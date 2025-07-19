That’s some pretty strong stuff she’s saying: the DNI is talking treasonous conspiracy and punishment to the full extent of the law. Maybe if I’m one of those conspirators, my digestion is suddenly a bit off. That yellow dude has a mean and vengeful temper.
And actually the RussiaGate hoax was indeed a miserable dose of toxic poison that has not only sho…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Empire, Communication and NATO Wars to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.