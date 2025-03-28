Eliminating the Checks and Balances

A few too many of Trump’s critics in leading aleternative media, myself included - understandably shaken by the all-too-real scrapes with the potential for nuclear war as a result of US neocon foreign policy at least from the Clinton years and more than ever in the Biden years - continue to focus in fairly minute detail and fairly exclusively on the crises in Ukraine, Israel, Iran and Taiwan. (Etc….there is always and forever an “etc” in the not so upredictable sage of US foreign policy adverturism).

Aghast as I hope most of us are by America’s full-throttled participation in mass murder in Gaza, we seem unable to restrain our curiosity in making sense of tea-leaves that might enable us to determine, for example, whether the neocon movement is dead, whether we are indeed moving from a global order of solo superpower to a multipolar order (in either its benign or malign forms, as I have previously discussed) or whether this is a grayzone of somewhat soulless transactionalism and a rearticulation of Marget Thatcher’s shopkeeper triumph (which is what got us into trouble in the first place).

After two to three months of abrupt, if not brutal “2025 Heritage Foundation”-style policy departures, however, no such global meditations should take place without our alert attention to the despotism that unfolds at home, sucking inspiration from the least likely and least likeable models provided by current Argentine President Milei, and former Brazilian President Bolsonaro, and how all these things, domestic and foreign, interrelate (see below on the OECD debt crisis, a measure of foreign competition, domestic repression and global insolvency).

Kick-Starting the Ride to Fascism

For Consortium News, Vinnie Rotondaro makes the important if somewhat obvious point that the road to US fascism has been a long time building. Trump is merely continuing what is now a well-established US trend of eroding democratic norms, consolidating executive power, and circumventing meaningful checks on authority. Trump didn’t invent the impulse to rule by fiat, says Rotondaro, he just brings it out into the open. His claim, for example, that the US is at war and that this therefore justifies ignoring, say, immigratrion courts, follows the same logic as Bush “global war on terror” tropes embedded in the Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF), which Congress gave the executive branch following 9/11.

“That one document has served as the legal scaffolding for 20-plus years of undeclared wars and covert operations in Yemen, Somalia, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan and elsewhere. No further congressional approval was needed. The public never had a say. The war powers clause of the Constitution became symbolic — if not obsolete.”

Faux liberals share the blame. It was President Barack Obama’s administration that introduced the drone kill list, justified targeted assassinations (including of U.S. citizens) and defended the government’s right to indefinitely detain terrorism suspects without trial, and effectively suspended habeas corpus in Bagram and Guantanamo.

“The removal of checks and balances didn’t happen overnight. It was built incrementally, piece by piece, under the banner of national security — with the cooperation and silence of the same liberal establishment that now acts scandalized by Trump’s every defiance.”

Eliminating Voters

And where better to start the process of dismantling democracy than with the voting system? In his newsletter today, Greg Palast discusses how the lie of non-citizen voting could lead to the purging of hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls. He cites the warning from Gerald Griggs, the President of the NAACP of Georgia, that the Georgia Secretary of State is about to remove 466,000 voters from the rolls following Georgia’s request for access to the Department of Homeland Security’s immigration database—so Georgia can supposedly match its voter rolls to a list of non-citizens. Palast is celebrated for showing how in Florida this kind of technique has long been used to eliminate legal voters from the lists who happen to share the same name, or have a name that is similar to the name of someone who is not a legal voter.

A new Trumpian Executive Order specifically authorizes Musk, state and local officials to use the Homeland Security database for this voter roll purge. Palast says that this Executive Order is a direct violation of the Voting Rights Act. 21 million Americans, otherwise legal voters, don’t have access to citizenship ID. All would lose their vote if they attempt to register or RE-register (as 31 million Americans do each year).

“Most Americans can only prove citizenship with either a passport or an ORIGINAL birth certificate (no copies). Only 34% of Black Americans have passports to prove citizenship. Indeed, only 42% of whites have a passport. 69 million women who took their husband’s last name cannot use their birth certificate as proof of citizenship. Military ID is not proof of citizenship. But thank you for your service. A driver’s license is NOT proof of citizenship (except in 5 states that permit you to add citizenship to the “Real” ID).”

The Tenth Amendment of the US Constitution requires an act of Congress to change federal election law. The Trump-Musk Order tries to end-run the Constitution by pretending this is only a change in a federal form, the national mail-in registration form that almost all Americans use.

Trump’s order authorizes Musk’s DOGE-hounds to go into voter files and cross-check names between the states to tag potential double voters. This is an extremely rare occurrence. But potential confusion of similor or identical names will provide the pretext for many voter eliminations.

The Order would also block the counting of mailed-in ballots that arrive after Election Day, no matter when they are mailed or postmarked. Whether your vote will count will now be up to the Postal Service… which Trump intends to privatize.

Colonizing Ukraine

The latest draft of the US “Ukraine mineral” deal, believed to be 60 pages, now extends across all of Ukraine’s minerals, including oil and gas, as well as some other sources of wealth. It requires the flow of all this wealth into a special fund that will be governed by a committee of five, of whom three will be Americans. Top priority for the distribution of these funds will be repayment to the US for the cost of all its aid to Ukraine, at least over the period of the proxy war between the collective West and Russia over the body of Ukraine. There is no mention in the document about security guarantees, and Trump has said that American presence in Ukraine in the form of mining companies, for example, in itself represents a form of guarantee.

There has been speculation already that in this form the mineral deal will be wholly unacceptable to Ukraine and that the purpose of the draft deal might be to provide the US a pretext, when Ukraine rejects the deal, for discontinuing US flow of weapons and intelligence to Ukraine once the current stocks have run out and before Trump would need to go back to Congress to ask for more (which he is unlikely to want to do and which might not go his way). Or, it might be a deal that right now seems highly unattractive, but which could become more acceptable to the Zelenskiy regime if the country otherwise faces collapse and the Russians are poised to take everything they want, or if Ukrainian acceptance of the deal allows the Zelenskiy gang to resist immediate calls for presidential and RADA elections.

From Murmansk: A UN Model to Resolve the War

US plans for an agreement with Russia on Ukraine appear to have stalled. There are two main components. The first is the 30-day partial ceasefire, limited to attacks on energy and energy infrastructure. Russia agreed to this, dating the ceasefire as starting from March 18, and reserving the right to break the ceasefire if Russia believes that it is being violated by Ukraine. It would seem that Ukraine has still to determine what it considers the starting date to be. Russia clearly believes that Ukraine is responsible for multiple violations of the agreement already. Ukraine believes that Russia has violated the agreement.

In short, the 30-day partial ceasefire looks very fragile and it appears to have come into effect (in Russia’s mind, in any case) before machineries for surveillance and assessment of violations have been established. These machineries would certainly need to have been worked out in the event of any discussion for an extension of this ceasefire.

The second component is the proposal for a re-ignition of the Black Sea Grain Deal as a way of expanding the scope of the 30-day partial ceasefire. This seems not to have been hugely important in itself because, since Russia turned away from the Grain Deal in 2023 out of frustration that Ukrainian ships were not being inspected by Turkey as agreed, that much of the grain was going to first world countries, and that neither Ukraine nor Europe were fulfilling their promises to allow Russian grain and fertilizer exports to move unimpeded, commercial shipping in the Black Sea has in practice continued without too many incidents.

Of much greater importance to Russia - and, it appears for the most part, that the US has agreed to this - is that for Russia to recover the benefits of freer trade in grain and fertilizer exports, then US and European sanctions on related Russian activities, activities related to Russian agriculture, and on the finance mechanisms (notably SWIFT) that expedite such trade, will need to be lifted.

In their meeting in Paris on Thursday, European leaders have roundly rejected lifting sanctions on Russia, confirming - more clearly than at any previous time - their willingness to drive a spoke in the wheel of what have been mainly bilateral peace negotiations between the US and Russia. Their resistance has been entirely predictable.

Instead of supporting a US movement towards peace, therefore, the Europeans are confronting the US and preferring a continuation of war. And as they do so, the most belligerant amongst them, namely Britain and France, continue to talk about sending a peace-keeping force to Ukraine following any ceasefire, one which Zelenskiy calls a warlike force that would be prepared to fight Russia in the event of a Russian violation of the ceasefire (which we can be sure Ukraine would engineer as necessary).

On the issue of sanctions, Intellinews comments that Europe’s current stubborness may be a camouflage for what has ultimately to be resignation:

“SWIFT is based in Belgium (as is Euroclear that has about $200bn of CBR money) and subject to EU law. At the latest emergency coalition of the willing meeting in Paris yesterday, all the EU leaders were adamant that they were not going to lift the SWIFT sanctions, or any other sanctions for that matter. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer even said that the sanctions should be increased; the European Commission (EC) announced this morning that work has begun on the seventeenth sanctions package (despite the fact the new ones have not been effective since about the twelfth package).

However, there could be a plan here. The EU sanctions have to be renewed with a unanimous vote every six months and the next one is due in June. If Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoes the renewal they could all fall away. So far, the EC has been able to browbeat Budapest into toeing the line, but with Trump the wind is clearly changing and the EU’s unity on support for Ukraine has already been shattered.”

Postures and Bluffs

In a speech in the Arctic city of Murmansk, 110 miles from Russia’s border with Finland, Putin ridiculed British and French belligerancy, noting that the size of Britain’s army numbers only some 170,000, tiny by contrast to Russia’s army of millions, while British nuclear force is, by contrast to Russian, not merely infinitesimal but also subject to the ultimate control of the US.

In short, British and French threats are likely postures and bluffs that merely confirm the overall vanity and senselessness of European leadership on the Ukraine issue, even as the European Union has voted another $2 billion to Ukraine (a sum barely enough to keep its goverment going for a fortnight, let along provide it with convincing military strength).

They are postures and bluffs because European leaders are proposing such measures regardless of whether the US continues to be involved, and are indicating that these forces would be implanted in Ukraine only after a ceasefire, not acknowledging that Russia would never agree a ceasefire that was to be policed by NATO forces.

Further, many EU members are lukewarm or hostile to the idea of any such force. Italy’s Prime Minister has flatout rejected the idea but has proposed that NATO could agree to extend Article 5 protection to Ukraine without having to allow Ukraine membership of NATO, an outcome that would also be absolutely rejected by Russia.

Putin’s speech in Murmansk earlier today may be read as confirming his determination (1) that any peace deal would need to acknowledge the entirety of Crimea, Luhansk, Donetzk, Kherson and Zapporizhzhia as Russian (Putin notes that 99% of Luhansk is in Russian hands and that over 70% of the rest of NovoRussiye is in Russian hands); (2) that neither Zelenskiy nor his administration (which came into existence as a result of the US/EU-instigated 2014 coup d’etat) is legitimate and cannot, therefore, sign off on any final peace deal; (3) that a legitimate recourse to a peaceful settlement would be for the United Nations to set up a trusteeship for the interim government of Ukraine as has happened in such places as East Timor, New Guinear, parts of the former Yugoslavia) and to oversee arrangements for the holding of elections, the formation of a government free of neo-fascists and their disproporationate influence over the internal and external affairs of Ukraine, and the development of a new administration that will be recognized worldwide as entirely legal and representative.

Russia is confident it is winning the war. In these circumstances it could be argued that Putin, whose assessment is that Russian troops have the strategic initiative along the entire contact line and who yesterday said that Russia now has reason to believe that “we are set to finish off Ukrainian resistance”, is setting surprisingly moderate conditions for peace.

Russian conditions for the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine continue to be as important or even more important than they were at the time when the Istanbul agreement was sabotaged by Washington and Britain in 2022. In his Substack column yesterday, Aaron Mate cites a 2024 survey showing that 15% of Ukrainian soldiers and vets say they would join an armed revolt in the event of a peace between Russia and Ukraine that was unfavorable to Ukraine. Even the UK’s former premier, Boris Johnson, has confirmed that Zelenskiy’s original commitment to peace with Moscow was undercut by “radicals” who stood in the way of the Minsk Accords (although Johnson’s statement seems designed to deflect attention from the bad faith of Western signatories like Germany’s Angela Merkel - who saw the Accords as a way of buying time for Ukraine to prepare for war to take back the independent republics).

In brief, then, where does all this leave us? The US seems to want a peace deal with Russia over Ukraine so that it can focus its efforts on China. Russia would probably like peace over Ukraine, but it does not need peace over Ukraine, especially in the event that the US withdraws from NATO and from Europe and given that the US probably wants this withdrawal so that Europe will look after and pay for itself.

For Russia there is the option of defeating Ukraine militarily, an option that would be quite popular, at least among hardliners, in Russia. Europe and Ukraine dont want peace: Europe because it wants the US as its continuing defense back-up, and because Europe would rather do anything than have to deal with the fact that geopolitically it is part of EurAsia - a reluctance to engage that may very well, at the end of the day, constitute a form of cultural racism. Ukraine wants the US to stay because it wants the US as its continuing defense back-up AND because Zelenskiy is trying both to stay in power AND to prevent a Russian victory.

Russia is interested in better relations with the US. And the US may well be interested in better relations with Russia. For the US there may even be a future of better relations with Russia at the expense of its relations with either Ukraine or Europe, and this could be something that could work to Russia’s advantage. It is not impossible to see a scenario developing where a US-Russia axis actually works to contain and subdue Europe in the interests of both superpowers.

Few people have speculated about how US colonization of Ukraine via the mineral deal plays into these other considerations. If the US is serious about the mineral deal, then that gives it a direct interest in the security of Ukraine that might be sufficient to keep the US in NATO and in alignment with Europe.

But if so, how can Russia possibly entertain this US presence with equanimity? Would this be the price that Russia would have to pay in order to secure full US support for the legitimacy of the integration of NovoRussiye into the Russian Federation? Is this a price that Russia would want to pay? Is it a price that it needs to pay? And if it is not in Russia’s interest to pay this price, what options are open to Russia? What about Russian participation in the governance of the Ukraine mineral fund that would be directed towards redevelopment of NovoRussiye?

Is this a time when some grander deal comes into play, indicated in Putin’s Murmansk speech, one that engages with the increasing importance of a more navigable Arctic under conditions of climate change and increasing international competition for the exploitation of resources that are now more accessible (accompanied by US threats to colonize Greenland, at the price of further potential conflict with Denmark and Europe)? And how might any of these considerations play into the Sino-Russian alliance (which I predict will be sustained) and the BRICS agenda for a multi-polar world in conditions of non-dominance, non-intervention and mutual respect for sovereignty?

Debt Crisis

For World Socialist Web Site today, Nick Beams comments on an OECD report on worsening global debt levels which could very well be the underlying force behind the movement of geopolitical techtonic plates, especially as these impact the behaviors of the US and the collective West:

The interest bill on government debt of OECD countries rose to 3.3 percent of GDP in 2024, up from 2.4 percent in 2021, amounting to more than $2 trillion. The value of outstanding government and corporate bonds in the OECD exceeded $100 trillion last year, with global GDP at between $105 and $110 trillion. Governments and corporations in the OECD borrowed $25 trillion in 2024, almost triple the level of borrowing in 2007 before the global financial crisis the following year.

Much of this situation is due to countries’ response to the 2008 global financial crisis and the outlays as a result of the pandemic. Much of this money was used to provide handouts and in some cases bailouts for corporations while virtually free money was pumped into the financial system, boosting stock market and other forms of speculation. Lifting of interest rates from 2022, has led to debt servicing problems and these will only increase. 45 percent of OECD countries’ sovereign debt will mature by 2027 and must be rolled over, together with around one-third of corporate debt. Even before the full impact of interest rate increases takes effect on the debt mountain, there has been a very sharp increase in interest payments.

Government debt in the US is $36 trillion, and interest payments are around $1 trillion and set to become the biggest item in the budget. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) calculates that the US debt-to-GDP ratio would rise from its present level of around 100 percent to 109 percent in 2027. This will slow economic growth, push up interest payments to foreign holders of US debt, and pose significant risks to the fiscal and economic outlook. These problems extend across all major economies.

“Rather than productive investment, much debt in recent years has been instead used to fund financial operations like refinancing… and shareholder payouts. This suggests existing debt is unlikely to ‘pay itself off’ through returns on productive investments,” the OECD report said.