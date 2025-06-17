For those of you who may not have been following mainstream news, you should know that a couple of hours ago, late afternoon in the US East Coast, US President Donald Trump left the G7 meeting (in the Canadian Rockies) early to head for the Situation Room in Washington to await developments in the Middle East.

A little earlier in the day Trump had warned that Terhan, a city of almost 10 million people, needed to evacuate immediately. Earlier reports during the days have suggested to me that despit significant Iranian missile attacks (mainly from silos, not from fixed land positions or mobile launchers) on Israel, the skies of Western Iran, including Tehran were still open to Israeli aircraft.

Do not disregard the warning recently from the US DNI, Tulsi Gabbart, of imminent nuclear war.

The US is moving the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier and three destroyers to the Middle East where it will overlap with the USS Carl Vinson. The US has also moved a large number of midair refueling aircraft to Europe.

My inexpert concern, and likely yours too, is that the US is preparing a nuclear attack on Tehran or, if not nuclear, some pretty heavy duty lethal power of mass murder, on the totally false pretext that Iran, which has no nuclear weapon, is a “nuclear threat” to the region, whereas Israel, engaged in a process of genocide, and which has hundreds of nuclear warheads, represents no problem whatsoever.

Where are the powers who can stand up to this grotesque threat to the human species and to the futures of all of those who do not already stand at the precipice of death in the coming hours.

According to the British Guardian newspaper as of around 9:00pm California time:

“Israeli forces issued an evacuation order to residents of a large part of Tehran on Monday, warning them of the imminent bombing of “military infrastructure” in the area in a social media post very similar to those regularly directed at Palestinians in Gaza over the past 20 months.

This sounds mercifully less dire than a nuclear attack. It puts Israel back in the driving seat and not Truth Social. But all of this could be misinformation intended to cause maximum confusion and to suggest that Iranian authorities have lost control.

Thw evacuation warning came from the account of the Israel Defense Forces’ Arabic spokesperson, Col Avichay Adraeeand.

The Guardian talks of a war that appears to have drifted towards a war of attrition focused on Iran’s oil and gas industry and on the capital. This leaves a totally different impression to Trump messaging.

“Adraee’s online post included a map depicting a significant area of the third district in northern Tehran shaded in red in the same manner he has presented evacuation orders for Palestinians.”

Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed the evacuation orders. “The Israeli air force controls the skies over Tehran. This changes the entire campaign,” he said…Netanyahu later said killing Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei, would “end the conflict” in what would be another ominous escalation….

“Earlier on Monday, Iran threatened to leave the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT) as Israeli bombing raids entered a fourth day, underlining the conflict’s potential to trigger a broader war and Tehran’s race to construct a nuclear weapon”

If true these kinds of maneuver seem strangely late in the day to carry much weight.

The Guardian cites the Wall Street Journal as reporting on Monday that Iran was sending a message to Israel and the US through Arab intermediaries that it was seeking a cessation of hostilities and a resumption of talks on its nuclear program but would only go back to the negotiating table if Israel to agree a ceasefire.

“Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told the BBC it was very likely all the roughly 15,000 centrifuges at Iran’s biggest uranium enrichment plant at Natanz had been badly damaged or destroyed because of a power cut caused by an Israeli strike.

“But he said there had been very limited or no damage at the separate Fordow plant. There were reports on Monday of Israeli strikes on the Tehran headquarters of the Revolutionary Guards al-Quds force, an expeditionary arm deployed in foreign wars” that .