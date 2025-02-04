Good morning from Southern California. An early and provisional post this morning to catch some emerging and possibly very important trends.

First off, at the level of theory, if you will, I have previously described what appears to some analysts to be a Trump-led transition from a globalist global order in which the US is an undisputed hegemon, in the direction of an anti-BRICS multipolar world of protectionist big powers.

Gilbert Doctorow today proposes that what this is also about is a transition from a liberal to an illiberal order, away from individualism, wokeness, cuddly alliances with similarly minded woke people and, in my own words, empathy for minorities and the weak to an order of national sovereignty, patriotism, strength, classism, traditional gender models and the like.

There is some merit in this view which proposes not so much a shift of orders as a shift in prevailing official values but I am beginning to suspect that underlying it all is just one value, the supremacy of the deal - transactionalism, one that cuts through all social divisions and traditional alliances.

Notice how Trump extracts concessions (Colombia, Panama, Mexico and Canada) and then, when his targets believe they have successfully placated the bully, he comes back for more because the knows they have more to yield when faced with highly punitive threats. And here we are talking about “friends” of the US.

Today’s news brings reports among some European leaders, also “friends” of the US (German, French and British) of anticipatory resistance to Trumpian tariffs in the shape of a return by Europe to dependence on Russian gas and oil (although the scale of this disconnection has been greatly exaggerated - given the vast increase in Russian supplies of LNG to European destinations).

This would be existentially bad news for Zelenskiy because if Russia is again to provide pipeline oil and gas to Europe then it will surely extract as its price the abandonment of the Ukraine project by Europe. It is bad news for the US because its own LNG supplies to Europe will no longer be competitive.

Understanding this, Trump is talking about a deal with Ukraine that will resume the flow of weapons to Ukraine in return for Ukrainian supplies to the US of rare earth, lithium and precious metals. Zelenskiy is keen. Too bad that so much of this mineral wealth is in Luhansk, now Russian, Donetsk, now Russian, and Pokrovsk, soon to become Russian.

So, war for ever. That is the magic of transactionalism.

Meantime, genocidal maniac Netanyahu is in talks with Trump. What will he demand from Trump in return for proceeding to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire? Which is what is needed to maintain the existing coalition in Tel Aviv until either Netanyahu is charged with bribery and corruption, or he dies? Annexation of the West Bank? War against Iran? Normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia? Greater Israel (more of it) in Lebanon and Syria?