Western Mainstream Media Really Do Not Want to Bore You (with relevant facts)

One would have thought that Britain’s lurid Sunday press might be fascinated by a story that brings together male models, Ukrainians, arson attacks, the country’s Prime Minister, criminal investigations and Russia, Russia, Russia hysteria.

But apparently not; I could scarcely find a single story and certainly nothing that struck me as new. So clearly the British public has no interest whatsoever in sex and scandal, and the old newspaperman’s adage that sex best sells newspapers is obviously just an old wives’ tale, and Rupert Murdoch’s Page 3 girl was an entirely counterproductive waste of press photography (but fun). Just like nobody was interested in entertainer Jimmy Saville at the time when the Criminal Prosecution Service, then headed by current Prime Minister Starmer, was not prosecuted in 2009 despite the evidence after his death in 2011 of hundreds of sexual assaults.

Scandal? What a bore! No wonder the press was silent and stayed mute (forever!) when top, celebrated US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh revealed how it was the US wot blew up Nord Stream. Honestly, what kind of nut is going to find that interesting? Hadn’t Biden himself told us, looking ever so stern, with then German Chancellor Sholz standing right next to him, that he was going to blow it up?

So he did it. How predictable! Who is going to want confirmation of something just so, well, uninteresting, routine? What we wanted to know was all that crazy batshit shovelled out to the press from the Deep State about how Russia blew up its own pipeline because….emm….well, that’s just how Russians are or….wait a minute!, no, it was actually this gang of five Ukrainians and a gal that did it from a small boat in the middle of the NATO Baltic.

Now THAT’s interesting. And sounds very, you know, cold - like the Cold War, and cold like all those Hollywood spy movies with Moscow under fifty feet of snow.

Thank God that fabulous journalistic instinct of the British press - not to say that the US press might be a tad bit better? No - saves us the trouble of having to read or listen to a whole load of boring (if true) bonkers! Remember that time when they didn’t tell you that WMD in Iraq was a total fabrication?

Really? You really wanted to read crap like that? Of course not; what you wanted was shock and awe, flame and destruction, the death of tyrants and the smashing of nations, all with an occasional dose of (dutifully toned down) torture.

‘Cos THAT’s interesting. What are you, some kind of do-gooder, liberal drip?

Or when they didn’t tell you that the Russiagate saga was a total hoax? Rather than getting all titilated and excited by an MSNBC lesbian, how boring it would have been to have had to listen to such pathetic, dreary, ordinary stuff about how, you know, it was British intelligence that first perpetrated the hoax, supported by Australian intelligence and how the FBI fraudelently kept the lie going for years with the help of a cast of nobody rogues that included John McCain, James Comey, James Clapper and Robert Mueller. Just more garbage from faded old white farts in league with crooked computer security and legal companies paid for by the Democratic Party.

OMG! How droll, darling!

Surely you’re not going to tell me that you actually DID want proof that the nation of Israel, with humungous encouragement, firepower, Congressional standing ovations and the kindling by the US and UK of an egregious Israeli sense of impunity, privilege, “being special” (just like Dear Old Britain and its “special” relationship with the US) had transformed itself into a hideous, grotesque monster of unbridled, murderous, genocidal rage for being exposed to be as much of a filthy, colonial power as the US and the UK, and most of Europe (and as capable of as much hypocrisy) with their recent histories of horrific genocides of the indigenous in the Americas, throughout Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

So anyway, no, you didn’t want to know that, and the BBC and most of the western mainstream media for years have played a very professional game on your behalf of grovelling slavishly to Israeli spin-masters and eliminating almost everything that might have been just a tad little embarrassing for Israel, that tiny little country that has bought out half (or is it all?) of Washington’s politicians, owned Biden, owns Trump.

Onwards the Thousand Year Reich!

So of course, therefore, it follows that the audience for Western mainstream media will NOT want to know that the latest candidate as shortcut to World War Three (in the event that the current proxy war between the US and Russia over Ukraine doesn’t do it) is being crafted as we speak by Chancellor Merz’ plans for the Fourth Reich.

Looks like Europe is being sidelined by the Trump administration. Biden and Trump together did a great job humilating Europe and exposing its imbecile leadership for the world to see. They cheered on the bought-out CIA-riddled European elites of Britain, Germany and France into giving away their weapons and cash to Ukraine, one of the most corrupt countries on earth; they compelled Europe into paying far more for its oil and gas than it had before the crisis began and to depend more and more on US gas exports.

Trump has had such a good laugh over Europe’s rage that Trump is walking away from Ukraine in Russia’s favor as he imposes 50% tariffs on European imports to the US (ever the gentleman, he has generously honored Hearsula Vonder(mentally) Lying’s request that the date of such public flagellation be postponed for a month), and he is withdrawing US troops from Europe. This would seem to put the seal on wastage of US wealth on the Ukraine saga, leaving Europe to come up with the equivalent of the US share of European defense - which turned out to be pretty useless anyway - amounting to hundreds of billions more money. In fact Merz is planning on borrowing a trillion from his old buddies in the world of Merzant Banks and hedge funds.

This fearsome resurgence, from the ashes of Hitler’s bunker, announcing the new, German-led global order (f**k off fag***t France and Rent-Boy Britain!), to tame Russia and show the US just what Europeans can do once they’ve gotten over burning their morning toast, will first reveal itself with the establishment of a permanent German combat brigade in Lithuania, in fond tribute to the magnificent glory of Nazi atrocities in 1941 when they murdered 95% of Lithuanian Jews, as well as communists, trade unionists and members of the opposition.

Think how much this would have pleased Trump if only he had lived to see it! And now he may see something like it! Fear Europe, Fear!

I thank Johannes Stern of the World Socialist Web Site (WSWS) for much of this and the following information.

So Merz is borrowing one trillion euros (I laugh in the face of one Trillion! Laugh I tell you! says Merz), and is planning to increase its military expenditure to 5% of GDP - another Euro 225 billion a year over its current expenditure of Euro 53 billion. To fulfil Merz’s dream of a force that is the largest conventional army of its kind in NATO, although seemingly not yet on path to exceed Turkey’s 355,000 active soldiers and 379,000 reservists, Merz will at least have to increase the size of the German army from its current 181,000 to 300,000 (about the same size as Poland wants in ten years’ time), cut social programs and re-introduce German conscription.

Stern reminds us that in World War One, Germany aspired to create a Ukrainian vassal state dominated by Berlin. Hitler continued this policy of subjugating Ukraine into a German tool for the annihilation of the Soviet Union. One recalls that Hitler, like Napoleon before him over Russia, came to grief in his endeavor to break apart the Soviet Union. It was the Soviet Union, mainly, with some help from the US and the allies of course, that broke Germany apart in 1945. And then Gorbachev a mere forty years or so later, foolishly agreed to go along with it being put back together on condition that NATO would expand no further east. What a sad tale of failed conquests, poor judgement in Western politicians, and bad-faith bargaining.

So Trump is waiting for the next meeting between Ukraine and Russia where Russia will present its memorandum for a peace settlement (the contents by now already mostly known to anyone who has been listening, which does not appear to include Trump, Kellogg, Witkoff, Rubio or Vance, nobody in Europe and certainly not Zelenskiy), and which will make it clear that agreement on the outlines of a settlement (taking account of the root causes of the conflict) must be reached in advance of any ceasefire, and Ukraine will say that the only thing its delegation can possibly talk about is a 30 days ceasefire as prelude to a permanent ceasefire.

That will, sort of, be it - for the time being - until Russia starts its main offensive either in June or in October and Ukraine is driven to capitulation. Quite how soon this will occur depends on whether or to what extent Trump really does “walk away,” despite having signed a mineral deal with Ukraine, and whether “walking away” means the end of the flow of US arms and intelligence to Ukraine. It also depends on whether the EU can steal Russia’s seized assets without triggering another financial catastrophe for itself in a Hong Kong court.

But it does end, meine damen und herren, whether in the medium term or in the long term, it does end, and its ends with Ukrainian capitulation. Zelenskiy will watch the news from a Meditteranean villa.

Oliver Boyd-Barrett is Professor Emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and of California State University. His books include The International News Agencies; Le Trafic des Nouvelles (co-authored with Michael Palmer), Contra-Flow in Global News (co-authored with Daya Thussu), The Globalization of News (co-editor with Terhi Rantenan, and contributor), Communications Media, Globalization and Empire (editor and contributor), News Agencies in the Turbulent Era of the Internet (editor and contributor); Hollywood and the CIA (with David Herrera and Jim Baumann); Media Imperialism; Interfax: Breaking into Global News; Western Mainstream Media and the Ukraine Crisis; Media Imperialism: Continuity and Change (with Taneer Mirrlees, eds.); RussiaGate and Propaganda: Disinformation in the Age of Social Media; Conflict Propaganda in Syria: Narrative Battles; RussiaGate Revisited: Aftermath of a Hoax (with Stephen Marmura, editors, and contributors). Just published in 2025 is Propaganda, Communication and Empire: Western Intervention in Afghanistan (with Sumanth Inukonda and Lara Lengel, editors and contributors). In preparation for 2026: The Sage Handbook of News Agencies (co-editor with Pedro Aguiar and Christian Vukasovich).