West Asia

It’s not just the loss of a public language of integrity, decorum, and intelligence. That’s bad enough, of course. It is the degradation of anything resembling international law. It is the abandonment of honesty and honorable dealing. It is the victory of monopoly and financialized capitalism over an Adam Smith model of an economic playing field for honest, hard-working, competitive entrepreneurs who make real stuff that is socially useful. It is a time when even a normally Empire-and-Trump compliant Roman Catholic Church has to conclude that it cannot support war crimes.

It is the loss of democracy. Politicians have voluntarily abandoned their constitutional obligation to vote on war. Citizen opposition to war is paid no heed. Politicians have voluntarily abandoned their constitutional obligation to vote on tariffs. Citizen opposition to consequent rising prices is paid no heed. Increasingly citizens are denied opportunities to vote or to vote without harrassment. It is a very long time since the vote has meant anything more than a choice between different species of demented, senile and neocon plutocrats as presidents and between different categories of wealth as their congressional representatives, in electoral races that require selling out to power in order to raise sufficient revenue to cover the high costs of political advertising, mobilization and campaigning. Special interests can appeal in extremis, to a rigged judiciary. Citizens are invited to vicariously celebrate the results of “representative democracy”, through the fogged glass of a fawning media system, and the wealth and glory of the financial aristocracy whose minions they have voted for. And on a regular basis they are told to cheer wars of brutal aggression from which they themselves will derive no benefit and for which, more likely, they will suffer.

Loss of respect for international law; narcissist and freakish dictators; aggressive and merciless invasions; casual invocations of massive violence even to the point of threatening the future of the human species itself; repulsive disrespect for the natural world; and the evaporation of meaningful democracy amidst unbelievably obscene divisions of wealth that empower vain, stupid and greedy plutocrats and their toadies to do vain, stupid and greedy things - this is the refeudalization of society, without even those redeeming things that in feudal times or earlier might have heralded a brighter future (at least they built cathedrals and started universities).

Over the Easter weekend, Iran shot down a U.S. F-15E fighter aircraft, forcing a complex and risky rescue mission by U.S. forces (April 4-5). During the high-stakes extraction of the F-15E weapons systems officer in Isfahan province, the U.S. military lost several high-value transport and support aircraft. Many commentators have identified serious inconsistencies in the official accounts that have been disclosed, with some exploring the possibility that the operation was actually a cover for an attempt to steal Iran’s stock of uranium enriched to 60%, or a cover for some other secret operation and which went badly wrong, thus helping explain Trump’s bitter, expletive-laden message on Easter Sunday.

According to a regional intelligence official briefed on the mission and reported by the New York Times rescue aircraft became stuck at a remote, abandoned airstrip in southern Iran. To prevent the sensitive technology from falling into Iranian hands, U.S. forces intentionally blew up the planes on the ground before evacuating in three additional transport aircraft. Among other damage inflicted, an A-10 Thunderbolt II was lost to Iranian fire near the Persian Gulf, illustrating risks to U.S. assets. Iranian military sources claimed to have downed an MC-9 Reaper drone and an Israeli Hermes-900. The IRGC is using images of the wreckage on state television to challenge U.S. claims of “overwhelming air dominance”. The loss of specialized special operations aircraft like the MC-130J represents a multi-million-dollar material setback for the U.S. fleet.

Iran reported that the US/Israel targeted facilities at its South Pars natural gas field in the southern Bushehr province.

Ukraine

Over the past 12 hours Ukraine is reported by Military Summary channel to have fired more drones on Russia than Russia fired on Ukraine. The Russian ministry of defense tells us how many drones it has shot down in any given time, and this tends to be routinely lower, but not by an absurd amount, than the number of drones either Ukraine or Russia claims that Ukraine has fired. It is inadvisable to place credence in either Russian or Ukrainian claims as to the rate of hits on incoming drones, although I am still more inclined to believe Russian than Ukrainian claims because I believe Ukrainian air defenses are much less robust than are Russian, and that Russia has proven the more reliable source.

That Ukraine is still able to put up as much resistance as it consistently shows suggests that something is amiss in many media narratives in the wake of a Ukrainian counteroffensive over the past month or so, and at a time when Ukraine should theoretically be lacking in sufficient resources. This is because the EU has yet to deliver on its promised 90 billion euro loan (still resisted by Hungary and, I think, Slovakia) and because the US has ostensibly handed over responsibility for Ukraine to Ukraine and to Europe, while sustaining intelligence support - the CIA crawls over the entire country - and supplying the weapons that Europe can afford to buy from the US on Ukraine’s behalf.

Yet Ukrainian counteroffensives have recovered a net of a few hundred square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in the past couple of months and continue to inflict significant damage on Russian refineries and energy facilities, especially in central and southern Russia. Ukraine claims to have regained control of 480 sq km of territory in the south-eastern and eastern parts of the front since late January, including twelve settlements. Last night, Ukrainian drone attacks concentrated on Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk and its environs. Ukrainian drones struck a Lukoil oil refinery in the Russian city of Kstovo and an oil terminal in Leningrad Oblast on April 5. Reuters reports that a cargo ship carrying wheat sank in the Sea ​of Azov after coming under attack from Ukrainian drones.

These developments suggest significant lacunae in reporting of the war, particularly in the alternative media whose understandable fear of lending credence to the reports of the wholly complicit western mainstream media system sometimes renders it a shaky foundation for establishing a valid fix on what is going on. In their defense, alternative media commentators say that Russia does not need to proceed more quickly than it is already doing in a war of attrition, and that it is (still) preparing a Spring-Summer offensive that will reverse what to the Russians seem less than existential setbacks.

It’s not just the loss of a public language of integrity, decorum, and intelligence. That’s bad enough, of course. It is the degradation of anything resembling international law. It is the abandonment of honesty and honorable dealing. It is the victory of monopoly and financialized capitalism over an Adam Smith model of an economic playing field for honest, hard-working, competitive entrepreneurs who make real stuff that is socially useful. It is a time when even a normally Empire-compliant and Trump-compliant Roman Catholic Church has to conclude that it cannot support war crimes.

It is the loss of democracy: American citizens no longer get to vote on war, they no longer get to vote on tariffs, increasingly they no longer get to vote, and it is a very long time since the vote has meant anything substantial other than a choice between different species of demented, senile plutocrats as presidents and between different categories of plutocrat, mainly, for their congressional representatives in electoral races that require selling out to power in order to raise sufficient revenue to cover the high costs of political advertising, mobilization and campaigning. Special interests are able to appeal in extremis, to a rigged judiciary. Citizens are invited to vicariously celebrate the results of “representative democracy”, through the fogged glass of a fawning media system, and the wealth and glory of the financial aristocracy whose minions they have voted for. And on a regular basis they are told to cheer wars of brutal aggression from which they themselves will derive no benefit and for which, more likely, they will suffer.

Over the Easter weekend, Iran shot down a U.S. F-15E fighter aircraft, forcing a complex and risky rescue mission by U.S. forces (April 4-5). An A-10 Thunderbolt II was lost to Iranian fire near the Persian Gulf, illustrating risks to U.S. assets. During the high-stakes extraction of the F-15E weapons systems officer in Isfahan province, the U.S. military lost several high-value transport and support aircraft. Many commentators have identified serious inconsistencies in the official accounts that have been disclosed, with some exploring the possibility that the operation was actually a cover for an attempt to steal Iran’s stock of uranium enriched to 60%, or a cover for some other secret operation and which went badly wrong, thus helping explain Trump’s bitter, expletive-laden message on Easter Sunday.

According to a regional intelligence official briefed on the mission and reported by the New York Times rescue aircraft became stuck at a remote, abandoned airstrip in southern Iran. To prevent the sensitive technology from falling into Iranian hands, U.S. forces intentionally blew up the planes on the ground before evacuating in three additional transport aircraft. Among other damage inflicted, Iranian military sources claimed to have downed an MC-9 Reaper drone and an Israeli Hermes-900. The IRGC is using images of the wreckage on state television to challenge U.S. claims of “overwhelming air dominance”. The loss of specialized special operations aircraft like the MC-130J represents a multi-million dollar material setback for the U.S. fleet.

Iran reported that the US/Israel targeted facilities at its South Pars natural gas field in the southern Bushehr province.

Ukraine

Over the past 12 hours Ukraine is reported by Military Summary channel to have fired more drones on Russia than Russia fired on Ukraine. The Russian ministry of defense tells us how many drones it has shot down in any given time period, and this tends to be routinely lower, but not by an absurd amount, than the number of drones either Ukraine or Russia claims that Ukraine has fired. It is inadvisable to place credence in either Russian or Ukrainian claims as to the rate of hits on incoming drones, although I am still more inclined to believe Russian than Ukrainian claims because I believe Ukrainian air defenses are much less robust than are Russian, and that Russia has proven the more reliable source.

That Ukraine is still able to put up as much resistance as it consistently does suggests that something is amiss in many media narratives, in the wake of a Ukrainian counteroffensive over the past month or so, and at a time when Ukraine should theoretically be lacking in sufficient resources. This is because the EU has yet to provide its promised $90 billion euro loan (still resisted by Hungary and, I think, Slovakia) and because the US has ostensibly handed over responsibility for Ukraine to Ukraine and to Europe, while sustaining intelligence support - the CIA crawls over the entire country - and supplying the weapons that Europe can afford to buy on Ukraione’s behalf.

Yet Ukrainian counteroffensives have recovered a net of a few hundred square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in the past couple of months and continue to inflict significant damage on Russian refineries and energy facilities, especially in central and southern Russia. Ukraine claims to have regained control of 480 sq km of territory in the south-eastern and eastern parts of the front since late January, including twelve settlements. Last night, Ukrainian drone attacks concentrated on Russia’s Black Seas port of Novorossiysk and its environs. Ukraine claims to have regained control of 480 sq km of territory in the south-eastern and eastern parts of the front since late January, including twelve settlements. Ukrainian drones struck a Lukoil oil refinery in the Russian city of Kstovo and an oil terminal in Leningrad Oblast on April 5. Reuters reports that a cargo ship carrying wheat sank in the Sea ​of Azov after coming under attack from Ukrainian drones.

These developments suggest significant lacunae in reporting of the war, particularly in the alternative media whose understandable fear of lending credence to the reports of the wholly complicit western mainstream media system sometimes renders it a shaky foundation for establishing a valid fix on what is going on. In their defense alternative media commentators say that Russia does not need to proceed more quickly than it is already doing in a war of attrition, and that it is (still) preparing a Spring-Summer offensive that will reverse what to them seem less than existential set-backs.