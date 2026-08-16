The Abraham Lincoln fiasco is indeed the canary in the coal mine, warning, in this instance, not just of a military machine that is broken but of a political system and a society that is broken.

The reasons for the Lincoln fiasco are clearly identified by Larry Johnson in this Sonar21 expose (Sonar21). We can summarize them in terms of logistics (cutting supply chains to the bone), just-in-time economics, privatization and a monopoly capitalism that is dependent on screwing the State.

A system that is now threatening to divert $1.5 trillion dollars to war cannot get decent food to an aircraft carrier. The money is instead being spent on coddled defense industries that, because they long ago learned how to bribe politicians, get away with extremely costly overruns on products that are priced outrageously high in the first place. The more of those products that are consumed in war the richer they get, and if the use outpaces the supply then they benefit even more from the economics of scarcity.

In Russia the State remains in control and the power of the oligarchs is restrained.

Russia produces a quarter million artillery 155mm shells a month because that is what the State needs and industry is structured to supply; it is also drawing on shells manufactured in Russia by North Korea or imported from there and has the potential of buying from China.

US cannot manage more than 36000 a month because it has destroyed its own industrial depth by outsourcing and import dependence. Because it is short of shells to send to Ukraine or because it is short of shells that Europeans must buy to sell on to Ukraine alongside Europe’s own surging shell production, (one million and rising) Ukraine needs more missiles that the US and Europe are also short of.

Which is why the US is encouraging Türkiye to release Turkish stocks of US missiles for Ukraine. Turkiye has been a conduit for US weapons for some time. Only now, its main supply route by sea to Odessa has been crippled by Russian bombardment and the effective blockade of Odessa ports.

Türkiye is calling for a Black Sea ceasefire and has lately been threatening to restrict passage of Russian ships through the Dardanelles.

Only, Russia is not playing ball any longer, and is likely to bring heavier pressure on land routes.

Türkiye is coming under extreme pressure: a member of NATO that has represented NATO through the destabilization of Syria, a former empire (Ottoman) that would like to be acknowledged as leader of the 40 or so Turkic language communities in Central Asia (a threat to China among the Uyghur peoples, and to both Russia and Iran through Azerbaijan, a partner with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in an alliance that could make it more independent of NATO but might make it a powerful Western proxy, a friend of the US that wants its F-35s but a friend of Russia and for whom Russian oil, trade and tourism are badly needed.

Russia may no longer be prepared to allow Türkiye the luxury of these complex balancing acts.