The general consensus, on all sides, converges on the view that Trump’s visit to Beijing was the nothing-burger that I and many others predicted.

We should not exclude the possibility that Trump will, after all, hold back from a $12 billion arms deal with Taiwan in return for some kind of Chinese cooperation with US goals in the Gulf, perhaps in the form of Chinese pressure on Iran to provide broader access through the Strait of Hormuz to include nations that do not currently enjoy access and/or have to pay a toll for doing so.

Sustained pressure on oil prices, which are likely to keep moving upwards, will increase pressure on the US either to escalate (a very dangerous and uncertain measure) or to take an off-ramp of some kind.

This latter could be very humiliating for the Trump administration, and likely disastrous for the Trump presidency.

This would not be because such a measure would be unpopular among the broad masses of the US people, most of whom hate the war with Iran, as do people of the world generally, but because it would further expose the deep corruption, incompetence and weakness of the current administration.

This is not say that some kind of kinetic response will not end up doing precisely the same thing.

Western media attention to the sale of 200 Boeing aircraft to China - confirmed by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce this morning, according to the South China Morning Post) is meaningful for Boeing and for the US, but can be read more as a favor by China to the US than as a US triumph.

The deal represents a commercial breakthrough that signals the reopening of the crucial Chinese market after a nearly decade-long sales drought. Since 2017, China had essentially placed a freeze on Boeing orders, turning almost exclusively to its European rival, Airbus. The 200-plane deal prevents Airbus from cementing a total monopoly in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets and dependence on a monopoly is something that it is in China’s interest to avoid. Historically the largest US exporter by dollar value, the deal allows Boeing to lock in an estimated $17 billion to $19 billion order that acts as a stabilizing force for the US aerospace industry.

China produces its own COMAC C919 narrowbody aircraft, but production targets lag behind domestic demand. Chinese airlines need these Boeing jets to meet their expanding fleet capacity and the projected doubling of their commercial aviation fleets over the next 20 years. The significance therefore is that for China the deal allows it to further expand its trading dominance over the US. Alongside the Boeing order, the agreement includes commitments for hundreds of GE jet engines. Purchasing from Boeing and GE indicates that the US government will not block the vital supply of advanced components to China.

Aside from their attention to the Boeing deal, Western media, panicked perhaps at the thought that the Beijing trip was mostly a nothing-burger - and in defiance of the extent to which Chinese cities visibly confirm technological, architectural, transportational, administrative and cultural advance by contrast to most US counterparts - insist that the only useful thing to say about China is that its people are subject to a high level of “surveillance.”

The claim is founded on the fact that China operates one of the most extensive and sophisticated mass surveillance systems in the world. But Western cries of alarm are deeply hypocritical and ignore the consistent and still mounting evidence since the revelations of Edward Snowden in the 2010s of extensive and often illegal intelligence snooping on all US citizens, and the connivance and cooperation of major Silicon Valley corporations in the extension and intensification of Western surveillance states (and they have also been critical to China’s), coupled with evidence across the West of a decay of traditional, liberal norms of respect for and protection of the rights of individuals to privacy, freedom of speech and freedom from harassment.

The real agenda behind supposed Western dismay about Chinese surveillance is that it is some respects more advanced than the systems of Western surveillance that Western security agencies would really like for themselves.

China is estimated to have hundreds of millions of CCTV cameras actively monitoring public spaces, equating to a concentration of thousands of cameras per 10,000 people. State agencies and police departments integrate camera networks with advanced facial recognition, AI-driven behavioral tracking, and extensive databases containing DNA, voice prints, and iris scans. The state maintains the “Great Firewall” to block foreign websites, filters domestic internet traffic, and forces citizens to tie their real-world identities and phone numbers to all digital accounts. Western media claim, (rather than dwelling on the social benefits), that China utilizes integrated data systems that compile financial, medical, and travel histories to predict and preemptively flag perceived political or social threats. Yet the technologies involved have been heavily supported by hardware and software from major Western and international tech companies.

Be that as it may, Trump’s visit to Beijing has taken place, it is widely seen as a damp squib, and the world trade crisis intensifies by the day as the actual arrival of oil shipments to ports around the world - now that ships that were at sea at the commencement of the crisis have long since arrived and deposited their cargoes - is reducing to a trickle.

Strait of Hormuz traffic remains at a fraction of pre-conflict levels. Commercial shipping through the strait is operating at approximately 5% to 10% of pre-war averages. Many operators continue to avoid the corridor entirely due to security and insurance premiums. Iran is tightly controlling and meting out access. Vessels passing through the strait are generally restricted to a narrow subset with specific political alignments or those carrying waivers (e.g., LPG carriers bound for India).

The U.S. Navy maintains its blockade against Iranian ports. Recently, U.S. forces disabled two sanctioned, un-transmitting Iranian tankers heading for the Gulf of Oman, and Iranian forces seized the OFAC-sanctioned tanker JIN LI. Geolocation tracking for commercial ships has deteriorated significantly. Widespread electronic signal jamming is causing vessel signals to register hundreds of miles inland or moving at impossible speeds.

Current real-time price of Brent crude today is approx. $110 a barrel (I suspect higher for many customers).

Existing pipeline infrastructure can only bypass about 28% of the 20 million barrels per day that normally transit the Strait of Hormuz. Because there are no viable seaborne, or canal alternatives, the oil trade has been able to mitigate only a fraction of the disruption caused by the effective blockade of the waterway.

The industry’s ability to work around the crisis is limited to the following key routes and measures:

(1) Saudi East-West Pipeline: this pipeline sends crude across the Arabian Peninsula to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. It has successfully tripled exports from the Red Sea coast, making it the most significant workaround, although it remains vulnerable to attacks;

(2) UAE Habshan-Fujairah Pipeline: this diverts crude to the Gulf of Oman, bypassing the chokepoint entirely. Recognizing its vital importance, the UAE is accelerating an expansion project to double its bypass export capacity by 2027. Israel is deeply implicated in ratcheting up UAE aggreessive defense against Iran and increasingly in the UAE economy;

(3) Strategic Reserves & Direct Diplomacy: the U.S. and allies have released 400 million barrels of strategic reserves to ease supply constraints. Meanwhile, countries heavily dependent on the Gulf, such as Japan, are utilizing targeted diplomacy to negotiate safe passage for select tankers;

(4) Iran is trying to exploit alternative trade routes, particularly via land, to mitigate the effects of the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports, but according to the Soufan Center in New York, Tehran remains largely unable to deliver oil to its key customer, China. The Center notes that Iranian neighbors, including those at odds with Tehran, are willing to help prevent an economic crisis and political collapse that might spread chaos, instability, and a flood of new refugees in the region. Pakistan has opened up six new border crossings to transport Iran-bound goods stuck in ports in Pakistan. Türkiye’s strategic interests also require it to help Tehran mitigate the U.S. blockade.

Yet the global shortfall in oil and other commodities as a result of the Gulf crisis remains massive.