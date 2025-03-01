The principal reason behind the White House fracas earlier today, Friday February 28: I outlined it in my post yesterday - a nonsensical, shitty deal offered by the White House to Zelenskiy that was no better than a sloppy MOU, one that grew more nonsensical through each draft.

In essence Ukraine was being asked to give up 50% of the value of unexploited mineral wealth and some other revenue generating activity in return for … nothing.

Visits to Washington by Macron and Starmer earlier in the week were intended to convert that nothing into a little something (security guarantees). These bids failed.

Trump should have and perhaps had drawn the conclusion yesterday that Zel would arrive intensely angry and even more determined not to be boxed into his customary role as clown. Or did Trump intend the clown to reveal himself as such?

I don’t think Trump handled this at all well. That doesn’t mean he has lost. He has thrown red meat to the neocon press still determined to cover up the deceitful, partisan role they played with the FBI, CIA and MI6 against Trump in 2016 and to conjure up new conspiracies about Trumpian collusion with Russia.

But Trump has paved the way to enriching the US by backing away from Ukraine and Europe; he can look forward to a much more profitable mining deal with Russia than the one he was to have signed with Ukraine; a weakened Europe seems destined to cripple itself further by doubling down and shouldering the burden of World War 3 and boosting US economic leverage over Europe (as through continuing, expensive, US LNG sales to replace a cheap supply of gas and oil to Europe from Russia).

While Europe wails, rips open its garments and gnashes its teeth over its failure to inflict pain in Russia and Russian success in taking back the Russian speaking peoples of the Donbass for integration into the Russian Federation, it scarcely has a thought of reproach for Israel for the deaths of 400000 innocents in Gaza; forcible displacement of 40000 from the West Bank, as Israel prepares an illegal annexation; the illegal Israeli settlement of huge swathes of southern Lebanon and southern Syria; and sickening European encouragement to Netanyahu by censoring pro-Palestinian speech and by inviting him - even as he delays a transition from the first to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire - to Germany. The invitation is signed off personally from his war mongering baboon in arms, Chancellor-elect, Metz.

I do not see brilliance shining in Washington today; I see occasional slivers of good sense among a small circle of undereducated warriors embedded in an ocean of neocons and European imbeciles who have invested their spirituality in a tasteless goon who auctions his country to the highest bidder while continuing each day to send large numbers of scared and brainwashed men to their death in needless war fought on false pretext.