Kharkiv Update

Most important observations this morning are that

(1) details of the Russia offensive in Kharkiv reported yesterday are largely confirmed by geolocated video footage; the Russian MoD claims another 1,500 Ukrainian losses, along with a great deal of military hardware and appear to have captured several more settlements;

(2) the main current areas of combat currently are:

(a) around the village of Hylboke, which is on the route towards Lyptsi, noting that Ukraine is considering destruction of the dam of Travyansk Reservoir which would flood the area up to the outskirts of Kharkiv city;

(b) Russian advances west of Vovchansk along the west-east route that connects the settlements of Starytsia, Buchruvatka and Prylipko, a line that, if broken, contributes to the encircling of Vovchansk on three sides and also opens up the south towards Hrafske and Symynivka; Russian forces have moved into the north of Vovchansk;

(c) Russian control of Tykhe, Vovchanskie Khutory and Zybne to the east of Vovchansk;

(3) overall low level of Ukrainian resistance resulting from lack of preparedness, poor performance by proxy “Russian” units in this border regions, and the tardy redeployment of Ukrainian troops to Kharkiv from areas such as Chasiv Yar in Donetsk, Odessa and Zrynky in Kherson, which enhances the vulnerability of these and other settlements to local Russian attack; Kiev is replacing its military commander in Kharkiv;

(4) indications of a concentration of Russian forces in preparation for an attack on Sumy;

(5) stepping up of European aid to Ukraine in the form of 500 million pounds sterling from the UK to be spent on four million rounds of ammunition, 1,600 missiles (which, if used against targets in mainland Russia may trigger - per Lavrov’s dressing down of the UK ambassador to Moscow last week - a nuclear response from Russia and/or some kind of response from Russia on UK military targets either in the UK or anywhere else) and 400 vehicles; and German support for Poland and Romania to begin to shoot down air targets over western UK, in a move that would likely trigger a Russisan determination to hit the sources of such firing in Poland and Romania/

In short, despite promising signs of a climbdown by NATO a few days ago, we are back to the usual reckless doubling-down that threatens nuclear annihilation of the entire planet.

How Will It End?

How will this war end? Main answer is: with the accomplishment of Russia’s stated military objectives, all of which appear supremely achievable.

Will Russia stop at that? I see no evidence that Russia wants to move significantly into western Ukraine (which is likely to be prohibitively expensive, even for a retooling Russia) and certainly I see no evidence that Russia is remotely interested in colonizing Europe.

I do think that Russia may see its immediate security interests best satisfied with the taking of Kharkiv, Kiev and Odessa, involving barely any advance further west of the Dnieper but of course retaining Crimea.

A huge problem, I believe, is that Russia does not trust the collective West to have the ability or the desire to negotiate in good faith. But either way, it is difficult to see how Russia would want to move further than the Dnieper (including Kharkiv, Kherson and Odessa), so the combat might in effect come to an end at that point unless Russia considers that for self-defense reasons it has to keep going. One consideration that would lend weight to such a possibility is if Russia calculates that the war continues to drain Western weapons stocks and attrite whatever Western resources are invested in NATO’s war with Russia over Ukraine, at a time when Russian solidarity with China, North Korea, and Iran is hardening.

Quincy Thinking

Liberal thinking close to the Democratic Party - in as much as the Quincy Institute represents such a thing - along with its writers George Beebe and Anatol Lieven, provide an insight into the kind of options that are perceived in that area of the political spectrum (see Harper’s, or Natylie's Place).

In their latest piece, they argue that the Ukrainian army is not capable of reconquering the territories lost to Russia and will suffer eventual defeat. Neither Western aid nor Western Sanctions have crippled Russia. They predict not stalemate, but collapse. Therefore, they argue, this is the time for the US to seek negotiations. Yet they also think Western aid should be continued in order, as they say, to avoid a situation wherein Russia dictates rather than negotiates. Russia would have to give up ideas of conquering more territory and of reducing Ukraine to the status of client state, while the West would address Russia’s security concerns and move towards reestablishing normal economic relations. The West needs to do this because the longer the war drags on, the weaker will be the Western position.

The authors address the question as to why Russia would see this as being in its interest. The answer is that this way it can accomplish some of its war aims, block a Ukrainian alliance with the United States or NATO, secure long term security and achieve greater independence from China by reestablishing economic links to the USA and Europe. A failure to resolve the conflict would be domestically damaging to Putin, and might lead to a collective Western naval blockade of Russia that would cripple its economy.

The US would have to initiate the process of negotiation by agreeing in advance to Ukrainian neutrality and probably conceding to Russia the territories that it has already acquired. This could be made palatable to Ukraine with some kind of “Cyprus solution,” namely, leaving the territorial issue for future negotiation, while both sides promise not to change the armistice line through force.

Russia wants three main things, say the authors: a legally binding guarantee that Ukraine will not enter NATO; limits on its Ukrainian armed forces; NATO withdrawal of troops back to 1997 borders.

Ukrainian neutrality would be relatively straight forward. An agreement on “demilitarization: would have to include elements of reciprocity. Sanctions would be suspended but not abolished. The agreement would have to take place under UN authority. The aim of “denazification” could be handled by German-style bans of neo-Nazi parties and removal of “cancel Russia” style restrictions on Russian language, the Russisan Orthodox Church, and opposition parties.

The result would leave Ukraine with 80% of its possessions and could be spun as a victory for Ukraine.

Reflection on Quincy Thinking

I would note first of all that the continuing presumption that Russia is the fundamental aggressor behind the conflict is not helpful on the path to resolution, since it perpetuates the delusional, ideologically and culturally driven self-righteousness of the collective West - a propaganda triumph, by the way - that is at the root of the problem and the major impediment to the transition from US global hegemony to a multi-polar world.

This kind of thinking supports Washington’s prevailing fanatic reduction of the world into two camps: the hegemonic US and the would-be hegemonic China. This is a view of the world that is dangerously blinkered to the reality of the Global Majority through in the BRICS. It is a vision without nuance that, were it correct, would also endorse a peception of the relations of countries like Britain, France, Germany, the Philippines or Japan as infantilized vassals of Washington.

Equally unhelpful is the renewal of “frozen conflict” thinking that Russia has already firmly rejected, and the presumption that it is perfectly OK for the collective West to wield the threat of sanctions (already a provenly failed tactic) if Russia doesn’t do what the collective West wants it to do.

Having identified Russia’s main demands, the authors simply ignore what is possibly the most important of these namely, the return of NATO borders to 1997, as though this was, by definition, hideously impractical when, in actual fact, a continuation of the conflict might very well destroy NATO.

The idea that the collective West has the power to cripple Russia with a naval blockade, begs the question as to why the collective West has not already engaged this tactic. The answer, of course, is that it probably would not work in any case and that, if it did, it would more surely than anything else, precipitate nuclear war.

The authors claim that the West needs to keep arming Ukraine even as it seeks negotiation, but cannot account for the fact that despite enormous gifts of Western weapons up until the present time, Russia is not only winning, but vastly improving its capacity for weapons production.

The authors also fail to address the question as to the lamentable record of the collective West in honoring treaties that have anything to do with Russia or China, which makes it very difficult for Russia to credit the collective West with the experience, intelligence and competence that are required for good-faith negotiation. Neither Russia, over Ukraine - nor China over grotesque Western demands that it cut back EV (etc) production, violate its alliance with Russia so as to avoid Western sanctions - will ever again be taken in by the nefariousness and foolishness of this generation of Western leaders.

Through continuation of the conflict, even its intensification right now, Russia does indeed have a stronger possibility of ultimately dictating terms, gravely weakening the collective Western economies and undermining their military, political, economic and moral credibility.