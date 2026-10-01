Conference Presentations:

(Turning theTide)

Piers Robinson, Turning the Tide Conference, and the 9/11 Truth & Accountability Project

Dr. Piers Robinson, Research Director of the International Center for 9/11 Justice (IC911), was a featured speaker at the 2026 Turning the Tide conference and contributed to the launch of the new Project for 9/11 Truth and Accountability, which is preparing a major truth and accountability report turningthetide911.org+1.

Turning the Tide 2026 Conference

Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice 25 Years Later is a four‑day event held September 10–13, 2026 at El Teatro at Museo del Barrio in New York City, marking the 25th anniversary of 9/11 YouTube. It brings together 9/11 families, first responders, researchers, journalists, and advocates to discuss truth, justice, peace, and accountability turningthetide911.org.

Robinson appeared on Day 2 Afternoon, during the world premiere of The Responders, alongside other first responders and movement leaders turningthetide911.org+1. He also spoke on Day 3 Afternoon in the “Tip of the 9/11 Truth Spear” session, joining Richard Gage, Allan Merrill, and others turningthetide911.org+1.

Launch of the Project for 9/11 Truth and Accountability

In September 2026, IC911 announced the launch of the Project for 9/11 Truth and Accountability, a newly formed group preparing the 9/11 Truth and Accountability Report ic911.org. The project’s website includes:

A public outline of the report.

Four presentations from its members at Turning the Tide, each previewing key evidence areas to be covered in the report ic911.org.

Robinson’s contribution was Presentation 4: “Anomalies in the Air”, which critically examines the alleged hijacking events and official air defense failures ic911.org. This presentation is part of the project’s public release and is available via the IC911 site and the conference livestream archive turningthetide911.org+1.

Significance

The conference and project launch mark a coordinated effort to:

Present new evidence and analyses on 9/11.

Mobilize public and political attention toward accountability.

Provide a platform for 9/11 families, researchers, and advocates to share findings and strategies turningthetide911.org+1.

Where to watch/read:

Full conference livestreams and archives: turningthetide911.org turningthetide911.org.

IC911’s 9/11 Truth and Accountability Report page and presentations: ic911.org ic911.org.

This combination of live event participation and a new public report represents a major step in the ongoing 9/11 truth and accountability movement.