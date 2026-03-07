There was a time when I made fairly frequent trips to the Gulf region as well as to countries around all sides of the Meditteranean (including Spain, where I lived for a number of years), but that was some time ago and I am grateful to be able to learn from those who appear to have more recent and more indepth knowledge.

Among these I include Alastair Crooke and Pepe Escobar, both highly visible in the relatively small band of commentators who circulate endlessly around the main “alternative” news sites. Nonetheless, I sometimes find that in their enthusiasm to widen the minds and perspectives of mainly Western audiences - generally woefully ignorant, of course, of the region - to showcase the depth, strength, longevity, complexity, intelligence and collective wisdom of all of its cultures and political movements - they are loathe to admit to setbacks and defeats.

I’m fine if someone wants to argue, for example, that in Gaza, Hamas actually “won” simply because in some senses it is still there, still has some kind of voice and that, who knows, in some as yet undiscernible twist of history or fate their turn will come again. But, knowing as we do, that at a minimum the struggle cost 70,000 Palestinian lives (I think several hundred thousand will prove closer to the mark, not to mention the far greater numbers who have suffered beyond belief somewhere short of death), that Gaza is to be governed by an idiotic creation (the BOP) subject to the will and whims of a possible lunatic, financed by US Gulf vassals, and that a comparable slaughter is picking up in the West Bank, and, yet again, in Lebanon, Syria and Iran, holds me back - am I so obtuse? - from hailing the past few years as constituting a “victory,” for anyone but the US, the political West, and Israel and, in the case of Iran at least, not even for them either.

Pepe Escobar in a very recent interview had some telling points to make about the unprovoked US/Israel war of choice on Iran, starting with his characterization of Iranian military structure as a decentralized “mosaic,” which gives army units very great flexibility and local responsiveness. OK. That remains to be seen. He talked of the effectiveness of Iranian missile hits on US bases in the Gulf, acknowleding that some of these were also directed against apparent civilian targets such as, in Dubai, hotels, but arguing that these were hotels being used to house US military personnel otherwise evacuated from their bases. He confirmed that Israel has been using up some of its very large stockpiles of older missiles but was beginning to transition to the more advanced varieties (including what he thinks may have been two instances of the use of hypersonic missiles against high value targets). He was fully cognizant of the extent to which Iran is being pounded by the US and Israel.

I note from other sources, by the way, that the hit last weekend on a school in Manib that killed 160 young girls, is now thought to have been a US, not - as I had presumed, on the basis of demonstrable Israeli capacity for inflicting needless murder, horror and pain on the most vulnerable of targets - Israel. Even NBC News couldn’t twist the current US investigation quite far enough to show that the hit was a “mistake,” and, if anything, actually implied it was probably very intentional, even if there may have been some question as to whether the school, adjacent to an IRGC facility was in some sense an “IRGC” school, thus indirectly suggesting these were “IRGC” children. During a TWT broadcast the other day a former marine who had himself been vindicated of committing a war crime in Afghanistan, rather than expressing commiseration with the girls and their families, thought this an excellent opportunity to lecture his civilian co-panelists on the danger of making false accusations.

The basic strategy of the Iran government, as Escobar appeared to argue, is simply to survive for long enough that the US/Israel will bring themselves down, through lack of ammunition among other things (Escobar gives it another three to four weeks before the degradation of stockpiles will begin to show in the battlefield), and bring down the world with them as a result of the economic shocks of the closure of the Gulf of Hormuz.

These are potentially catastrophic. Dubai is reportedly only a few days away from running out of supplies of fresh food produce. Other Gulf states are similarly vulnerable. Disruption of fertilizer supplies to clients in many parts of the world threatens food security. Disaffection of the entire Gulf zone -over many, many decades a vassal to the USA and the political west - from the USA and from the petro-dollar on which US hegemony rests even more than on its military, while Russia takes effective control of Opec, is an increasingly plausible if still unlikely outcome.

By the way, as to the extent to which the Gulf is formally closed I am unclear but it is closed for all practical purposes, since ship owners and ship crews worry about their insurance protection and their physical safety. The US is offering to pick up on insurance for ship owners who have been cancelled by current insurers, and has even talked of providing military escorts, but I don’t think this will “cut it,” so to speak, for even half-way prudent travellers.

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi is reported today as saying that Iran will cease its attacks on US bases on the territories of its neighbors unless Iran is attacked from these territories. This concession may just be sufficient to garner Iran some badly needed allies in the region (I am skeptical), but may also suggest that Iran has done sufficient damage to these bases and, in particular, to their radar systems as not to need to continue the barrage.

Along with many others, Escobar believes there is a growing and increasingly imminent likelihood of a ground attack. This will most likely come from any or all of three sources: (1) the Iraqi-based Kurds from the West, which I covered in my post yesterday, where MI6 and the CIA do not seem to be trying very hard to cover up the fact they they are desperately trying to drum up some kind of uprising and/or invasion, perhaps - but perhaps not - in league with some Kurdish communities inside Iran (governors of the relevant provinces are not expressing huge concern); (2) military forces from Azerbaijan in league with Azeri communities in the north and northwest of Iran: the Azerbaijani rhetoric in retaliation for Iranian strikes on military assets in this pro-Israeli country (which some believe to have been Israeli false flags) certainly encourages this expectation; (3) US forces landing in the southeast and south of Iran instructed to carry out limited operations, perhaps to strike at eastern Iran ports in the Gulf of Hormuz area. Such a US ground operation would benefit from the forces transported into the area by what are currently two US aircraft carriers, soon to be three, in the Indian and Arabian oceans.

As of March 7, 2026, there are two U.S. carriers with a third carrier preparing to join them. The two that are already there are the (1) USS Abraham Lincoln, active in the Arabian Sea and Sea of Oman, and (2) the USS Gerald R. Ford, currently operating in the Red Sea. The carrier and its strike group transited the Suez Canal on March 5, 2026. Then (3) the USS George H.W. Bush, currently in the Atlantic, is heading toward the region. It completed its final pre-deployment training exercises (COMPTUEX) on March 5, 2026, and is expected to embark for the Mediterranean and Middle East within days.

So far, US and Israeli bombing has concentrated on targets in the North (Tehran, especially), West and Center of Iran, leaving the East relatively unscathed, allowing, Escobar claims, the importation of various forms of Russian and Chinese aid. I have expressed my doubt as to the extent to which Russia and China will go to “save” Iran, even wondering whether they will prove to have been “paper tigers” when, if ever, we have the luxury of looking back on all of this as history.

Well, we will see. Putin has recently said again that Russia has in the past offered aid to Iran that Iran has declined. Is he saying this, perhaps, to excuse Russia in the event of an awful collapse of Iran? As for China, it certainly has high motivation to resist the West because of its consumption of Iranian oil, but China can also make up for the loss of this supply by taking more oil from Russia (whether by land or by sea). It is insufficiently appreciated, by the way, that China is highly self-sufficient in energy (around 85%) even if much of this comes from coal.

It is frequently commented and I myself have argued that Russia may be a big winner in all of this because of the increase in oil and gas prices, and the increase in demand for Russian oil and gas from China, in particular, and also from India which has been given dispensation from the US to increase rather than decrease its imports from Russia without incurring US sanctions. Europe may be forced back to feed on Russian supply even if, given the US-commanded destruction of Nord Stream, this must come in the form of LNG and very limited pipeline routes. In a replay of the 2022 energy wars, Europe has said that it will stop all consumption of Russian energy in 2027 and Russia has responded to this by saying that it will cut Europe off from of its supplies right away. This will further damage European ability to weather the storm of the Iranian crisis.

Could it be that the US will be an even bigger winner? In addition to Venezuelan oil it could end up being in command of Iranian oil. In a world led by someone (and his regime) who takes pride in rubbishing the whole concept of global warming this could be very bad news, its impact not much reduced by the additional stimulus to greener energy supply that the Iranian crisis prompts (although the extent of the switch to green sources is no longer a cipher, by any means).

As the US sinking of a non-combat Iranian ship taking part in military exercises at the invitation of India, and US gross indifference to the fate of the crew may suggest, and as US murdering of 140 or so people in small boats around Venezuela and Colombia attests, the Hegseth abandonment of “restrictive rules of engagement” (i.e. the Geneva Convenions) portends a new era of imperial fury in which “anything goes,” reflecting, and on behalf of, the empire’s Epsteinized, Zionist, globalized billionaire class who must be expecting either to float away to a Musk-licensed planet or to hide out in some kind of subterranean luxury for the next few hundred years.