypt will issue some kind of ultimatum that Israel will defy leading to war. Perhaps the trigger, in my view, will be the Israeli refusal to back off from the Philadelphi corridor.

Now, I do sometimes suspect Macgregor of a tendency to over-dramatization, a problem I also find with Scott Ritter, and I am amazed that anyone is inclined to give any credit to the possibility that the Arab world has any kind of backbone at all that could inspire their elites to sacrifice US subsidies in the cause of fraternity, morality, faith.

But Macgregor must have some kind of sources for his statements and it is high time for alternative media, at the very least, to start looking with greater seriousness into this.

If there is substance to Macgregor s claims then Egypt might wait it out till Israel, with US backing, attacks Iran. Then Russia too is in the conflict and pretty soon thereafter, China.

But in the meantime the Palestinian situation grows more grotesque by the day, with every likelihood that the Gaza ceasefire will break down, that Israel (whose deputy Knesset speaker wants the IDF to separate mothers from children and then kill all the adults) will resume full scale genocide with US bombs (Trump and Kushner salivating from a yacht in the eastern Med signing off on real estate and energy deals?); while Israel’s Zionist ambitions are being realized under the world’s nose in the West Bank (40000 displaced already; hundreds of thousands or millions to follow), in southern Lebanon and in southern Syria.

Barely a peep out of Brussels who would much rather pander to neocon goals of extending Russia and to closing down democracy in Romania (arresting and interrogating Georgescu for 6 hours yesterday for thought crimes and punishing an antiwar candidate who actually won the first round of national election, in effect in a European bid to silence him and cancel the elections) and in any part of Europe which dares stand against Israeli genocide (like shutting down a BBC documentary which actually dared give voice to Palestinian children).

Starmer in Washington today comes in the hope of continuing a war in which British arms manufacturers can gain more profit and prop up Britain‘s sickened economy; ensuring that Britain will share some of the spoils of rare earth mineral deals with Ukraine; finding some way of keeping the US in Europe so that Starmer does not have to precipitously dismantle the welfare state and raise taxes even further to send Britain’s wealth to NATO and Ukraine. And to not seem entirely imbecilic. Oh and send off 30000 UK and French soldiers to die in Ukraine.

UN, ICC, ICJ - what are they good for? Go back to UN’s shameful role in undermining Congolese democracy immediately following independence, allowing the return of the Belgian imperial army in support of the dummy Union Miniere state of Katanga and looking the other way while the CIA captured, humiliated and murdered Patrice Lumumba and genocided hundreds of thousands of his supporters in the interior.

It was useless then; it is useless today.