Ukraine

The US Senate has failed this week to reach some kind of compromise deal on funding for Kiev. Blinken is saying that Ukraine is going to have to fend for itself, even as Zelenskiy is saying that it needs load more money and tanks for a 2024 offensive - which is more and more clearly not going to happen even if some US money resumes in February. US policy is now simply to avoid the collapse of Ukraine before the election, even though the poll numbers in favor of Biden are the lowest for any president in recent history and what the Democrats should now be doing, or have done, is to throw Biden under the bus and find a more competent, less compromised, less obsessive candidate. This won’t happen because the Democratic Party doesn’t work if it’s leaders are not blood thirsty brigands (- neocons) who in this instance, the Institute of War tells us, think that what US taxpayers really, really need, without the bother of a public debate on the matter, is control over the Black Sea.

Good luck with that. They won’t get it but they are prepared to kill millions in the trying.

Even if there was another Ukrainian offensive next year, it will likely meet the same fate as its counteroffensive this year, only more quickly, given the vast increase in Russian armaments production and the current size of its army. It is unclear just how Ukraine can possibly afford its mobilization, even as it strikes more damage to Ukraine’s increasingly fragile economy, and even as it loses up to 20,000 a month dead and wounded. Nor is it clear how Ukraine can possibly provide adequate armor and training for its new recruits in time for battlefield action within just a few months.

The EU’s Borrell increasingly realizes that without the US the battle is lost. So any aid from Europe is going to mean very little.

Battlefields

Russia on Saturday night tried to destroy the location in West Ukraine to which it is believed F16s have been sent from the Netherlands. I dont know with what degree of success. It is thought that the F16s may have been used in the recent shooting down of three Su-34s (but this does not square with indications from the Dutch foreign minister that these were only now being prepared). The Russian MOD says that only one was shot down and that this may have been the result of a friendly fire incident. It also says that Russia shot down four Ukrainian aircraft in the same time period. Dima still seems to stick to the idea that three Su-34s were possibly shot down and that this has led to diminished Russian FAV bombing in the Krynky foothold but acknowledges that further confirmation is necessary.

Ukraine’s new mobilization is proceeding. Ukraine’s population, around 20 million, has been cut by half, and nobody is allowed to leave. Recruitment letters are going out even to refugees. The cost of avoiding the mobilization, said to be $10,000, is likely to go up to $60,000. In Kiev, there has been a strike by women demanding that their menfolk, mobilized since 2022, be allowed to return home. Kiev has turned back from mobilizing women. Prize Idiot, retired Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, a former commander of the US Army in Europe, is saying that in addition to mobilizing half a million men, Ukraine should be mobilizing a million women.

An entire football team was mobilized, even as a leading Ukrainian propagandist took advantage of a recent trip to an EU meeting to say that he would not be returning home. There are more and more reports across Ukraine of enforced conscriptions of random, of-age, men, with the consequence that more and more men are staying at home rather than venturing out.

Russia has subjected Odessa, once more, to extensive missile and drone attack. Targets included training centers near Mizhlymanske and Viktorivka. Many boats were damaged.

The situation in Krynky is unchanged. Russian bombing of the city of Kherson has taken out the production center for Ukraine’s marine drones, as well as railway stations.

Russia has taken more POWs in the Robotyne salient. Russia continues heavy bombing of Novomykhailivka and is still waiting on the southern border for mine clearing operations. From further north near Marinka, Russian forces are moving south towards Novomykhailivka, in the direction of Pobienda and Konstantynivka, also advancing on the town of Heorlivka. Russia has taken a large swathe of land west of Marinka. It has also taken significant territory southwest of Sieverne, west of Avdiivka, and is moving north along the railway lines in the direction of Ocheretyne, where there reports that Ukraine is already abandoning the settlement in favor of Prohres and Zhelanne further to the west and, beyond that, south to Selydove. Perhaps such movement indicates locations of future fortifications. There are some reports that Ukraine intends to abandon Avdiivka, but it is very persistently holding on to the territory near Opytne to the southwest. There are no up to date reports on the situation around Stepove and Berdychi.

In Bakhmut area Russian forces are moving up from Kurdiumivka towards Ivanivske. Russian forces appear to be very close to Ivanivske. Major effort is being expended in trying to locate Ukrainian FPV operators. There are reports that Russia has entered the eastern end of Bohdanivka and is also bypassing it from the northwest moving eastwards towards Hryhorivka and then southwards towards Kalynmivka. It is fighting for control over the high ground although a hill to the west is still held by Ukrainian forces. Some reports say that Ukrainian forces are already moving out of Bohdanivka. A Ukrainian counteroffensive, surveillance in force, was attempted, unsuccessfully, on Khromove. There are reports, again, that Ukraine intends to give up the settlement of Klishchiivka and other settlements in this neighborhood.

Near Lyman Russia has acquired a fat new swathe of territory east of the road that connects Yampolivka and Terny. Russia movement around Spirne suggests possible future expansion of territory in the direction, to the east, of Ivano Darivka and Vrimka and, to the south, of Vesele.

Latest video reports show Russia in firm control over northern Synkivka near Kupyansk and reports that Russian troops have passed through the Ukrainian defense line in the northern part of the village, to the central part. They will be wary of a concentration of Ukrainian forces in the forest to the southwest of Synkivka but will seek to establish control over the settlement and then strike southwards to Petropavlivka and Kucherinka.

Gaza

There is little evidence that the UNSC vote for humanitarian purposes is having any dramatic effect on the ground in Gaza. US abstention, even aft der the proposal was reworded to take account of its concerns, will alienate the Arab World for whom it is now ever clearer than ever that the US cannot be trusted to do what it says it will do. So the genocide continues and the US, and Israel, will be increasingly isolated. This is of no comfort whatsover to the 20,000 dead, mainly women and children or to the large numbers of injured which is likely to be around 40,000 and all these numbers will likely go up, sharply, in the very near future. There are reports of heavier-than-expected casualties among IDF forces; there are no reports of recovered hostages, suggesting that the IDF has in fact made little progress towards capturing Hamas fighters. Brutal footage of large numbers of mistreated Palestinian captives are being used as propaganda to persuade Israelis that the IDF is indeed making progress against Hamas.