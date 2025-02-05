Chinese Tariffs

In response to Trump’s recent imposition of 10% tariffs on Chinese exports to the US, in addition to those he imposed in his first term (which ranged from 10% to 25% on various categories of Chinese export through 2018 to 2019), China has retaliated with a wide range of new tariffs of its own on US exports to China.

According to AP (AP) China has said it would implement a 15% tariff on coal and liquefied natural gas products as well as a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery and large-engine cars imported from the U.S. The tariffs would take effect next Monday.

China notes that now as in 2018, the U.S.’s unilateral tariff increase violates the rules of the World Trade Organization. The WTO confirmed Tuesday it had received notice of China’s request for consultations with the United States regarding the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods.

“The move sets off a 60-day period for the two sides to resolve their differences, and if not, the case can be brought before a three-judge panel at the Geneva-based trade body”.

But the AP adds that the WTO’s dispute-resolution process has been stymied in recent years as multiple U.S. administrations blocked appointments of judges on its appeals court. I would add that WTO as the icon of globalization has for some time now been weakened, first by the ascendancy of a globalist perspective in favor of US hegemony and, second, by the recent shift of the US towards a sanctions and tariff based order of competing fortresses, one that flagrantly and directly contradicts the meaningfulness of the WTO - everything the WTO has ever stood for, in other words.

But it is not just the weakness of the WTO that represents a problem here. It is the weakness of US Congress and of the US Constitution. What Trump is doing is flagrantly unconstitutional since decisions on revenue-generating activities fall into the domain of Congress but Congress has for a long time now, just as in matters of war and peace, chosen to look the other way. A Constitution that a government no longer observes is a Constitution in name only, increasingly just a worthless scrap of paper until the US can once again generate representatives with backbone, courage and heroism.

I am not holding my breath.

Though the U.S. is the biggest exporter of liquid natural gas globally, it does not export much to China, representing about 2.3% of its total natural gas exports. The problem for China when it comes to punishing the US is that China has a huge trade balance in its favor and imports relatively little from the US. China imported less than 110,000 vehicles from the U.S. last year.

But China announced export controls on several elements critical to the production of modern high-tech products, including tungsten, tellurium, bismuth, molybdenum and indiumby, essential to U.S. economic or national security that have supply chains vulnerable to disruption. The export controls are in addition to ones China placed in December on key elements such as gallium.

(Principal Chinese exports to the US are cell phones ($66.7b), computers and accessories ($53.1b), electric and industrialized equipment ($42b), toys, games and sporting goods ($32.3b), appliances and furniture ($25.2b), clothing and textiles ($19.6b), car parts ($14.6b), telecom equipment ($12.9b), cookware, cutlery ($8.9b) and shoes ($7.9b)).

Additional anti-US measures include an investigation of Google on suspicion of violating antitrust laws. Google’s search engine is already blocked in China. Google exited the Chinese market in 2010, after refusing to comply with censorship requests from the Chinese government and following a series of cyberattacks on the company. Two American companies have been placed on an “unreliable entities list:” the PVH Group, which owns Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, and Illumina, which is a biotechnology company with offices in China. The listing could bar them from engaging in China-related import or export activities and from making new investments in the country.

Implications for Ukraine

Almost in the same breath as China’s announcement, with particular respect to its threat to withhold or limit supplies of rare earth, lithium, uranium and heavy metals, Trump came up with the idea of requiring Ukraine to reimburse the US for US weapons in the form of Ukraine’s own supplies of rare earth, lithium, uranium and heavy metals.

Note, by the way, that China recently found extensive uranium deposits in the Ordos Basin, which will influence uranium mining operations worldwide. So far as lithium is concerned, China holds only 7% of the world's lithium reserves, but has an 80 percent share of global lithium chemical production, 78 percent of cathode production, and 70 percent of cell manufacturing for the electric car industry. In 2022, China held 75 percent of global battery manufacturing capacity.

The statement by Trump suggests two major things: (1) The US will continue to supply Ukraine with weapons - and despite some recent reports to the contrary it does seem that the flow still continues in the face of Trump’s recent stop orders on foreign aid; and (2) it expects to be reimbursed by Ukraine in the form of Ukraine giving the US direct access to its minerals.

From here we can make some further observations. We know that a large percentage of these minerals lies in lands that are now controlled by Russia or are likely to soon fall under Russian control. We can assume that US investors would start their extractive activities in the west of Ukraine. It is possible, but unlikely in view of constant statements from the US about upcoming attempts to negotiate a peace settlement with Russia (not so many such statements coming from Russia, mind), that the US really thinks it would get access to eastern Ukraine for the purposes of mineral extraction any time soon.

The US must also be aware that the status of Ukraine after a peace agreement remains very much up in the air as some commentators, including none less that former Russian President Medvedev, are doubtful that there will be a Ukraine by the end of this year and some Russian commentators even foresee a chance that western Ukraine might be divided up between neighboring countries with historical claims to the land.

We should also note that Trump’s statement underlines the extent to which Ukraine is increasingly a nation in name only, since so much of its wealth has been sold off or mortgaged to Western hedge funds and the like. Given the devastation of Ukraine’s economy as a result of the war it seems very unlikely that Ukraine can maintain control over much of Ukraine’s wealth for very much longer and if the war was to persist for long enough there would be simply no way that Ukraine could pay off its debts to its Western sponsors.

But, at the very least, Trump’s statement about minerals illustrates the new transactional basis of the new global order as seen by Trump.

There is also a odor of petulance about this statement that makes one wonder whether Trump and his team have even bothered to think through the implications of their tariff strategies. These seem, for the moment, to have been productive elsewhere (Colombia, Panama, Mexico, Canada), but it is early days.

As I noted in my post earlier today, the likely targetting of Europe with Trumpian tariffs is adding to chatter in Europe at very high levels of the possibility of seeking to reconnect directly to Russian oil and gas.

But methinks they presume far too much. Russia’s willingness to fulfil Europe’s needs instantly at Europe’s request after three years of war for which NATO and the EU are principally culpable, is in question.

There is the matter of trust, first of all, and trust is non-existent between Russia and Europe.

Long-term pipeline details require trust.

It seems to me highly unlikely that Russia would agree to resume oil and gas supplies without a binding, enduring treaty confirming and abiding by Russian victory in Ukraine.

Yet at the moment it looks as though the US and Russia are poised to negotiate between themselves without the involvement of spoilers, of whom Europe is one and Zelenskiy, who is considered too unreliable, fanatic, susceptible both to threats from Ukraine’s Banderits and also perhaps from Britain’s MI6, is another.

It seems clear that Russia has ruled out any possibility of negotiation with a constitutionally illegal claimant to the Ukrainian presidency, and that both the US and some elements in Europe are now moving to the position that Zelenskiy must go, either before elections or as a result of elections.

Russia will agree to pipeline energy supplies to Europe when there is an end to the conflict. An ending to the conflict does not seem likely to involve Europe. The US, meantime, has its own energy concerns. The combination of an end to the conflict and reconnection of Europe to Russian pipelines means a major blow for the US to its largest benefit of the war (apart, that is, to weapons production and the deindustrialization of Germany). And that is the sale of US LNG on the basis of shale drilling.

The challenges of this triangle of issues (prospects for negotiation, Russian energy supplies to Europe, US energy interests) are merely one of the reasons why, for the moment, I am skeptical there will be any peace agreement just yet. Russia will continue to advance until Ukraine collapses. What happens then will happen mainly on Russian terms.

Trump may not like that particular transaction and it might even put an end to his transactional model of a new global order.

West Asian Note

There can be little sympathy for a realtor president whose son-in-law Kushner is eager to redevelop Gaza for US billionaires. There are very few grounds for sympathy for a realtor President who is still saying, as he stands next to a man whom he has helped to murder at least 60,000 Palestinians and probably close to 200,000, a man who wants to annihilate the presence of Palestinians in Gaza, a man who wants to murder more Palestinians in the West Bank, a man whose government and army is murdering Lebanese in Southern Lebanon and Syrians throughout Syria and who would dearly love the US to fight a war on his country’s behalf against Iran….little sympathy, as I say, for a realtor President who wants to ship off, in coercive displacement the at least 1.5 million Palestinians from Gaza to Jordan and Egypt,, although neither Jordan nor Egypt, nor any part of the Arab world sees this as anything other than a proposed war crime….a man who now claims, ridiculously, fraudulently, that the people of Gaza would love to leave Gaza if they had a nice place to go.

If, in a totally imaginary world, Trump, Kushner and their gang of murdering thugs would use their own money to redevelop Gaza along luxury lines for the people of Palestine as compensation for the Netanyanu-Biden-Trump genocide, I think the Palestinians, given the choice, would fling the filthy money back into the faces of these hideous monsters.

Oliver Boyd-Barrett is Professor Emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and of California State University. His books include The International News Agencies ; Le Trafic des Nouvelles (co-authored with Michael Palmer), Contra-Flow in Global News (co-authored with Daya Thussu), The Globalization of News (co-editor with Terhi Rantenan, and contributor), Communications Media, Globalization and Empire (editor and contributor), News Agencies in the Turbulent Era of the Internet (editor and contributor); Hollywood and the CIA (with David Herrera and Jim Baumann); Media Imperialism ; Interfax: Breaking into Global New s; Western Mainstream Media and the Ukraine Crisis ; Media Imperialism: Continuity and Change (with Taneer Mirrlees, eds.); RussiaGate and Propaganda: Disinformation in the Age of Social Media ; Conflict Propaganda in Syria: Narrative Battles ; RussiaGate Revisited: Aftermath of a Hoax (with Stephen Marmura, editors, and contributors). In preparation for 2025 is Afghanistan: Occupation and its Aftermath (with Sumanth Inukonda and Lara Lengel, editors and contributors) and, for 2026, The Sage Handbook of News Agencies (co-editor with Pedro Aguiar and Christian Vukasovich).

Empire, Communication and NATO Wars is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts, access the archives and support my work, consider upgrading to a paid subscription if you have not already done so. Thank you!