Yesterday’s flight of Trump’s “peace envoy,” Steve Wit(less)koff (diplomatic twin to Keith Kornflakes) to Moscow prompted some vaguely encouraging noises from Kremlin spokesman Rustem Umerov that were conditional on Witkoff’s report of the meeting to Trump, but the overall signs suggest that nothing terribly important was agreed.

There had been talk, based on a Bloomberg report yesterday that maybe Russia was going to express interest in some form of ‘air truce,' but it appears from a comment made by Belarussian President Lukashenko during his meeting in Belarus the other day with Russian president Putin, that the idea of an air truce is something that has been pushed by the USA and which was unlikely to appeal to Moscow on the grounds that the US has rarely shown itself able or willing to control Zelenskiy, and that Russia was unlikely to be interested in a deal that presumed Ukraine would abide by the terms of any such truce. In the meantime, Russian advances in drone technology, where the latest version of the Geran drone (originally modelled on the Iranian Shahed) is jet propelled and flying at high altitude, suggest that a faster end to the war would be best achieved if Russia continued to advance with the most effective air cover possible even if Ukraine’s counter drone attacks on Russian targets has recently grown. The situation in Pokrovsk, by the way, is deteriorating: the mass distribution of leaflets by Russia on the Ukrainian garrison encouraging Ukrainian soldiers to disburse is a sign of a major upcoming offensive.

There is little reason to expect that Russia will back down in any way at present or that it will have second thoughts about Trump’s threats of more sanctions (the “bone-crushing” sanctions first threatened by a bill drawn up by Senators Graham and Blumenthal but whose progress has been delayed by the summer recess), which may but may not be announced by Trump before the end of this week. The sanctions tool is being overtaken by the tariff tool, and perhaps the most consistent message from Trump’s tariff messaging is that the world, including quondam US allies, must pay the US to continue to be their global hegemon, exploiting nations as the US sees fit and policing them to ensure that none of them grows powerful enough to challenge US hegemony.

The average price for these wondrous benefits so generously touted by Trump is around 18% increases in the tariffs that their exports to the US will henceforward attract, plus or minus any number you can think of as punishment or reward for any actions by vassal states that the US considers prompt some kind of manipulative reaction. Early results may seem quite encouraging to Trump, since the US trade deficit this year is distinctly less than last, although many economists believe that more negative consequences will eventually show in higher prices and domestic inflation.

But, equally as important, the tariff weapon is being applied with particular vehemence to suppress the BRICS economies and to divide the BRICS bloc, or so Trump intends. The average price that these countries must pay for being suppressed by the US is around 50%. Only, none of the major BRICS countries (China, Russia, India) so far impacted looks in the slightest way perturbed or put out and this appears surprisingly true of the most fragile economy amongst them, India, which has also earned Trump’s displeasure for preferring Russian Sukhoi 57s over US F35s, and for strongly resisting Trump’s outrageous insistence that India opens up to US agricultural imports (does this include genetically modified crops that India has outlawed?).

The economies of none of these countries depend on revenue from exports to the US. In the case of India, the relevant percentage may be as low as 2%, something India can easily compensate itself for in other markets. As I noted yesterday, Trump’s tariffs appear to have consolidated the resistance to US hegemony by the BRICS, including South Africa which, among other things has been one of the leading nations in protesting Trump-enabled genocide in Gaza.

Speaking of which, the Kremlin has reported a telephone conversation yesterday between Putin and Netanyahu, but the contents have not been disclosed, possibly suggesting a major argument has occurred. On Gaza, I regret to report that one reliable commentator on this catastrophe, Aaron Mate, has expressed deep gloom yesterday about the prospects that Netanyahu could be removed, given the broadly supportive attitude of the Israeli population to the genocide, or that the starvation could be stopped. Additionally, Israel is making moves towards the annexation of the West Bank, likely to create an even bigger succession of war crimes, if such a thing can be imagined, than have already taken place in Gaza where the official list of the murdered is around 60,000 but which in terms of lives prematurely ended is likely to be far, far higher, I would anticipate around 200,000.