To follow up on my somewhat mangled and misspelt headline of earlier this morning, the world has just re-crossed the rubicon back into an era of naked power assertion and struggle. This is going to end extremely badly.

In effect Trump the Racketeer threatened Europe under the leadership of a hollowed out class of US proxy plantation owners, with a totally arbitrary surcharge on their exports to the US and then relented and imposed an equally arbitrary 15% plus obliging the EU to invest $600bn and to spend over $700bn on US LNG imports, (also protecting the US from steel and aluminum competition), far higher than it could be paying for Russian pipeline deliveries (if the US or one of its fags hadn’t blown them up) and even higher than the Russian LNG imports which Europe, in characteristic suicide mode, has just forsworn in its 18th sanctions package against Russia.

We are now squarely returned to the era of empire in which only the extremely wealthy and powerful and their dissolute sycophants have anything to gain. Oh, and I forgot to mention, Trump expects Europe to take over its war of choice against Russia over Ukraine and pay for the weapons that it will have to buy from the US.

The European population still seems brain damaged from the West Merz aristocracy’s 200 year old propaganda narrative of Russian perfidy and unable to see how utterly fu**ed they have been by their own elites and their august media spokespersons.

The elites are selling out their serfs to Trump because they believe this is the only way they can keep the US stuck in Europe, perhaps now hoping they can somehow manipulate it into coming back to the Ukraine farce, but above all because only the US can ultimately shore up their wealth and privileges.

On the plantation you still always need some estate managers.

If Europe was really to act in a European interest right now it would turn away from the US, recognizing it to be its clearest and most dangerous enemy, strike a new security architecture agreement with Russia and Central Asian countries within a BRICS and a (reformed) UN framework.

Anxious to buttress an already crumbling fortress Trump is now bringing forward his threat of more bone-crushing sanctions on Russia and, therefore, on China, India and Turkey, principal clients for Russian energy. These countries don’t care, essentially, because they now know that while the US is a threat to the rest of the world it is also weak and growing weaker by the day, relatively. They also know that behind every sanction there is an alternative route, an alternative vehicle, and an alternative client and that among the most negatively impacted will be the people of America, struck by higher energy prices and higher inflation adding to trends already initiated by previous tariff measures and counter-productive anti-immigration pilicies. The extra tariff money will do little to reduce the gigantic scale of US debt