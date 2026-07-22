Escalation in the West Asian War

Falling Reserves

The escalation of hostilities in the US war on Iran now includes the predictable spread of the conflict back to the Red Sea where the Ansarallah or Houthi forces have imposed a blockade that is aimed at Saudi shipping.

It is too soon to say with certainty what degree of efficacy this blockade will impose but previous conflicts between the two sides have not worked out well for the Saudis. More important still is the threat that Ansarallah, in conjunction with Iran, will extend the blockade to include everybody’s ships in the event that Trump proceeds with his threat to bomb an Iranian bridge or power station for every missile that Iran launches against US assets or those of its regional neighbors.

Prices of Brent crude are at last beginning to edge on panic territory ($85 a barrel now; futures at $95, as of midday of July 22, California time), although it is interesting (as reported below) to hear from the US Department of Energy that the US still has well over 200 million barrels of reserves to work through before things start getting desperate.

Funny they did not mention that before. Nonetheless, it still sounds fairly desperate.

Europe is currently facing a severe energy price and supply constraint following Middle East disruptions. While physical gas and fuel shortages remain localized wholesale natural gas (TTF) and refined product prices have spiked dramatically, forcing the EU to implement temporary state-aid and energy monitoring frameworks. The Middle East conflict has upended normal summer storage incentives, with benchmark Dutch TTF natural gas prices jumping significantly and putting structural pressure on household bills.

European gas storage facilities have lagged in replenishment and are unevenly distributed. Nations like the Netherlands and Germany have faced critical storage deficits compared to historical levels, while countries with better LNG infrastructure (like Spain) remain more resilient. Refining closures and lost imports have severely tightened transport fuels, leading airlines to cancel uneconomical routes. European customers for US LNG are finding that they are in competition with better-heeled Asian consumers so that the amount of US LNG being delivered to European ports is sinking.

Hostilities Escalate, Spread to the Red Sea

As we have seen, Houthis have extended the conflict into a direct confrontation with Saudi Arabia after announcing a blockade in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a narrow, 18-mile-wide waterway connecting the southern Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, where the Houthis have declared a “maritime embargo” (or naval blockade) specifically targeting Saudi Arabia.

This blockade targets Saudi Arabia’s primary alternative export route. Because the Strait of Hormuz is largely closed due to the US–Iran war, Saudi Arabia has been routing roughly 4 to 5 million barrels of oil per day via its East-West Pipeline to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. The Houthi restrictions have forced multiple Saudi-bound or Saudi-linked oil tankers to execute immediate U-turns to avoid drone and missile strikes.

The Houthis will likely extend the blockade to all ships in the event that the US carries out its threats to hit more Iranian bridges and power plants. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Suez Canal handle roughly 12% of seaborne oil. A complete closure, particularly if compounded by simultaneous tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, would heavily disrupt Middle Eastern oil and LNG shipments, causing crude spikes worldwide. Europe is heavily dependent on the canal for manufactured goods and energy. The Suez Canal is a primary source of hard currency and national revenue for Egypt. A full closure would eliminate hundreds of millions of dollars in monthly toll revenues. “Just-in-time” industries relying on rapid component transport from Asia will see production lines stall as essential parts sit in transit for weeks.

US Attacks, Iranian Retaliations

Almost all of the following summary of the situation in West Asia in this section of my post for today, July 22nd, comes directly from Drop Site News (Drop Site).

In its 11th consecutive night on Tuesday, CENTCOM claimed strikes that targeted “military command centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage sites, and logistics infrastructure.” Explosions were heard overnight in the cities of Omidiyeh, Mahshahr, and Behbahan, all in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, the southern coastal cities Sirik, Bandar Abbas, and Bushehr, the western cities Kabudarahang and Kangavar, and the southeastern cities Chabahar and Konarak. Explosions were also reported in Baneh, in Iran’s Kurdistan, for the first time, according to Al Jazeera. A U.S. airstrike reportedly hit a military base in Tabriz, a populous northeastern city of historic importance. U.S. attacks also struck Iran’s Bushehr province, home to the country’s only nuclear power plant, with officials reporting a missile strike on an electrical substation near the facility that temporarily cut power to a nearby village but caused no reported casualties. CENTCOM also claimed that it had redirected 8 commercial vessels and disabled 1 as of July 21 as part of its naval blockade on Iran.

The Iranian military reported that it had carried out several attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday in response to the ongoing US bombing campaign. Iran’s army said it had launched a large-scale drone attack on US forces at the Al-Doha camp in western Kuwait, aimed at disabling its logistics infrastructure, damaging its U.S. Army command center, and incapacitating its ammunition depots. The IRGC also reported attacks Wednesday morning on the King Faisal base in Jordan, claiming to have damaged F-15 warplanes, MQ-9 drones, as well as two helicopters. Iran conducted a separate strike on Wednesday on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Afraq, Jordan, according to the Mehr news agency. Iranian drones hit Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air Base on Wednesday, targeting “large equipment warehouses and sheds” and the “heavy aircraft maintenance and repair sheds,” according to an army statement. The IRGC claimed on Tuesday that it had taken tactical radar systems at the Ali Al-Salem and Bubiyan Island bases in Kuwait “out of operation,” as part of its “ongoing efforts to clear the region of radar systems.” The IRGC also struck Erbil in northern Iraq, where it said its strikes hit the headquarters of an anti-Iranian Kurdish opposition group. Flights at the city’s airport were suspended, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

Kuwaitis are rationing electricity as repeated Iranian strikes hit the country’s power and water infrastructure, Al-Monitor reported on Tuesday. Iranian attacks have struck several facilities over four consecutive days, sparking fires and raising fears of outages during the country’s extreme summer heat, when temperatures often exceed 50°C (122F), and air conditioning drives demand for power. The country’s desalination plants, which have also sustained damage in strikes, are integrated into the country’s power generation infrastructure, which threatens Kuwaiti access to freshwater as well. Authorities have urged residents to cut consumption, and officials say public compliance has already helped keep electricity use below projected levels and stabilize the grid.

US President Trump has threatened to bomb a civilian target for every attack on shipping in Hormuz; more specifically, the US would bomb one Iranian bridge or power plant for every attack by Iran on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz. He has anticipated that the US would strike on Pickaxe Mounting “pretty soon, despite there being no evidence of nuclear enrichment taking place there.

A spokesperson for the US Department of Energy told MarketWatch on Tuesday that the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s “true operational minimum” is roughly 70 million barrels, well under the 250 to 300 million barrels the oil industry has generally treated as the practical limit. The SPR, which has drained to its lowest level in 40 years, has roughly 246 barrels remaining for emergencies, the DOE claimed. It has shed more than 104 million barrels since the beginning of the U.S. war on Iran.

Fatih Birol, the Director of the International Energy Agency Director, said Tuesday that emergency releases of oil stock and alternative export routes are still cushioning oil markets, but warned there is “no room for complacency” as threats to the Bab al-Mandeb strait compound the disruption at Hormuz.

Pakistani Mediation

Pakistan, which is still mediating some kind of negotiation or discussion between the US and Iran in Islamabad, has asked the US for a $10 billion “Bilateral Exchange Stabilization Support Facility,” a financial backstop with a maturity of up to five years, according to Reuters, as a reward for its role brokering talks between the US and Iran. The fund would be aimed at relieving pressure on Pakistan’s currency reserves and reducing its dependency on foreign financing, according to Reuters. The request came as Pakistani Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington on Tuesday.

This certainly puts into question the suitability of Pakistan as a mediator in the Gulf conflict, given the additional consideration of Pakistan’s arrangement with Saudi Arabia to include the Saudis under its “nuclear umbrella. This may or may not be seen to be compensated for by Pakistani’s positive relationship with China, with whose Belt and Road Initiative it collaborates and whose needs and perspectives are represented by Pakistani negotiators.

In interview today with Judge Napolitano, journalist Pepe Escobar claims that Iran had passed the message to Washington that there was scope to consider a Washington proposal for a 10-day pause only if Washington immediately honored the terms of the recently abandoned MOU. Trump has reportedly declined to do any such thing, underlining the overall meaninglessness of the MOU, first and foremost because it was a document that could not possibly control - as it promised - Israeli slaughter of Shia and Palestinians in Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank and, secondly, the US - under this or any other neocon administration - is agreement-incapable.

Escobar has not withdrawn his claim, based on Pakistani sources and published a few weeks ago by Escobar and Larry Johnson on Sonar 21, that Iran is either building a nuclear weapon or has acquired one from a third party, saying only that Iran is practicing “strategic ambiguity” on this question. What is certain is that we have yet to see Iran deliver a “demonstration” nuclear attack in a desert zone as a warning both to the US and to Israel.

Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank

Israeli forces continued military operations across southern Lebanon on Wednesday despite the US-brokered framework agreement signed on June 26 and the Lebanese Army’s deployment into an area within the “pilot zones” a day earlier. The credibility of this arrangement is already fragmenting in the light of reports that two of the centers to which the Lebanese army were directed to replace Israeli forces turned out not to have been previously occupied by Israel.

Israeli forces have penetrated the Dbayeh area on the outskirts of Shaqra, reaching the historic Dbayeh Castle, where they searched homes, raised an Israeli flag over the archaeological site, and conducted raids, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported. Another Israeli force entered the village of Srebbine, opening fire. An Israeli drone strike also hit Nabatieh Al-Fawqa. In Marjayoun district, Israeli soldiers advanced to the outskirts of Burj Al-Muluk, raided and searched a resident’s home, questioned him, confiscated his passport, and later withdrew.

In the past 24 hours, 12 Palestinians were killed, one due to wounds sustained in earlier attacks, and 12 were injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen to 73,305 killed, with 173,918 injured. Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 1,180 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 3,810, while 802 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble. I

Israeli attacks on Gaza killed at least 12 people on Monday. Israeli forces arrested at least 25 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society. The Palestinian Ministry of Religious Endowments said on Tuesday that Israeli settlers had carried out 45 attacks on mosques across the occupied West Bank since the start of 2026. Israeli settlers set five of these mosques on fire, and partially demolished or damaged five others. Israeli authorities also issued a military order on Tuesday seizing 5,283 dunams (about 1,317 acres) of land belonging to the town of Jaba’, north of occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of “military purposes,” according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA. The Jerusalem Governorate said the land would be used to build a settler road. The Israeli military has built more than 23 kilometers (14 miles) of earthen barriers cutting through Gaza, physically dividing the roughly 50% of the territory it occupies from the crowded coastal strip where Palestinians have been forced to live, according to Planet Labs satellite imagery reported by The Associated Press.

A Ground Operation for Iran

Israeli concentration of its efforts on murdering and harassing Shia peoples in Lebanon and Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank is allowing it, for now, to evade having to put its money where its mouth is and joining a US ground operation against Iran - a topic of growing interest in Washington. Israel is the only potential regional proxy that the US has available for such a war, and the US has the leverage to force Israel into partnering with it.

Up until now, or at least up until very recently, there is no question that Iran did not possess a nuclear weapon. All conceivable authorities agreed. Yet the West persisted in giving life to the fantasy claim of Netanyahu twenty years ago that Iran somehow constituted a nuclear “threat” even though Israel already had a nuclear armory of hundreds of warheads.

This lie still performs the function of last refuge for the scoundrel, to which, with adolescent ignorance and insincerity, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth appealed in evidence to the Senate yesterday. He would justify any and all Trump Administration evil and foolishness with the claim that the US has stopped Iran from having a nuclear weapon which it never had anyway. For this fantasy task he still demands another $65 billon, having spent, he says, a mere $37.5 billion.

Ukraine Post-Syrskyi

Zelenskyi’s dismissal of Syrskyi and non-reinstatement of Fedorov may be telling us that not only Ukraine’s air war but also its ground war are failures.

It is much too soon, in my judgement, to call the air war a “failure.” Perhaps attacks on refineries, and on Azov Sea and Black Sea shipping have eased off over the past day or so, possibly because of improvements in Russian air defenses, but it is entirely possible if not likely that we will soon see these resume in one form or another, and we are seeing an escalation of Ukrainian attacks on what Ukrainians call “dual-use” targets in wholesale distribution (notably, five warehouses of Wildberries conglomerate, the most recent in Krasnodar) that will certainly hit the Russian economy and increase civilian anxieties - already at extreme fever point in places like Crimea that are closest to Ukrainian drone launch sites.

There is a better argument in favor of the thesis that Ukraine is losing the ground war. It is not the case that Russia is advancing as Doctorow sometimes seems to claim - one hamlet at a time: we are continuing to see large cities fall - from Mariupol, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Pokrovsk in the period 2022-2025 and now, like Kostantynivka and Lyman, while Russia is battering down the doors of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk conurbation. Today, for example, Russian forces are moving on the southernmost part of the conurbation, Druzhkivka, both from Torske (just penetrated by Russia) in the southwest, to Russian advances in the southeast to Izhevka and Oleksiievo Druzhkivka. And the constant Russian bombardment of Odessa definitely signals the end of the road for Ukraine’s grain trade and NATO weapons routes to Ukraine via the Black Sea, with the ultimate outcome of the Odessa oblast and all of Ukraine’s Black Sea coastline being integrated into the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyi’s dubious contention that Syrskyi was a marvelous general on account of his defeat of the Russians at Kiev in the spring of 2022 (there was no direct combat, Russia withdrew its forces from Kiev at the request of Macron, having been falsely assured of a peace treaty), Kherson in the fall of 2022 (fair enough), and Kursk in 2025 (actually the stupidest Ukrainian maneuver and its greatest single defeat).

But Doctorow is still right to warn of a Pyrrhic Victory unless Russia can reclaim its title to having effective deterrence. Its nuclear deterrence is not working, since Europe continues to escalate towards all-out war. Its seemingly clever non-nuclear deterrence, first of all claimed with respect to hypersonic missiles - still unrivalled almost a decade later - and then capped with other powerful non-conventional weapons, these too seem not to deter anybody.

Empirically, the scope of these weapons is extraordinary. First, if we consider ballistic and hypersonic missiles already regularly used by Russia in the battlefield:

Kinzhal (Kh-47M2): An air-launched hypersonic ballistic missile. Traveling at speeds up to Mach 10 and carrying conventional warheads, it is designed to penetrate advanced air defenses and strike targets with kinetic and explosive force.

Tsirkon (3M22): A ship- and submarine-launched hypersonic cruise missile capable of reaching Mach 9. It functions as a non-nuclear deterrent by evading Western missile defense nets to target heavily defended naval or land assets.

Iskander-M (9K720): A mobile theater ballistic missile system. It is capable of executing rapid, precision conventional strikes against regional targets, complicating theater escalation and serving as a key element in Russia’s anti-access/area denial strategy.

And then, the Oreshnik ballistic missile, the 9M730 Burevestnik cruise missile, and the Poseidon underwater drone, which together, represent Russia’s newest tier of “super weapons” designed to bypass modern Western defense grids:

The Oreshnik (meaning “Hazel Tree”) is a hypersonic, intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM). Russia first deployed it in combat against a military-industrial facility in Dnipro, Ukraine. While the Oreshnik can carry nuclear warheads, Russia utilizes it with conventional payloads. However, due to its kinetic energy and hypersonic speed (exceeding Mach 10), its conventional destructive power can mimic a small tactical nuclear strike by pulverizing deeply buried, hardened bunkers without radioactive fallout. The missile climbs out of the atmosphere before plunging back to Earth. Because it deploys Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicles (MIRVs), a single missile splits into six separate warheads that streak down simultaneously, making interception nearly impossible for theater use.

The 9M730 Burevestnik has been described as a weapon of endless flight. It is an intercontinental-range, nuclear-powered cruise missile. Unlike conventional missiles that run out of fuel in minutes or hours, the Burevestnik utilizes a miniature, air-breathing nuclear reactor core. Once launched by a standard booster, the reactor superheats the intake air to generate continuous jet thrust. Because it has a theoretically unlimited range, it can loiter or circle the globe for days, navigating around radar systems and approaching targets from unexpected angles. However, Western analysts label it an environmental hazard because its direct-cycle reactor engine may leak radioactive isotopes along its entire flight path

A weapon designed to cause catastrophic, radioactive tsunamis is the Poseidon, an autonomous, nuclear-powered, extra-large unmanned underwater vehicle (XLUUV). It is essentially a torpedo the size of a small submarine. The Poseidon travels at depths of up to 3,000 feet and speeds around 70 knots, powered by an onboard nuclear reactor that allows it to cross oceans undetected. It is designed to carry a massive nuclear payload (estimated up to several megatons). Rather than hitting a battlefield target, it is a “second-strike” doomsday weapon meant to detonate off an enemy’s coast. The resulting explosion would trigger a towering, highly radioactive ocean surge capable of wiping out coastal megacities, drowning naval bases, and leaving wide geographical areas uninhabitable for decades due to severe radiological contamination.

How is it, therefore, that a nation that is in possession of such truly terrible weapons, somehow fails to deter its enemies from attacking it either directly or through their proxy, Ukraine? That is indeed the zillion-dollar question.

Why is it that Russia has such difficulty in projecting its actual strength?

When Sergei Met Marco and Nothing Happened

Well, critics like Sergey Zaraganov and Gilbert Doctorow would argue that it is because Russia keeps fighting the war as though the proxy enemy is the real enemy and allowing its real enemy, NATO, all the time in the world that it needs, or thinks it needs (it undoubtedly does not understand what it is up against), to prepare for World War Three some time in 2029-2035, and is seeming so easily misdirected by the agreement-incapable US (as will again be demonstrated in tomorrow’s meeting between Lavrov and Rubio to discuss long-range and medium-range missiles) whose only likely motivation is to buy itself some more time in the Gulf crisis by wrangling a deal to divert military Russian and Chinese aid from Iran. The US may proffer a deal whereby the US would cease aiding Ukraine if Russia ceases aiding Iran.