The Hill reports that Iran has not moved to close the Strait of Hormuz but that it may as well have done, given major shipping companies are reportedly steering clear of the area. Several tanker owners, oil majors and trading houses have suspended crude oil, fuel and liquefied natural gas shipments through the strait. How could they not? “Our ships will stay put for several days,” one top executive told The Hill. Has The Hill got it right? If Iran can sustain the Israeli-US assault for four to five days then we may well be talking weeks and months.

In any case, Container News is reporting that the Strait of Hormuz has been blockaded by the IRGC. Likewise, Reuters, whose headline a few hours ago was that “Iran’s revolutionary guards tell ships passage through Strait of Hormuz ‘not allowed’, EU naval mission official says. Here is the Independent”

“Iran has reportedly closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to a joint attack by the United States and Israel.

Oil majors and trading houses have suspended crude oil, fuel, and liquefied natural gas shipments, with satellite images showing vessels accumulating near ports.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards issued orders for no passage through the Strait, though the UK Navy stated these orders are not legally binding and advised caution.

The US Navy warned against navigation in the area, and Greece’s shipping ministry advised vessels to avoid the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for 20% of global oil and large volumes of liquefied natural gas, with disruptions already affecting LNG tankers and posing risks to Qatari exports.”

The Hill cited the Wall Street Journal report hat a loaded supertanker chartered by Shell is now idle in the Arabian Gulf, rather than seeking to traverse the strait. It said dozens of tankers are avoiding the Persian Gulf for the time being.

Unsurprisingly, The Associated Press predicts price swings early in the week as traders assess the risk of a longer, expanding war in the Middle East. The report also notes that:

Iran exports some 1.6 million barrels of oil a day, most of it going to China. If that supply is disrupted, Chinese customers would look elsewhere for oil on the global market, potentially driving up prices.

To these thoughts we should add some speculation as to the implications for Russian oil prices. These will surely benefit Russia, and as the price for US LNG goes further into the stratosphere and pushes West European economies further down the de-industrialization ladder towards even more shameful dependence on the US, loss of autonomy and military impotence, surely some dissident voices will speak up in favor a quick repair of Nord Stream, a return to cheap oil and gas, a firm rebuff for “Might-is-Right draft-dodgers and the instant dismissal of Mark Rutte, Ursula von der Leyen and Kaja Kallas, their posts to be left vacant for the next one hundred years.

Hypocrisy Now Obsolete

Trump has openly called this a war for regime change. He is making hypocrisy obsolete and sabotaging the job prospects for critical thinkers. Regime change is indeed all that this is about; it was never about uranium enrichment, it was never about fear of an Iranian nuke, it was never about shia Islam, Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis. All that this war is about is making the Middle East safe for Israeli expansion from Somaliland to the Caspian and beyond. Why is the US fighting for a Greater Israel? Is it because there is no longer any distinction between the interests of a Lobbified US plutocratic ruling class, the Zionist billionaire donors who brought us Donald Trump, and the Genociders of Tel Aviv? Yes, Turkey, your turn to worry, a lot. Nor should Saudis rest too comfortably.

War Against the Constitution

Knowing that Congress was about to debate war powers and possibly even to refuse to greenlight this next monstruous war crime of the Trump Administration, Trump pre-empted the legislature and jumped into another mindless neocon-style war of the kind that in his presidential campaigns he had assured his MAGA base (should we call them the magats?) he would utterly oppose. In response, lawmakers have called for their hurried return to Washington, although nobody can be optimistic as to the outcome even though majority public opinion unquestionably opposes this adventure. The Hill reports:

“Donald Trump has launched a war on Iran and Congress must convene on Monday to vote on [Rep.] Thomas Massie’s [R-Ky.] and my war powers resolution to stop this war,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said in a video posted on X, arguing Americans do not want to be embroiled in an overseas conflict. Last week, Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) became the second Republican to back Khanna’s resolution aimed at limiting Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran. “We need a government small enough to fit within the Constitution,” Davidson wrote Saturday on X. “We need a government effective enough to solve problems and serve its own people. Or, we need a new Constitution.”

Putin

While Putin may look forward to a spike in demand for Russian oil, even from those who have foresworn cheap energy in favor of prostration to Washington, and to a spike in oil prices that could do wonders for the Russian Treasury and its war funding, he must also now be taking stock of how, yet again, he and his immediate supporters have been outfoxed by the great, yellow fox, in Anchorage. Yet again he thought he had a deal; yet again he thought the big boys in the West were taking him seriously and shaking in their shoes; yet again he has exposed himself as far too naieve and far too easily distracted by the thought of great, bountiful riches from joint projects with the good ol’ Uncle Sam. What will tame this desperate yearning - a free night in a Moscow Trump Tower?

Surely, now, the message will have sunk in. There is no deal worth having that is to be had with fascists who are also lunatics. Twice, Trump has shown himself murderously deceptive, hiding naked aggression behind a theatrical performance of negotiations. And that is all that the trilateral US-Ukrainian-Russian talks are. There are no meaningful concessions, anywhere, no matter how many times the Quincy Institute and Steve Witkoff profess to see them. Russia has already indicated that it is not willing to continue this farce in Geneva; it might have been persuaded to go back to Abu Dhabi, but Abu Dhabi is now in a war zone, talks seem more pointless than ever, and Medvedev and the Russian military class must by now be getting really, really fed up with, if not downright suspicious of, Putin’s “reasonableness.”

Chernihiv, Sumy, Kiev, Kharkiv and, particularly, Odessa, watch out. Oh, and you too, London, Paris and Berlin. Shrieking voices, even lacking much substance, can drive to distraction.