Although I cannot begin to do justice to the theme here and now, I think it will repay us to ponder some similarities and differences between Guillermo del Toro’s monster and Trump’s (MAGA).

Del Toro’s, like Shelley’s before it, is fictional. Trump’s gives us a more realistic, monstrous vision of Hell on earth.

Del Toro’s monster is pretty smart, as it turns out. Soon enough he identifies Frankenstein as the monster, and Frankenstein’s creation as merely a victim of monstrous arrogance, absence of feeling, untethered ambition, stupidity, narcissism, vanity and greed. Naturally, it is financed by a mad, syphilitic and dying man. Here I think we can see not just a few parallels with MAGA.

Del Toro’s monster is an assembly of dead human body parts and as such is full of self hatred. MAGA is an attempt to reassemble all the dead bits of American culture with the magic of electricity without soul, without regret, with minimal consciousness of what it does and without the balm of self-hatred. Its dead body parts mimic life to represent and replay a history of genocide and enslavement of indigenous civilizations; continental mastery; the progeny of a lunatic, schizoid, cruel, power-crazed, superstitious, feudal Europe; the stalest and most hypocritical values of the Protestant ethic; environmental despoliation on an epic scale; worship of power and technology even as American rust belts continue to rust; obscene fetishistic obsession with violence; moral turpitude, decay and flatulence that talks incessantly of itself to itself through MAGA mainstream media.

Del Toro’s monster bemoans its inability to die and struggles to redeem this pain through forgiveness and virtuous acts. Trump’s MAGA yearns of eternal greatness yet knows in every cell of its being that it worships only death and is made only to die, the which accounts for its existential rage, wanton cruelty and humiliation of all that it is not.

Del Toro’s monster is shown genuine love and compassion and is educated by a blind seer through whom he learns to read, to value learning, knowledge, and wisdom. Trump’s monster is primordial, responsive only to basic instinct, despises knowledge and wisdom. Worships only money and power, and is incapable of earning the love, respect and compassion of genuine human hearts.

And should be continued….