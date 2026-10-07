Russia is making tactical progress in a highly intensified, multi-week air campaign targeting Kyiv and broader Ukraine, specifically by introducing faster jet-powered drones to systematically degrade transport and logistical infrastructure. Ukrainian The CIA, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and intelligence officials have warned that Russia is preparing an even more massive strike. The air campaign is designed to upend daily life and logistics ahead of the winter months.

These developments have caused a significant evacuation of citizens from Kiev, which is possibly the intended result prior to a Russian invasion of the city from Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Residents and individuals leaving Kyiv are navigating the city via remaining regional highways, local transit, and western evacuation routes toward the EU border checkpoints amid recent escalations and Russian warnings of systematic strikes. Outbound traffic routes experience congestion as people use personal vehicles or buses to head west toward safer regions or international borders. Many evacuees cross into neighboring European nations such as Poland and Germany utilizing temporary protection frameworks. While some residents choose to leave amid intensifying living conditions and security threats, many others remain in the city, relying on subway systems and designated shelters during air raid alerts.

In a significant tactical shift, Russian air campaigns have spent consecutive days targeting key transit arteries over the Dnipro River. Following strikes on the Southern Bridge, Russian drones successfully hit the Pivnichnyi (Northern) Bridge, disrupting the transport routes used for troop movements and military cargo. Ukraine is enhancing air defenses close to the bridges, including the use of forms of netting. Russia has so far damaged three of six of Kiev’s main bridges in a bid to separate Kiev from the rest of Ukraine. The Military Summary Channel today notes that Russia’s new campaign against the bridges follows Ukraine’s destruction of the northern bridge at Changar that connects Crimea to the mainland.

This “mirror” strategy of escalation is precisely the kind of mentality that many critics of Putin despise, as it seems to many that this is a “wait-and-see-what-the-other-side-do” approach to the war in place of something far more strategic and decisive which, they believe, Russia could have undertaken years ago and saved many lives. One should take into account, however, that when Russia “mirrors” a Ukrainian escalation, the Russian impact on Ukraine is far greater than the original Ukrainian impact on Russia.

Turkiye is providing Ukraine with three of its Korkut air defense systems designed to counter FPV and UAV drones. But as Ukraine concentrates its air defenses still further on the Kiev area, other parts of eastern Ukraine such as Zapporizhzhia are being left entirely without defenses. Likewise, Odessa, where there are long lines of fuel trucks along the Dniester in the Maiaky region that are unable to bring fuel supplies to the front.

Long lines of fuel trucks along the Dniester River near Odesa are a frequent sight at critical logistics bottlenecks along the Ukraine-Moldova border. These massive queues primarily form near the strategic Palanka-Maiaky-Udobne border crossing, where a vital strip of the Odesa-Reni highway runs alongside the river and cuts through Moldovan territory.

To bypass already-degraded Ukrainian air defenses, Russia has deployed over 50 advanced, high-speed jet-powered drones in its waves. These systems have successfully struck infrastructure - including Kyiv’s Academy of Sciences - turning parts of the capital into a functional frontline zone.

Beyond Kyiv, Russia’s campaign has heavily damaged port facilities, data centers, and digital networks in Odesa, while striking a major Dnipro River bridge in Zaporizhzhia. Passenger and freight rail networks are also increasingly being caught in the crosshairs.

In response to this grinding campaign, Ukraine launched one of its largest counter-drone operations of the war earlier this week, firing over 650 drones deep into the Moscow region to disrupt Russian fuel distribution networks This massive overnight drone attack hit the Volodarskaya oil storage and distribution facility, the largest fuel hub in the Moscow region. The Volodarskaya linear production and dispatch station (owned by Transneft) handles up to 3 million metric tons of petroleum products annually and supplies fuel to Moscow’s major airports (Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Vnukovo), which were closed earlier today.

Russian regional authorities reported at least two people killed and multiple others injured, alongside dozens of damaged residential homes and vehicles in the surrounding Moscow region. This incident follows a severe September 20 drone strike on the Moscow Oil Refinery in Kapotnya which forced the facility to halt crude oil processing after fires damaged its primary distillation units. Continuous targeting of key Russian energy infrastructure has severely strained domestic fuel supplies and refining capacity.

The significance of Ukrainian hits on Russian oil refineries has been mitigated by surprising new evidence of a deal between Russia and South Korea whereby South Korea is supplying Russia with refined oil products accounting for 30% of all Russian imports of diesel and aviation fuel. The Ukrainian hits had previously forced the termination of Russian exports of refined fuels, something which President Trump then used as an explanation for global diesel shortages (although the primary cause was Trump’s unprovoked attack on Iran last February and Iran’s subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz). The South Korean fuel is carried by 7 Russian tankers of which 3 are under UK and EU sanctions, thus providing a trigger for significant escalation in the event that either the UK or the EU attempt to seize any one of these ships, as they have entitled themselves to do.

The major impacts of recent Ukrainian strikes notwithstanding, Ukraine today appears to have adopted a conciliatory posture, perhaps in the hope that this will reduce the severity of the upcoming expected Russian massive reprisal attack. A bill has today been introduced to the Verkhovna Rada that proposes to change the constitution to remove the clause that commits Ukraine to seeking NATO membership so as to concede one or possible the single most important Russian condition for negotiations which is Ukrainian neutrality so far as NATO is concerned. However, the Bill retains EU membership as a constitutionally protected aspiration. Russia’s official position is still that it is not opposed to Ukraine joining the EU, but recent statements from some Russian authorities suggest that Russia no longer regards the EU a mere civilian enterprise, but seeing it increasingly as a militarized entity, a view that is encouraged by steps taken by the European Commission towards the formation of a new European military architecture.

In addition to the new proposed legislation, it appears that the Rada has so far restrained from taking new measures to further extend the period of martial law. If martial law is not extended it would seem unlikely that Zelenskiy could continue to block new elections that would very likely remove him power and replace him with somebody like former commander-in-chief General Zaluzhnyi, now Ukrainian ambassador to London or, less likely, oligarch and former President, Petro Poroshenko.

On the battlefields, according to the Military Summary Channel, Russia has made significant advances in recent weeks in northern and north-eastern Kharkiv, leaving only a narrow north-south corridor running through Riznykove and Chorne still controlled by Ukrainian forces in the region east of Vovchansk towards the border with mainland Russia. Russia daily makes strides south towards settlements along the M20 highway near Alisivka, and Vysoka Yaruha, southeaast of Kozachi Lopan and Nova Kozacha. Russia is preparing advances south to Zolochiv, Bezru and Ruska Lozove. It is battling Ukrainian forces in Sosnovksa, and there are clashes ongoing around Bezhne, Doroshenkove and Hannopillia in a Russian bid to take control of roads linking Prykolotne, Velykyi Burluk and Berezhne.

Following the Ukrainian “Vivaldi” counteroffensive north of Lyman, Russia today is reported to be recovering some of the territories it has recently lost. Further south Russian forces are again reported to have taken the southwestern corner of the city of Dobrepillia, and surrounding other parts of the settlement, as a way into the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk conurbation to the north. The settlement of Svyatogorovka northwest of Dobrepillia is being struck by Russian FAB-500 bombs (5). In the Pokrovsk-Mezhevskaya front, Russia is advancing along the Donetsk-Dnipropetrovsk oblast border capturing areas north of Molodeske and northwest of Udachne. Russia has captured Myre, and areas west of Hryshyne along the M30 highway which connects the area to the city westwards of Pavlohrad. Russian forces have also advanced on the Zaporozhskaya mine, encircling Ukrainian forces in Rodynske and are advancing toward Vodyanskaya mine and Shevchenko.

Post-Midterms Armageddon

In latest news from West Asia, Saudi Arabia’s proxy, the official government of Yemen, while expecting troop reinforcements from Turkiye and Pakistan, claims to have recovered the Red Sea port of Mokha and other locations in that region. The Houthis, in turn, deny this, and claim that they have hit two Saudi airports at Jazan and Najran.

Former US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Chas Freeman told Judge Napolitano earlier today that he worries that Trump’s recent remarks to a Nebraskan audience that the loss of San Diego and Los Angeles would be a “small price to pay” to stop Iran getting nuclear weapons may have betrayed an expectation of some kind of cataclysmic event that he will trigger following his losses in the upcoming midterms. one that could invite nuclear attacks on the US mainland. The mood is hardly softened by the news that Lithuania is in the process, it seems, of lifting constitutional restraints on its acquisition of nuclear weapons, along with a new US base.