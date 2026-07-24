Approaching Full-Scale War

And that is kind of the main story here. Axios reported earlier today that Trump is close to making a decision favoring a major attack on Iran, one which, according to other sources, may include some element of ground operation (the term “invasion” would not be appropriate, on the basis of what I have so far gathered)m - just possibly from Kuwait (arguably opening up Kuwait to the danger of invasion by Iran or by Iraqi militia).

Israel is reportedly on high alert as Trump threatens massive escalation against Iranian infrastructure. This is in a context in which the Pentagon is having to admit that it has been taken entirely by surprise by the precision of Iranian missiles (for which it wants to blame Russia). Robert Inlakesh for Mint Press News reports that Iran's precision strikes, in addition to significantly downgrading US regional bases in the Gulf, have reportedly eliminated THAAD, C-RAM, and Patriot air defense batteries protecting Israeli infrastructure - a devastating blow to the US-backed defense shield. Israel on high alert as Trump threatens massive escalation against Iranian infrastructure.

Proximate Points of Panic

The price of crude was approaching $90 a barrel by the end of July 23, with futures moving towards $100, with “real” prices paid ranging anywhere between $100 and $140 a barrel. Common consent still seems to assume that in addition to rising prices, global oil stocks (including US oil reserves), are falling to dangerously low levels (sas also are European gas reserves) while China is expected to move back into the market any day now. This will put enormous additional strain on both demand and on prices at a time when them Houthi blockade of Saudi oil trade is proving an effective, new and frightening addition to the global crisis (affecting not only oil but all commodities that pass through the Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb Straits).

The Houthi blockade of Saudi Arabia has rapidly escalated from a verbal declaration into direct military aggression, highlighted by recent drone and missile strikes against Saudi-flagged oil tankers in the Red Sea. The blockade, declared by Houthi leadership on Monday, July 20, 2026, aims to close the critical Bab el-Mandeb Strait to all Saudi-linked shipping and any vessels utilizing Saudi ports.

The situation on the water is highly volatile, moving from threats to active kinetic engagement. On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, Houthi military forces targeted two Saudi oil tankers, the Encelia and the Layla, with drones and missiles. Saudi state media and maritime authorities confirmed that the Encelia was struck, igniting a fire on board. Within 48 hours of the initial announcement, at least six commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden reversed course or altered their paths to avoid crossing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The Houthis framed the blockade as an “eye for an eye” response to Saudi Arabia’s long-standing air and sea restrictions on Houthi-controlled territory. Tensions boiled over following a July 13 clash involving an airport dispute in Sana’a and subsequent cross-border drone strikes on Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport.

The blockade significantly compounds the ongoing geopolitical crisis involving the United States and Iran. Due to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran earlier in the year, Saudi Arabia had been bypassing the Persian Gulf by routing over 70% of its crude exports - approximately 4 million barrels per day - via overland pipelines to its Red Sea port of Yanbu. The Houthi blockade directly targets this critical economic lifeline. Because the Bab el-Mandeb handles roughly 12% of total global trade, the dual restriction of both major Middle Eastern waterways sent oil prices surging.

The 10-Year Treasury Bond rate has hit almost 4.7%. It is commonly considered that at 5% the US will begin to face difficulty in meeting its debt obligations.

Sparking a Nuclear Arms Race

At the beginning of this phase of the US unprovoked war on Iran, the Strait of Hormuz was open to all traffic. Now it is closed and ships will have to pay to be allowed passage by Iran.

At the beginning of the war the US could continue pretending that Iran, which had no nuclear weapon, was a nuclear “threat,” even though the IAEA and his own intelligence community assured him it was not.

Now it cannot be sure that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon. And, because the US yesterday agreed to allow Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium withouteven the security of regular IAEA inspections, the region will tilt more definitively towards a regional nuclear arms race, with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey and the UAE vying with neighboring nuclear powers Israel and Pakistan and, therefore, with Iran (which will no longer be able to resist the pressure to develop a nuclear weapons when all its rivals have them).

I wrote that last paragraph before receiving late afternoon news (California time, July 23) that Trump had thrown the Saudi nuclear deal into question less than 24 hours after it was signed, by making it conditional on the Saudis normalizing relations with Israel. The Hill (The Hill) explains that the Saudi “have long said that any normalization with Israel is conditioned on seeing a pathway to the establishment of a Palestinian state, something Israel has dismissed.”

Trump Tariffs: Towards a Global Anti-US Revolution?

In a further determined apparent effort to annoy as many people as possible, President Trump has said he will impose double-digit tariffs (10%-!2.5%) on imports from 60 countries over forced labor violations, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The action will cover 99.4 percent of U.S. imports and apply to Washington’s top trading partners, The Hill reports (The Hill) that these sweeping global levies take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2026, replacing a temporary 10% global emergency surcharge that was set to expire. This action follows a busy week of trade measures, including heavily targeted 50% retaliatory tariffs on Canada signed earlier in the week.

A two-tier structure is being implemented. Countries with established laws banning forced-labor imports face a 10% tariff if they fail to rigorously enforce them (including the European Union and Mexico). Countries completely lacking such statutes face a higher 12.5% tariff (such as China and Japan). The duties cover roughly 99% of all U.S. imports. Major carveouts exist for oil, natural gas, fertilizer, and pharmaceuticals to mitigate domestic inflation. Goods that are fully compliant with rules of origin under the USMCA are also largely spared from these specific forced-labor levies.

Trump invoked Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 to slap 50% tariffs on Canadian goods, taking effect in 30 days on August 19, 2026. This affects specific consumer and industrial exports, including wine, dairy products, hockey sticks, cement, plywood, and electronics. Essential energy, potash, and critical minerals remain exempt. The White House designated these as punishment for “discriminatory treatment” of U.S. products, specifically targeting provincial bans affecting American alcohol, automotive quotas, and cheese restrictions.

Following a year-long trade investigation, the administration finalized 25% tariffs on most imports from Brazil, which took effect on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

The flurry of administrative action is a direct strategy by the Trump administration to rebuild its “tariff wall” after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down blanket emergency tariffs in February. Rather than relying on sweeping national emergency powers, the administration is using narrow, legally durable statutes like Section 301 (unfair trade practices) and Section 338 (foreign discrimination) to withstand judicial scrutiny.

The conditions are being laid for a global revulsion at the Trump Administration’s naked attempt to restore and consolidate US global supremacy.

Congressional War Schizophrenia: War Powers and the NDAA

War Powers Act

Congress split on using the War Powers Act to halt hostilities with Iran. The House narrowly passed a nonbinding resolution (214-208) directing the President to remove forces, while the Senate rejected a similar joint resolution (47-49) that would have had the force of law.

In the House Lawmakers approved H.Con.Res.86, instructing President Trump to end military involvement in Iran unless explicitly authorized by Congress. Four Republicans (Reps. Massie, Fitzpatrick, Davidson, Barrett) joined Democrats in voting for the resolution.

The Senate blocked its own measure. Susan Collins (R-ME) was the only Republican to cross the aisle, while John Fetterman (D-PA) was the sole Democrat to vote against the measure alongside most Republicans.

Frustrated with the ongoing conflict that began in February 2026, some House Democrats introduced a subsequent resolution to authorize a lawsuit against the administration, citing violations of the original War Powers Resolution.

Lawmakers have continually wrestled with the administration over congressional war authority. The administration has maintained that an April ceasefire reset the clock on War Powers limits, while critics in Congress argued US forces remained active in the region, such as through maritime blockades.

NDAA

The US House narrowly passed its $1.15 trillion version of the Fiscal Year 2027 NDAA on July 22, 2026. The bill includes contentious provisions to expand US-Israel defense technology cooperation, but it faces strong headwinds in the Senate, where Democratic lawmakers are blocking its advancement over spending concerns and the ongoing conflict in Iran.

The House passed its version of the defense authorization bill in a narrow 216-212 vote. The legislation was heavily delayed by a clash over attaching the SAVE America Act - a voter ID and election-integrity measure.

The Senate failed to advance its own version of the NDAA due to a 50-46 procedural vote. Democrats are largely objecting to the massive Pentagon budget increase and ongoing operations related to the US-Israel war with Iran.

Because the House and Senate bills differ, they must eventually be reconciled in a conference committee before a final compromise package can become law.

The version passed by the House legislation does not merge the US and Israeli armies, nor does it create a joint command or mutual defense treaty, and the armed forces will remain under separate national command structures, but includes the United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative. This mandates deeper integration of US and Israeli defense industries, intelligence sharing, and joint research in fields like artificial intelligence, drones, and subterranean warfare.

Some critics, such as Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), attempted to introduce an amendment to strip this section from the NDAA entirely, though House Republican leadership blocked it from receiving a floor vote. Opponents argue the measure could entangle US priorities and expose sensitive supply chains, while supporters maintain it establishes vital accountability and bolsters cooperative missile and air defenses. It is totally out of synch with growing resistance across the US, especially among younger voters, to being dragged by pro-Israeli lobbyists who have been trying with some extraordinary degree of success to shut down the exercise of free speech against Israel, the Israeli genocide in Gaza and the West Bank and againsat the Zionist “greater Israel” agenda that lies behind aggressive Israeli invasions of Lebanon and Syria. This reactionary center of the repression of free speech will not hold.

EU Anti-Russia 21st Sanctions Package

The EU’s 21st sanctions package against Russia expands asset freezes and transaction bans to nearly 100 Russian and third-country banks, sanctions 14 crypto platforms, and freezes the Russian oil price cap atn $44 for the next 12 months to curb Moscow’s energy revenues.

Despite being the bloc’s largest sanctions round in four years - totaling 218 designations - critics, Eastern European diplomats, and geopolitical analysts have widely condemned the package as weak and watered down.

The negotiations were heavily protracted because several member states prioritized domestic commercial interests over collective geopolitical goals. Most notably, Greece secured a one-year exemption allowing its shipping firms to continue transporting Russian Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to non-EU countries (very wisely, given the looming global energy crisis which will quite possibly force the EU back to Russia for energy supplies that it can afford without totally bankrupting its own industrial base).

Several headline proposals were entirely dropped or severely weakened during the drafting process. Proposed bans on Russian fish imports (sought by Germany and Portugal for processing industries) and visa entry bans on former Russian combatants (pushed back by France and Italy) were either excluded or severely pared back.

Because of the numerous exemptions, exclusions, and generous transition periods (like the LNG transfer exemptions), EU diplomats have privately begun referring to the 21st package as the “Emmental” or “Swiss Cheese” sanctions, pointing to the numerous holes allowing trade to continue.

Lavrov-Rubio Damp Squib

A meeting today between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, apparently at Rubio’s request, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Manila at the sidelines of the ASEAN conference lasted all of 35 minutes.

Rubio stated that while the U.S. remains committed to facilitating an end to the “senseless war,” finding a middle ground acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine continues to be the main challenge. Lavrov demanded an end to Western arms deliveries to Kyiv and reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to peace proposals originally discussed during the 2025 Anchorage summit. The diplomats agreed to keep communication channels open between their foreign ministries. They also touched upon regional tensions, specifically the ongoing conflict in the Persian Gulf. Despite tensions, both sides welcomed the resumption of full-scale contacts between NASA and Russia’s Roscosmos, and expressed support for expanding cultural ties.

Analysts have speculated that the meeting may have been sparked by recent press reports (e.g. Reuters, Al Jazeera) that US intelligence agencies are investigating whether Russia provided targeting data and advanced drone technology to facilitate a series of precise Iranian drone strikes against CIA facilities in the Gulf back in March.

In March, Iranian drones struck between one and a dozen secretive CIA sites across the region, including the CIA station located inside the US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and a facility in eastern Iraq. The strikes are said to have been unusually effective, most notably at the Riyadh embassy where one Shahed drone blew a hole in the exterior, allowing a second drone to fly inside the building before detonating.

An internal memo from an unnamed Western intelligence agency concluded Russia likely played a role in targeting the facilities. US and Western officials suspect Iran utilized Russian-enhanced Shahed drones equipped with the Kometa-M satellite navigation system, which provides higher accuracy and is highly resistant to electronic jamming.

Russia has denied that it has helped Iran in the way that the US suspects, but it is very likely that its denial does not reflect reality. Russia warned the US in 2024 following the US green-light to Ukraine for the use of US and other western long-range missiles against targets deep inside Russia, along with the intelligence, coordinates and technical assistance that this would entail, that this would entitle Russia to provide similar aid to US enemies elsewhere. It is barely conceivable that either Russia or China is going to allow the West to topple Iran and Iran has strong agreements with both Russia and China that would lead one to expect that this level of coordination will persist.

Lavrov will very likely have used the opportunity of this meeting to recall for Rubio’s benefit how the US is now directly involved in the NATO war against Russia through its assistance in Ukraine’s drone and missile warfare. I don’t think it is likely that Lavrov would have been seeking any kind of deal whereby both sides would agree to refrain from such assistance, in the first place because such deep disloyalty by Russia to its Iranian ally would be been a major setback for the transition to multipolarity which Russia champions and, secondly, because Lavrov knows full well that nobody in the US can be trusted to honor such a deal.

The meeting, and recent comments by both Putin and his spokesman Dmitry Peskov, has occasioned commentary as to whether Russia really is still prepared to accept the terms of what it considers to have been the deal made (the US denies this) between Trump and Putin in 2025 in Anchorage which would likely (nobody seems to know for sure) have entailed a Russian withdrawal from Kherson and Zapporizhzhia in return for a Ukrainian withdrawal from the Donbass. This seems to have been the nearest to an official position until just a month or so ago, when a statement by Lavrov indicated that Russia now thought this deal was dead.

A recent statement by Putin, backed by Peskov, suggests that Russia has now returned to Putin’s “Istanbul-Plus” position of June 14 2024 which, so far as territory is concerned (only one of many dimensions of this conflict, the single most important of which is denial of entry to NATO for Ukraine) would have Russia take the Donbass, Kherson and Zapporizhzia in addition to retaining Crimea. Actually, this was the position that Putin conveyed to Trump after Trump was directly implicated in a “Ukrainian” strike on Putin’s Valdai residence in December 2024 which many consider to have been an assassination attempt (even if Putin was not in Valdai at the time).

Even if Putin is now confirming a reversion to Istanbul-Plus, I do not believe it is true or even intended to be considered true, since Russia has moved so far towards taking Odessa and Kharkiv (not to mention Dnipropetrovsk and Kiev and, quite possibly, Sumy and Chernihiv where Russia has already established broad “buffer” zones on formerly Ukrainian land).

Beginning of the End for Odessa

Intense Russian bombardment of Odessa, its ports infrastructure, warehouses, and vessels, signals the beginning of the end of Odessa as a Ukrainian city. Not just of Odessa but of the entire Ukrainian Black Sea coast. This is the price that Ukraine is having to pay for its drone swarm attacks on Russian oil refineries, on grain and oil ships and tankers in the Sea of Azov and along the ports of the eastern Black Sea.

Maersk has temporarily suspended its feeder service through Ukraine’s Chornomorsk Fishing Port, rerouting ships to Romania’s Port of Constanta instead. The decision was prompted by heightened security risks following the recent surge in Russian missile and drone attacks on civilian vessels and port infrastructure. Incoming import shipments bound for Chornomorsk - including the vessel Medkon Mira - are being diverted to Constanta. Maersk is organizing land transport (road and rail) to move containers between Romania and Ukraine to complete delivery. Customers with export shipments can cancel their bookings free of charge or shift their loading port to Constanta while keeping their current ocean freight rates.

The Port of Constanța is Romania’s largest maritime port and the biggest on the Black Sea. Located on the western coast just 179 nautical miles from the Bosphorus Strait, it covers nearly 3,926 hectares with 156 berths and a handling capacity of up to 100 million tons annually. The port sits at the crossroads connecting Central and Eastern European markets with the Caspian region, Central Asia, and the Far East. It is linked to the rest of Europe via three major Pan-European transport corridors. Through the Danube-Black Sea Canal, the port functions as a massive maritime-river gateway, offering a direct, cost-effective water route into the heart of Europe. Depths range from 8 to 19 meters, enabling the port to accommodate vessels up to 220,000 DWT and large dry bulk carriers. Following geopolitical tensions, Constanța has served as a primary, critical alternative export route for Ukrainian grain and fuel imports. The port features modern container terminals, operated by major logistics leaders like DP World, which boast on-dock rail and massive stacking yards to rapidly transfer cargo. It hosts an extensive oil terminal connected directly to Romanian refineries and international pipelines, serving as a key transshipment point for crude oil in the region.