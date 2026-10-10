So Russia spurned an opportunity earlier this week to strike, if not a decisive blow, then a significant strike against the NATO leadership that might have achieved the brutal reality-check that Russian analyst Sergey Karaganov has long argued is desperately needed if Europe and the West are to learn their lesson, respect the deterrence power of Russia, and acknowledge Europe’s very considerable limitations - exactly at the moment that German leadership, stuck in economic mire, clamors for war with Russia, and French leadership is caught in the headlights of massive domestic protest, and both countries anticipate elections that may very well pull those countries back from the lunatic brink of their neocon lust to split up the Russian Federation.

Or did Russia think it had already won the war, regarding the NATO chiefs gathered in Kiev last Tuesday as such a pathetic clutch of losers as to be hardly worth the expense of an additional missile?

The deal is under heavy speculative fog, but it looks like Putin may have risked an agreement with deal-incapable Trump in return for the release of Russian diesel supplies over a six month that will help Trump in the mid-terms and save his Administration from the folly of its unprovoked war with Iran, involving partial or total relief for Russia from the burden of sanctions and lowering diesel prices globally. This may seal the fate of Zelenskiy and perhaps that of Ukraine. It may further undermine Iranian leverage. It might also help the US war machine.

Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 tons (or tons) of diesel fuel to the U.S. and global marketplaces. An additional 500,000 tons will be delivered during the month of November. Another 1,000,000 tons will follow immediately after. The arrangement is aimed at lowering soaring U.S. fuel and diesel prices for American farmers, ranchers, and consumers.

President Trump claimed on Truth Social that he concluded a successful discussion with Vladimir Putin where it was agreed that Russia would supply the diesel. While Trump announced that Putin agreed to the terms, the announcement marks a major shift and suspension of some US sanctions policy regarding Moscow, though official independent confirmation or complete details from the Kremlin side on full implementation remain.

While the diesel agreement focuses on short-term US fuel relief ahead of the midterm elections, it is part of a broader, highly controversial diplomatic strategy that could completely alter energy dynamics for Nord Stream, Germany and Europe.

We know the agreement is active and mutually accepted due to swift actions from both Washington and Moscow: The Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak publicly confirmed that Russia is ready to start supplying the specified volumes of diesel from October, noting exports will ramp up into November and December as refinery maintenance concludes. Kirill Dmitriev a close presidential envoy to Vladimir Putin, celebrated the announcement on social media, explicitly stating that “Russia-U.S. cooperation on diesel and energy will benefit the world”.

Validating the deal’s operational status, the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) immediately issued General License 135, temporarily legalizing the sale, delivery, offloading, and importation of Russian-origin diesel until April 7, 2027.

The diesel deal has broken the ice for much larger, parallel negotiations regarding European natural gas infrastructure, triggering fierce geopolitical divisions.

As mentioned in my previous post, Kushner, Witkoff and Dmitriev have been holding discrete talks to bring a U.S. investor into the ownership structure of the Nord Stream pipelines.

The Trump administration views these “prosperity agreements” as an economic carrot to broker an eventual peace deal in Ukraine, allowing American investors to profit from future energy flows to Europe.

Reopening the pipelines faces immense obstacles. The physical infrastructure remains damaged from 2022 underwater explosions, and ownership is currently tied up between Russia’s state-owned Gazprom (51%) and French, Dutch, and German entities.

The prospect of buying Russian gas again is fracturing German politics. The current coalition government firmly opposes restarting Nord Stream, stating they have secured alternative energy supplies - at greatly inflated prices. However, the rising Alternative for Germany (AfD) party strongly supports it and is already scheduled to meet with Russian envoys to discuss a gas resumption.

Some German policymakers have heavily criticized the shifting US stance. Lawmakers tracking energy policy warn it threatens to be a “dirty deal” where Americans and Russians share energy profits while Europe pays the geopolitical price.

While the U.S. has unilaterally carved out a six-month waiver for diesel, European Union and UK import bans - along with the $100/bbl price cap - remain fully in force. This creates a massive regulatory rift between Western allies.

Eastern European nations, particularly Poland and the Baltic states, like to claim they highly vulnerable to Russian aggression and entirely reject the renewal of Western energy ties with Moscow. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fiercely condemned the easing of US restrictions, warning that rewarding Moscow with petroleum revenues directly finances and prolongs the war