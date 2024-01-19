Iran and Pakistan

I mentioned the tit-for-tat reprisals between Pakistan and Iran yesterday which cause me some alarm, as they may indicate that Pakistan, weakened by so many factors - including last years’ floods and a highly unstable political situation following what is in effect a deep state coup against former President Imran Kahn - is positioning itselt to act as US proxy against Iran in a major distraction from US enablement of the genocide in Gaza, now responsible for some 25,000 lives and over 60,000 wounded.

For many years the US has used terror group MEK (in addition, as always, to Israel itself - which has become the US policeman in the West following the Khomeini revolution in 1979 and the overthrow of best US buddy, the Shah of Persia) as a principal conduit for its, and the collective West’s, largely unsuccessful regime change antics against Iran. Pakistan would be a much more powerful bet, and for Pakistan this also constitutes a major distraction of attention from its responsibility (via Pakistan’s CIA and Saudi-molded intelligence arm, ISI) over many decades for support of the Taliban (Taliban 1 and now Taliban 2) who, in turn, constitute Pakistan’s safest guarantee against what might otherwise be an overweening Indian and Turkmen influence in Afghanistan, not to mention Chinese Belt and Road initiatives, and, in turn, who help to continue the oppression against the pro-Iranian and Shia Hazara people in the very center of Afghanistan. Before the Taliban, ourse, of course, Pakistan supported the Mujahideen in an arms and aid deal, involving Israel, between militant Islamist President Zia in alliance with the USA against the Soviets, who had the misfortune to invade and occupy Afghanistan in the period between 1979-89, which they attempted to do in order to protect a pro-Soviet regime from US and Pakistani destabilization.

The Baluchistan independence movement in and around a very poorly policed and controlled border region between Pakistan and Iran is yet another extremist Sunni movement that cries out to be manipulated by regional and world powers to serve their own foreign policy objectives. Both Pakistan and Iran, as we have seen, claim to find the movement dangerous to their own national security interests and each is prepared to send missiles against its agents who seek protection on the other’s territory (on Iran’s side of the border the movement is known as Jaish al Adl or JAA). I am certain the story is a great deal more complicated and will endeavor to provide more light when I can find it.

There was a moment a while back when Pakistan looked as though it might use its nuclear status in some way to persuade Israel back from its policy of genocide of Palestinians, but that apart, the country has been pretty feckless as an Islamic counterweight to Israeli evil, so far as I can judge. It now seems to be messing about in a way that can only serve Israeli and US interests by increasing pressure on Iran at a time when Iran needs to maintain a very steady and calculated balance between being provoked by the West on the one hand, and yet responding as necessary to local terrorist threats. These include constant harrassment from Israel and from US bases in Iraq and Syria, and to the exigencies presented by Houthi courage in using threats against Red Sea shipping to try to rein in Israel (and its enabler, the US) from genocide, and by Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon (and Hezbollah attacks on Israeli military positions in northern Israel).

Ukraine

Russia’s victory over the Ukrainian footprint in Krynky is largely confirmed although, unsurprisingly, there is continuing evidence of a Ukrainian presence, still, in the Krynky settlement (principally in basements among ruins). There are reports that 150 Ukrainian soldiers who had been assigned to reach Krynky have simply refused to go, another sign of growing demoralization and disaffection among ordinary Ukrainian soldiers.

Russia’s advances along the front lines continue. It appears that Russia has taken the strategically significant settlement of Vesele, south of Siversk, forcing a pullback by Ukraine in the direction of Kuzmynivka and their attempt to establish a new defense belt. From Vesele, Russia can better advance on Rozdolivka to the West, on Ukrainian strongholds to the north (pretty powerful, separating Vesele from Siversk), and north, up the railway in the direction of Spirne, another point of fierce recent clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces. All this, as mentioned, is in the direction of Siversk, the taking of which Russia lost out on in the Ukrainian offensive of the Summer of 2022 (when, rather than try to recover Kharkiv, Russia decided to concentrate its attention on Soledar and Bakhmut) but which Russia may now be in the business of recovering (some say in a matter of weeks, a rather optimistic prediction, I would suggest). While talking about Kharkiv, there is plenty of confirmation of heavy recent Russian missile attacks on military installations in Kharkiv and these include a hotel which housed NATO officials and merceneries. Some 200 are reported killed or heavily wounded. Most were French. They may have been operating Ukrainian AD and/or operating artillery directed against Belgorod. This may be behind Macrons’ recent offer of yet more shells to Ukraine (but can he remember where he put them?).

Just West of Rozdolivka and Vesele, Russia is also making progress in its advance in the region of Sakko I Vantsetti and Fedorivka, and in its advance from Spirne to Vyimka. Elsewhere it continues to intensify pressure west of Marinka on Bilohorivka and Heorhiivka as well as, in the Kreminna forest east of Siversk, and in the direction northeast of Siversk towards Serebrianka. In the Bakhmut area Russia continues to take territory from Ukrainian forces in and around Bohdanivka, and to advance on Chasov Yar. Russia has acquired more territory around Klishchiivka.

It continues successful operations in and around Avdiivka, and settlements close to Avdiivka including Nevelske, Novomykhailivka and Pervamaiorske.

Western Aid for Ukraine

Republicans are still making it very difficult for the Biden Administration to advance further aid towards Ukraine, trying to negotiate, instead, more controls on immigration into the US from Mexico (amidst a simmering and potentially constitutional row between Federal immigration authorities and Texas border control authorities, one which threatens to escalate the situation unexpectedly to the disadvantage of Biden) as a condition for relaxation of opposition to more aid for Ukraine. In Europe, the German parliament, now acutely spooked in a context of significant revolt by German farmers against the removal of subsidies for diesel fuel (with comparable farmer uprisings in Poland and Romania) - the direct result of Germany’s and Europe’s own decision, under Washington pressure, to radically reduce their dependence on cheap Russian oil and gas (made worse by US sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines jointly owned by Russia and Germany, in which Germany was complicit) - has voted against the supply of Taurus tanks to Ukraine. In a show of crumbling military capability and competence, meanwhile, it has been determined that Britain’s two aircraft carriers are insufficiently manned or prepared to be sent to joint US warships in the Red Sea. So much for Rule Britannia, Britannia Rules the Waves.