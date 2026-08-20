Trump-Bessent Latest Insanity

President Donald Trump’s intensified economic warfare and secondary boycott threats against Iran are widely viewed as bad policy because they risk severe global economic fallout, fail to trigger political capitulation, and alienate key international allies while worsening domestic hardships for ordinary Iranians without halting the core strategic conflict.

Aggressive blockades and economic isolation campaigns targeting critical shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz, choke global energy supplies, fueling inflation and raising fuel costs for U.S. and international consumers.

Instead of trying to solve the problems of Hormuz and the sister crisis in the Red Sea where Iranian ally, the Yemeni Houthis have blockades Saudi Arabian tankers, the US throughout the time when it was supposed to have been considering implementation of its now-expired MOU with Iran was violating the MOU by trying to get ships through Hormuz.

According to the New York Times (NYT) the US military has run a shipping corridor through the southern channel of the Strait of Hormuz along the coast of Oman, guiding 15 to 20 oil tankers through the area each night, moving roughly 10 million barrels of oil daily to bypass Iranian blockades while the US blockade in the Gulf has blockaded, with some efficacy, Iranian ships or ships carrying Iranian oil or in other ways trading with Iran. The operation is said to have kept oil prices “stable” at the price of making future price peaks more rather than less likely since Oman and Iran have separately negotiated a framework to manage regional transit, proposing that ships enter via Iranian waters and exit near Oman (ships hostile to Iran will not be allowed to pass). Despite the US-backed southern route functioning, overall commercial traffic remains well below pre-conflict levels, and the corridor continues to face security risks and threats from regional escalation.

As a result of the current crisis in the Strait of Hormuz - which could have been completely avoided had Trump not launched an unprovoked war on Iran back in February or, at the very least, honored the terms of the MOU which it signed with Iran in June - world trade is already seriously threatened by reduced energy supplies, fertilizers and other products that are essential not simply to global production and productivity, as is also human survival (as in food).

These supply shortages have been further exacerbated by Ukraine’s strikes on Russian tankers and grain cargo ships in the Sea of Azov and the east coast of the Black Sea, and by Russia’s isolation of Ukraine’s Odessa. Grain exports are very much reduced by contrast to this time last year and future food production is threatened to the extent that Ukrainian and Russian farmers have less money to invest in preparation for the 2027 harvest. The problems are even further amplified by the intense heat and fires that have afflicted much of European agricultural production this summer. These will radically reduce harvest yields.

Threatening secondary penalties on any nation or business trading with Iran strains relations with major global economies (such as China, India, and Turkey), forcing a fracture in international cooperation and destabilizing global trade networks.

Decades of sanctions have trained Tehran to construct robust shadow trade networks, illicit maritime oil transfers, and internal workarounds, rendering absolute economic strangulation difficult to achieve.

Severe inflation, currency devaluation, and shortages disproportionately crush the working class and youth rather than dislodge the ruling elite.

Blanket economic warfare hardens the stance of hardliners in Tehran, foreclosing constructive diplomatic off-ramps and locking the U.S. into a costly, open-ended cycle of confrontation.

The crisis may yet launch nuclear war. Former Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene, who resigned her Congressional Post in January has claimed that her informants told her that the possibility of a nuclear strike on Iran had been debated in recent strategic meetings, even as Trump was declaring “victory” over Tehran.

A nuclear strike on Iran would be another catastrophic US abuse of nuclear power, devastating for Iran and for its neighbors and would only make global trade in energy and other commodities even more precarious than it already is. It is barely conceivable that China or Russia could stand by, either to allow such a thing in the first place, or to refrain responding to such an atrocity with equivalent force. (Paradoxically, it would make it impossible for Europe to sustain its already suicidal, self-imposed, blockade of Russian energy pipeline imports).

The US has adjusted its nuclear strike policy to enhance flexibility and responsiveness, allowing for a broader range of scenarios in which nuclear weapons could be employed. This includes maintaining a posture that does not rule out the use of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear threats and modernizing its nuclear arsenal to ensure readiness and deterrence capabilities.

Recent policy shifts reflect a more flexible approach to nuclear weapons use. The US maintains a ‘launch under attack’ posture, allowing for immediate response to perceived threat. The US is undergoing a nuclear modernization program, maintaining approximately 3,700 warheads to ensure readiness. Pentagon discussions indicate a desire for ‘expanding options’ for nuclear weapons use, reflecting evolving strategic considerations.

The Pentagon is drafting a classified nuclear strategy overhaul that emphasizes shorter-range, lower-yield tactical nuclear weapons to provide the president with flexible options for regional conflicts involving Russia or China. This shift aims to make extended deterrence for allies more credible by preparing for limited theater strikes instead of jumping straight to total strategic retaliation. Shifting policy acknowledges the potential for simultaneous, synchronized nuclear modernization and pressure from both Beijing and Moscow. As the US has dismantled a network of international agreements reached in many decades ago with the Soviet Union/Russia to help prevent nuclear war, the expiration of the New START treaty has removed binding limits on strategic arsenals, accelerating global competition. The US maintains and updates existing tactical assets like the B61 gravity bomb variants and low-yield submarine warheads (W76-2), while advancing programs like the nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missile (SLCM-N). New policy focuses on the possibly unachievable goal of “controlled escalation” involving employment guidance for U.S. Strategic Command to manage localized theater conflicts without immediately crossing into all-out thermonuclear war.

Critics say that emphasizing smaller, “usable” nuclear weapons diminishes the taboo against nuclear use and raises the risk of uncontrollable escalation.aThe focus on theater-level readiness risks inciting further nuclear and conventional escalation across Europe and Asia.

A Conversation on Democratic Socialism, Democracy, Regime Change and Empire

The following is a link to the most recent episode of WMD, featuring Oliver Boyd-Barrett, Sumanath Inukonda and Ben Thomason. (This will be uploaded shortly to the WMD discussions that appear on the You Tube WMD channel at https://www.youtube.com/@WMDChannel1804).

A Conversation on Democratic Socialism, Democracy, Regime Change and Empire

The following is a link to the most recent episode of WMD, featuring Oliver Boyd-Barrett, Sumanath Inukonda and Ben Thomason.