Tucker on Moscow

Good to hear from someone with a megaphone the size of Tucker Carlson’s X channel (now reaching 300,000 viewers) and his interview with President Putin (now seen by some 300 million worldwide, especially in the Global South) explain, subsequent to the interview, how the city of Moscow is so much more aesthetic and impressive than any US city known to Carlson. And that is not even including the utterly amazing Saint Petersburg!! For decades I have thought that one of the most successful elements of Western propaganda in its never ceasing war against Russia and its other official enemies is that it has managed to control and squeeze out images of the amazing advances of urban life in countries such as Russia and China (and, as Carlson notes, places in more familiary territory such as Doha, Tokyo and Singapore) in the face of the contining collapse into decay, infrastructural dystopia, ugliness and random violence of US cities. Yes, I know, sometimes it’s a case of glass half full or half empty and comparing oranges with apples, but I recall John Galbraith’s thoughts on private wealth and public poverty, and I think the same still applies to a great deal of the USA.

Collapse of the Ukraine Combat Lines

Dima on the Military Summary Channel began his midday report for today, February 14, on the subject of reports of a Russian Iskandr missile attack on a major Ukrainian training center in the town of Selydove, west of Avdiivka. There is Ukrainian video that talks of significant numbers of dead and wounded, but the Russian MoD has provided no details of any such attack. There are photos of damage buildings but at least some these may have been taken during previous Russian strikes.

In Avdiivka, Russian advances marked on the maps of several mappers show significant Russian progress in surrounding, on three sides, the central lake west of the Ukrainian stronghold that lies just south of Kamianka. Russian forces have secured more territory to the west and southwest. They are also moving up from Sieverne territority in a four pronged assault on western Avdiivka. The town of Avdiivka is effectively encircled, though not in a cauldron. The scope for the evacuation of Ukrainian forces is narrowing, and the number of Ukrainian forces in Avdiivka is said to have fallen by 30% even as there are reports of fresh troops moving in.

In other words, the bottom line so far as I can understand reports like those of Dima, is that even while General Syrsky directs fresh forces into or towards Avdiivka, large numbers of Ukrainian forces are either being evacuated (using only one remaining relatively safe route available for this purpose) or are leaving under their own steam. The Ukrainian 110th Brigade is saying that some of their troops are being withdrawn or are being replaced and that some of the troops replacing them are members of the former Azov Third Brigade. But it is possible that a general retreat is under way and this may have been the subject of a meeting of senior military in Kiev today.

Around Bohdanivka near Bakhmut Russia appears to be making progress in spreading its forces between Bohdanivka, Khromove and Ivanivske. The fall of Invanivske seems inevitable, following which it will be fairly straight forward for Russia to re-secure the settlements of Klishchiivka and Andriikva to the south, but taking these from the west, north and south rather than from the east as before. Russian forces are said to be closer than ever to the canal that runs in front of Chasiv Yar. This is said to be very well defended by Ukraine even though the civilian occupation has been evacuated. The settlement and its Ukrainian militiary positions are under heavy Russian artillery fire.

There is a lot more activity in the Vremivka Ledge area with Russian Lancet drone attacks targetting Yelykove Novosilka and striking positions betrween Pryuitnye to the south and between Velyka Novosilka and Novosilka to the north. Westwards, on the Robotyne salient, Russian forces are subjecting Ukrainian positions between Robotyne and Novodanilykse to the north to very heavy fire. Russia continues to make advances in the Lyman, Izium, Kupiansk areas.

Even when Avdiivka is excluded, the Russian MoD claims that Ukraine lost over 1,000 soldiers killed or wounded in the past day.

Killing Macron

There are reports of uncertain providence or plausibility but disseminated by France 24 that the French President was due to sign a security agreement similar to those recently signed by the United Kingdom and by Poland with Ukraine but that his visit was cancelled in the wake of revelations from former chief commander Zaluzhnyi of a Bodanov (SBU) chief-hatched plot to assassinate Marcon (presumably in a bid to blame Russia - remember MH17, the real story - and stir up further Western indignation and help force through the $61 billion age package that has been sent by the US Senate to the House of Representatives - where it will very likely be stalled by Republican leader of the House Michael Johnson, expressing the wishes of Donald Trump and a good part of the entire country.

If there is any truth to the planned assassination of Macron by Ukraine’s SBU, and if the reports are taken seriously by any western governments, then the revelations may likely do grave harm to Ukraine’s cause in Europe even as it takes some comfort in its successful destruction of another Russian warship in the Black Sea south of the Kerch Bridge. The ship is named after a Russian anti-Nazi fighter in World War 2, who was killed on a February 14 inb the 1940s. The attack was possible due to the intervention of the US Global Hawk surveillance.

Genocide

In the Middle East there is an encouraging crescendo of outrage against the continuation of the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaze (and the West Bank) amidst reports of Israel’s intention to force the evacuation of 1.3 million Palestinians from Rafah not into the Sinai as previous reports have suggested, but into camps or tent cities along the coastal stripe north of Rafah to be paid for by the USA and some Arabic countries. Much of this has yet to be confirmed.

Nice interview today between Judge Napolitano and Jeffrey Sachs on CIA global destabilization, the long litany of CIA failures in its plans to destabilize and regime-change, and of the lies that they tell the world and the US people every time they fail, enjoying immunity from criminal activity including terrorism (Judging Freedom). There is no accountability. Sachs refers specifically to the long war against the people of Syria in an effort to bring about an end to the Assad-led regime, a war which included the CIA feed of weaponry from the Western-destroyed Libya to “moderate” (i.e. fanatic Salafists) Islamist militia, and to US instigation of the cout d’etat in Kiev in 2014. Sachs has also rediscovered the 1970s investigations into the misdeeds of the CIA of the Church (Senate) and Pike (House) committees, including the CIA’s 400 journalistic assets in the USA and its recruitment of academics.

Please see my own history of events in Syria (published 2021 by Routledge

Boyd-Barrett on Syria