Russia / Ukraine

Shoigus Statistics: Ukrainian Losses

Latest Russian calculations of Ukrainian losses are considerably lower than many commentators, including myself, have suggested. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said today that Kiev’s losses “exceeded 383,000 men killed and wounded” since the beginning of the SMO, and of these 159,000 were lost (killed and wounded) during the Ukrainian summer counteroffensive. Since the SMO began, Ukraine, according to Shoigu, has also lost 14,000 tanks and armored vehicles, 8,500 artillery guns and multiple rocket launch systems, and over 800 airplanes and helicopters.

As far as the numbers of losses of men are concerned, Russian figures are clearly pitching the total well below the kind of numbers that Dougles Macgregor and others were suggesting several months ago (touching 500,000 killed; in fact one recent number went as high as over one million). I recently guesstimated a total of 400,000 dead. But if the real number is 400,000 dead and wounded (I have not see figures for what proportion of the total is of the dead) then one has to presume that the total number of dead (at a ratio of 1:1 of dead to wounded) is 200,000, or less, or even, at a ratio of 1:2 dead to wounded, 133,000 dead to 267,000. That leaves open the question of what is meant by “wounded,” whether it refers to totally incapacitated or temporarily restrained from fighting. In addition, Shoigu claims that 5,800 foreign mercenaries have been “eliminated.”

Note that Russia claims that 98% of its own wounded recover. So if that is anywhere near replicated on Ukrainian lines, then the figure of Ukrainian dead is a lot closer to Shoigu’s 383,000 “dead and wounded” than I am suggesting. However, I would think that in counting wounded, the emphasis is on the condition of soldiers at the time of their being wounded, not at the time of their being cured. None the less:

If the total number of Ukrainian dead is as low as 133,000 then that is approximately double the number of Russian dead as estimated by the BBC/Mediazona project, a far lower proportion of Russian dead to Ukrainian than the 7 to 1 (or higher) that has sometimes been cited. The figure of 133,000 is only a quarter of more extreme calculations previously cited, and puts the entire operation in a different if only slightly less gruesome context. Note that this figure does not include missing persons.

Generally speaking, I would say, armies tend to exaggerate the damage they have inflicted, so if applied to this case then this could even suggest that the relatively low numbers cited by Shoigu are still higher than the reality. It is also conceivable that Russia might consider it in its interest to deflate the numbers so as to reduce in public perception the magnitude of destruction that Russia has wrought on Ukraine, although I don’t believe this is very likely myself. One should note, by the way, that Russia bases its estimates on radio intercepts, which I suspect is a somewhat limited methodology - it depends on what proportion of all relevant communications are intercepted, the clarity and interpretation of the intercepts, the accuracy of the information that is being conveyed in the intercepts themselves and the reliability of Russian pooling of intercepted information.

The lower figures cited by Shoigu would help to explain the tenacity with which Ukraine has been able to restrain Russian advances even as Western funding for Ukraine has fallen, and as its army experiences shortages of practically everything, and above all, of shells.

Shoigu’s Statistics: Russian Strength

Other figures cited by Shoigu are of interest. He says that 650,000 Russian servicemen have acquired combat experience, and that the Russian army “is the most trained and combat capable in the world with advanced armaments that were tested in combat conditions” and that Russian hardware has “displayed supremacy over similar weapons of NATO countries.”

He goes on to claim that Russian troops have liberated five times more territory that the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics occupied before the beginning of the SMO. “Four regions with a territory of over 83,000 square kilometers and a population of close to five million people have joined Russia….The Sea of Azov has become an inalnd Russian sea. There is a land corridor to Crimea now.”

Shoigu says that Ukraine received 203 billion dollars from foreign sponsors and that most of the finances are credits that have to be repaid (note that this could take many decades to repay, securing continuing Ukrainian debt bondage to the west, should the country survive, and remaining somewhat unattractive to further investment). 54 countries declared military aid to Ukraine, but only 15 supplied arms and hardware (5,220 tanks and armored vehicles, 3,000 artillery guns, 23,000 drones, and 115 airplanes and helicopters). Further, NATO military is said to operate air defense systems, multiple rocket launchers, operational-tactical missile complexes in Ukraine, to prepare military operations and train Ukrainian soldiers. 410 NATO satellites operate in Kiev interests.

Meanwhile, Russian defense enterprises have increased capacities four times. Since the beginning of the SMO, the output of tanks has increased 5.6 times, armored vehicles by 3.5 to 3.6 times, drones by 16.8 times and artillery shells by 17.5 times (which would yield a total of 20 million a year: a figure that seems far too high to some analysts, but perhaps the figure is intended to include other kinds of shells and perhaps it includes shells from North Korea). Ground forces has received 1,530 thousand new and upgraded tanks, over 2,500 infantry fighting vehicles, and armored personnel carriers. The aerospace forces received 237 airplanes and helicopters, while the Navy got eight warships, four multirole submarines and a strategic nuclear sumarine.

The Russian military laid 7,000 kilometers of minefiels along the combat contact line t a depth of 600 meters.

So it is clear that Russia is accumulating a vast army and weaponry on Ukraine’s borders either in preparation for a major invasion or in preparation for a response to NATO pressures.

Shoigu says that over 1,500 men daily apply to join the military service. Nearly 490,000 contracted men and volunteers have been enlisted since the beginning of 2023. They are paid 210,000 rubles or more each month. 40 billion rubles hae been earmarked for housing provision to participants in the peration. The army and navy now has a strength of 1.15 million men, and this will be increased to 1.5 million. The number of contracted men in the armed forces has to grow to 745,000 by the end of 2024.

Mobilization

In Ukraine there is still no formal new mass mobilization. According to different counts have been nine or eleven so far, and the next will either be the tenth or twelth. Zaluzhnyi is said to be asking for 500,000 new soldiers. Zelenskiy may be dawdling on this as he is aware that this new army could be used in a coup against him. He should worry about that with good reason. Zaluzhnyi has refused to resign; there have been murders of Zaluzhnyi’s aides, there has been an attempted assassination of the wife of the head of the SBU, there are reports of listening devices being posted in offices of Zaluzhniy and his associates. There are reports of disquiet in many parts of the front line with Zelenskiy’s policies of trying to hold on to every square centimeter of territory, of being abandoned by commanders, of not being rotated, of lives being needlessly sacrificed, and even reports of individual soldiers threatening to turn around and march on Kiev: there is an article to this effect in the Kiev Independent.

Battlefield

Quick battlefield update: Russia continues to batter and narrow the Ukrainian foothold around Krynky in Kherson (there are reports that Shoigu and Gerasimov have decided it is time to wrap up this operation); Russia continues to regain more territory in the Robotyne, Novoprokopivka and Verbove triangle in the Robotyne square; Russia has entered the industrial zone of Novomykhailivka; Russia continues to advance in the center of Avdiivka but around Stepove to the northeast it has ceased activity, possibly inviting a Ukrainian counterattack very soon; in Bakhmut, Russia is gaining ground on the settlement of Chernobylets; it has captured Khromove and is advancing on Ivanivske from both the south east (where it is securing control of high ground west of Kleshchiivka) and the north east (where it is establishing a northern flank on high ground around Bohdanivka) - taking Ivanivske is beginning to look inevitable and this in turn will expedite Russian movement on Chasov Yar. Near Kupyansk, Russia is changing its focus from Synkivka, for which it has been struggling now for months, and advancing to the west of Synkivka to establish a northern flank above Kupyansk. Ukrainian activity remains in evidence close to Dibrove.

Aid for Ukraine

Working parties from the Senate have continued work this week with a view to voting an appropriations package for Ukraine before the holiday. No agreement has actually been reached, and the two sides are as far apart as ever. Skepticism among Republican senators has increased. The Pentagon says there is only $1 billion left for Ukraine. This will be spent in replenishing the Pentagon’s own arsenals of critical weapons. Congress reconvenes at the end of January. Resumption of aid at previous levels looks significantly less likely. The EU may find some mechanism to circumvent Hungary’s resistance to more aid (50 billion Euros for spending over four years - about a billion a month). The European Bank of for Reconstruction and Development and similar bodies might chip in some more (in likely violation of their own charters). At some point in 2024, Ukraine’s collapse will be imminent. Without the US the whole campaign is hopeless.

Endgames

Alexander Mercouris has floated the idea (building on reports of chatter in the Russian Duma) that Russia may not only take all of Ukraine east of the Dnieper, including Kharkiv, Odessa, and also perhaps Dniepro (which is on the left bank of the Dnieper), and the entire Black Sea coast, but that it may instal a pro-Russian government in Kiev (which Russia would eventually integrate into the mainland) while leaving Galicia (and Lvov) as a rump State which the West would try to present to the world as the real Ukraine but which might even end up as an autonomous region of Poland, in alliance with Lithuania.

Middle East

Andre Damon in the World Socialist Web Site today reports on the latest US-led actions to resist Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has announced Operation Prosperity Guardian, targeting the Houthi rebels in Yemen and threatening Iran. Austin made clear the main target of the operation was Iran.

“The US has sent an armada of nearly 20 warships to the Middle East, led by two aircraft carrier battle groups. The new naval operation will include most of the major imperialist powers, including the UK, France, Italy and Spain”.

Earlier this month, Sullivan threatened military action against the Houthi rebels, saying the US would “take appropriate action … at a time and place of our choosing.”

“The U.S. Navy has at least three destroyers in the vicinity of the Bab el Mandeb strait between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden—USS Carney (DDG-64), USS Mason (DDG-87) and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116) have all operated in the region. The U.K. Royal Navy guided-missile destroyer HMS Diamond (D34) and the French Navy guided-missile frigate FS Languedoc (653) have operated in the Red Sea as well. Over the weekend, the U.S. moved aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) and its escorts to the Gulf of Aden—between Somalia and Yemen, according to USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker. Shipspotters also saw guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG-58) enter the Red Sea from the Suez Canal on Monday”.

Some kind of military strike against the Houthis looks increasingly likely unless there is some kind of ceasefire resolution in the UN, and the US is now said to be participating in discussions towards such an outcome.

On the question of Hamas, by the way, I note that Alaistair Crooke has recently said that Hamas does not align with any one particular Sunni extremist Islamic group but can coexist with any, even Shia. Which would help explain why Shia Iran, in the past, along with Sunni Qatar, have both subsidized Hamas (as has Israel).