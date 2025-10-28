Empire, Communication and NATO Wars

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard S..'s avatar
Richard S..
3h

America is broke, 38 trillion dollars in the hole. Looting Russia, Iran and/or Venezuela is it's only way out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Oliver Boyd-Barrett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture