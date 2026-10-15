Escalation in the Straits

Over the past 24 hours, the conflicts in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea have seen a sharp escalation, featuring major military strikes, sinking commercial vessels, and intensifying counter-offensives.

US Central Command claims that it has carried out large-scale airstrikes targeting Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) positions and maritime mine-deploying facilities across southern Iran, causing nine separate explosions. At a US-hosted G20 finance ministers meeting, an international statement was signed by all participating nations except China, calling for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz (did anybody mention the US naval blockade in the Arabia sea?).

The Saudi-led coalition conducted retaliatory airstrikes targeting Houthi-backed military and oil facilities across western Yemen (including Sanaa, Dhamar, and Saada) to curb supplies fueling attacks on waterways. Saudi air defenses and regional partners intercepted incoming Houthi ballistic missiles and drones targeting Riyadh and eastern infrastructure (what took them so long?), including King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and King Khalid International Airport (which have been considerably damaged by Houthi strikes in recent days - hence there are no flights). Yemeni government forces backed by Saudi Arabia continued a counter-offensive in southwestern Yemen near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, inflicting heavy casualties and attempting to claw back territory seized by the Houthis.

The IRGC reported that a Singapore-flagged container ship (GFS Pride) / cargo vessel sank after hitting a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, marking a major disruption to commercial traffic in routes urged by the US. The Houthis have pierced deep into Saudi airspace, launching ballistic missiles and drones that hit or rained debris near Riyadh (injuring civilians and forcing emergency responses) and struck major aviation and energy hubs like King Khalid International Airport and Dammam. The combined chokeholds in Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab have driven Brent crude past $106 a barrel and pushed U.S. diesel prices to record highs above $6.23 a gallon, exerting acute economic pressure on Western and global markets. Sustained Houthi resilience and asymmetric strikes have complicated U.S. and Gulf calculations, splitting opinions on whether direct large-scale ground intervention in Yemen would over-extend Western and regional military assets away from the Strait of Hormuz.

There is more and more evidence of the disintegration of the MBS-dominated Riyadh regime in favor of rival princes and tribes. As for help from MECCA allies, Turkiye and Pakistan, these are limiting their assistance to the cities of Mecca and Medina (which the Houthis will never attack anyway). They have no troops close to the critical Yemeni border. Saudi’s opening of channels for the delivery of advice from Israel will successfully enflame the Muslim world, destroy Saudi legitimacy as a keeper of Islamic faith and boot out MBS if he hasn’t already scarpered.

Assessing the Damage

The full scale of damage to Gulf targets caused by Iran and the Houthis spans severe economic, energy, and military infrastructure disruptions across the region. Houthi and Iranian strikes targeted major installations including Aramco’s Ras Tanura refinery in the east- Saudi Arabia’s largest, with a crude processing capacity of 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) - forcing temporary precautionary shutdowns; the East-West pipeline (still significantly damaged and vulnerable to enemy attacks at both ends, despite reports of a partial return), and the Jizan refinery along the Red Sea coast. In October 2026, the Houthis successfully struck Saudi Aramco’s corporate headquarters in Dhahran and a refinery in Riyadh, causing extensive damage.

In Kuwait, the Mina Al Ahmadi refinery sustained significant Iranian strikes, with full structural recovery not projected until mid-2027. In Bahrain, Bapco’s Sitra refinery was severely damaged by Iranian forces and forced to declare indefinite force majeure. In UAE and Qatar, the Ruwais refinery in the UAE was struck by debris, while Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facilities were temporarily knocked offline early in the hostilities. Furthermore, Iranian strikes targeted US-linked data centers and digital infrastructure in Bahrain and the UAE.

The Houthis have launched a systematic air campaign that effectively crippled Saudi commercial aviation. The King Khalid International Airport (Riyadh) has been repeatedly hit by Houthi ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones. Over a single week of escalation, the strikes killed at least 20 people (including a U.S. citizen and a Pakistani national) and wounded over 300, shattering terminal structures, igniting major fires, and forcing the total suspension of airport operations. Structural damage and projectile strikes were also recorded at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Abha Airport.

The Pentagon’s Inspector General and independent satellite assessments report massive destruction to American assets stationed across Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) territories. These include losses of equipment and structure. Up to $3.7 billion in U.S. military equipment losses have been reported, including the destruction or damage of nearly 60 aircraft. Across 15 bases in 7 countries, 217 military structures—such as hangars, barracks, and communications arrays—were hit. High-value casualties include a severed tail on a Boeing E-3 Sentry aircraft at Prince Sultan Air Base (Saudi Arabia), heavily damaged satellite communication sites at Al Udeid Air Base (Qatar), shredded housing units at Camp Buehring and Camp Arifjan (Kuwait), and direct impacts to the US Navy Central Command headquarters in Bahrain.

Iranian military strikes against U.S. diplomatic facilities across four Gulf countries totaled $184 million in damages. The heaviest financial toll hit Iraq ($157 million), followed by Kuwait ($14 million), Saudi Arabia ($11.5 million), and the UAE ($125,000).

Enforced by direct Iranian maritime warfare, commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz chokepoint has experienced crippling disruptions, causing multi-billion-dollar shipping networks to stall and leading to the sinking or disabling of numerous merchant tankers. The Houthis have declared a total naval blockade on Saudi shipping. By capturing key Yemen coastline territories (such as the port city of Mokha), they successfully disrupted approximately one-fifth of global internet traffic flowing through submarine communication cables and aggressively restricted global maritime routes.

All to Israel

US recent withdrawal of troops from Iraq after over two decades of US occupation appears to have been motivated by fear of these troops being targeted by Iranian and/or Houthi strikes. The US officially completed withdrawal of its remaining military forces from Iraq on September 30, 2026, ending a 12-year counter-ISIS mission. The full pullout from final bases - including Erbil Air Base and sites around Baghdad - concluded on September 30, 2026, fulfilling a bilateral agreement negotiated between Washington and Baghdad Fox News.

Most of the roughly 2,500 remaining US service members - along with vehicles, equipment, and the counter-ISIS task force headquarters - have been redeployed to Jordan and other regional locations rather than returning to the United States. The transition marks the end of America’s permanent military presence and operational mission inside Iraq, though U.S. forces positioned in Jordan remain active for regional responses and ongoing operations in neighboring Syria. The removal of US air-defense systems (such as Patriot and C-RAM units) from northern Iraq has raised security concerns among Kurdish authorities regarding potential threats from Iran and Iran-aligned militias.

Troops in Jordan are hardly exempt from the possibility of Iranian strikes that have already had significant impact on US assets in Jordan. There is evidence of a strategic realignment and transition of US troops and military assets from the Persian Gulf to Israel stemming from recent battlefield vulnerabilities exposed during the ongoing conflict with Iran. Rather than a quiet administrative shift, this movement is part of an active Pentagon re-evaluation of its long-term presence in the Middle East. The core evidence is documented across specific tactical deployments, strategic policy debates, and infrastructure investments.

Satellite imagery and open-source flight-tracking data have captured the physical migration of critical aerial assets out of immediate proximity to Iran. Independent analysts and open-source intelligence (OSINT) have tracked dozens of U.S. aerial refueling tankers (such as KC-135 Stratotankers and KC-46 Pegasus aircraft) moving out of Gulf hangars to Ramon Airport and Ovda Air Base in southern Israel’s Negev Desert. The US Air Force deployed F-22 Raptor stealth fighters directly to Ovda Air Base, marking a historical milestone as the first time the U.S. has based combat aircraft on Israeli soil. (See JINSA report at (JINSA)

The primary catalyst for moving forces westward is the extensive damage sustained by forward bases in the Gulf. Reports indicate that Iranian missile and drone counterstrikes damaged over 200 US facilities across 11 bases - including major hubs in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia - accumulating an estimated $5 billion in damage. Pentagon watchdogs and military analysts concluded that these legacy bases, located just across the Persian Gulf from Iran, are simply no longer defensible against modern, saturation-style drone and missile salvos. Active high-level policy discussions within the Department of Defense emphasize moving away from the Cold War-era Gulf basing framework. (See Middle East Eye at (MEE).

The Pentagon’s policy office and US Central Command (CENTCOM) are formally evaluating plans to permanently downsize or refrain from rebuilding large Gulf installations to pre-war capacities. They are opting instead to disperse those 40,000 to 50,000 regional troops to better-defended western locations like Israel and Jordan. (See Responsible Statecraft at (RS). Former CENTCOM Commander Gen. Frank McKenzie publicly advocated for moving the CENTCOM forward headquarters out of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. He noted that operating major assets just 100 miles from Iran lacks strategic sense, and that shifting resources to Israel offers vast air defense depth and fewer political restrictions on U.S. operations.

The transition is further supported by localized infrastructure adjustments designed to accommodate a larger, permanent US presence. Reports indicate that the US and Israeli ministries of defense are coordinating to expand existing Israeli Air Force bases and establish robust hubs in the Negev. Concurrently, the US Army is extending its logistics and defense supply contracts with Israel through 2030, reinforcing the long-term nature of this operational pivot (See Jerusalem Post at (JP).

Is Israel Safer?

Whether this transition makes Israel significantly safer is a subject of intense debate among military analysts and strategists. While the influx of U.S. troops and high-value assets provides Israel with unprecedented tactical protection, it simultaneously introduces new long-term geopolitical risks.

Housing major US assets like F-22 squadrons, THAAD missile defense systems, and localized refueling tankers dramatically enhances Israel’s multi-layered air defense. Intercepting long-range ballistic missiles or saturation drone strikes becomes highly coordinated. Permanently basing thousands of American troops on Israeli soil acts as a massive psychological and military deterrent. Any adversary launching a direct strike on an Israeli base now risks killing American service members, which would trigger the full, direct involvement of the US military in response. Moving operations away from the Persian Gulf allows US and Israeli forces to utilize the depth of the Mediterranean and Jordanian airspace to intercept incoming threats far earlier than they could when stationed directly across the narrow Gulf from Iran.

But Israel effectively transitions from being a protected ally to being America’s primary “rear base” for its regional strategy. This consolidation makes Israeli territory the ultimate focal point for adversarial missile and drone campaigns. Hosting sovereign US military bases can paradoxically restrict Israel’s freedom of action. Security experts note that if Israel wants to launch a preemptive strike, Washington could exert intense leverage to veto the move, fearing that its stationed troops would bear the immediate brunt of the retaliation.

Entrenching American military power so overtly within Israel reinforces the narrative among regional adversaries and public opinion that Israel is an extension of Western military intervention. Analysts argue this fuels long-term hostility and the growth of decentralized resistance networks, rather than addressing the root political causes of regional instability. Relying heavily on physical U.S. troop presence ties Israel’s security directly to the volatile nature of American domestic politics. Shifting political tides in Washington, generational changes in foreign policy outlooks, or a future administration leaning toward isolationism could lead to sudden drawdowns, leaving gaps in Israel’s defense architecture.

Putting more US assets in Israel does align with the highly regrettable, not say treasonous Tom Cotton bid for a closer integration of Mossad and the CIA, the IDF and the Pentagon. Senator Tom Cotton’s intelligence-sharing provisions and the broader US-Israel defense technology integration plans are advancing through the Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and the Intelligence Authorization Act, though the main NDAA package stalled in the Senate after passing the House. An amendment championed by Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) was approved to mandate and expand intelligence sharing with Israel covering cybersecurity, terrorism, artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, and missile threats. It legally restricts the reduction or suspension of intelligence sharing unless the President certifies a specific national security risk.

The legislative package establishes the United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative (part of the US-Israel FUTURES Act). It appoints a Pentagon executive agent to streamline joint research, co-production, and data fusion in areas like quantum computing, AI, and cyber defense. The House passed its version of the FY2027 NDAA (including the integration measures) by a 216–212 vote despite bipartisan efforts by lawmakers like Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna to strip the provision. The Senate version has faced procedural stalls.

As Triti Parsi of Responsible Statecraft has noted earlier today, Israel now regards the US as a declining power, and is focused on securing what it regards (my own terms) as its own apartheid, genocidal security by turning itself into the permanent war state, its mission to sow instability and insecurity throughout the region. Although I think Parsi is referring to a future trajectory for Israel, I believe he is really describing a trajectory that it undertook some years ago and to which it is now dedicated, to its own misery, the misery of the Palestinians, of the region, of the Muslim world and of the world in general.

NATO War on Russia Over the Body of Ukraine

Military Summary Channel this morning predicts a Ukrainian surrender within weeks. Most recently, Russian escalation is inflicting more and more damage on western Ukraine, possibly helped by activation of Russia’s new Starlink-comparable satellite system, Rassvet.

Zelenskiy is complaining that the US is stopping or delaying intelligence, and some reports suggest that Starlink facilities will not only continue to be withheld for Ukrainian strikes into the Russian heartland, but will be insufficient to help with nativation for Ukraine to bring down faster moving missiles, including the Zircons that have been heavily used by Russia on Ukrainian targets, including energy targets, over the three days that have passed since Trump’s premature announcement of an “energy ceasefire.” In short, Russia is not observing this unilateral Trump initiative, while Zelenskiy says he had not been given prior advice of such a ceasefire. It is possible that Ukraine will refrain from hitting further Russian refineries.

On the question of a withdrawal of US intelligence from Ukraine, this is far from certain. It is also unlikely: it would sabotage the main raison d’etre of CIA and MI6 presence in Ukraine and their direction of the war on behalf, supposedly, of Ukraine, but mainly on behalf of the US military-industrial complex and continuing US global hegemony.

As I write, it seems that 600,000 residents of Kiev lack electricity; the metros are not working; even water is rationed or unavailable, sewerage services disrupted, locomotives have been bombed, and the mayor is recommeding people to leave. Russian Zircons have managed to penetrate the cement roof of a crucial electricity substation that, given previous Russian destruction of Kiev’s own electricity generation facilities, feeds the capital with electricity from western Ukraine and Europe. The situation in other major cities such as Donetsk, Zapporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odessa and Izyum is not much better.

The most recent Russian attacks seem to be going a bit easier on Odessa. But not all is quiet. Recent Russian drone and missile attacks on Odessa have increasingly targeted digital infrastructure, ports, and transit corridors. On October 10-11, Russian forces struck the technological complex of local internet service provider Tenet at 106 Bazarna Street in central Odeswa, damaging cooling systems and power equipment and causing temporary local network interruptions. On October 6, Russian drone strikes hit a key transit node between Odessa and Moldova, damaging trucks and passenger vehicles and injuring five civilians. Over September and October, additional overnight drone and missile barrages have targeted residential areas, medical and educational facilities, and local production sites, following a heavy wave of summer shelling that killed dozens across the Odessa region. From July through to October, Russian forces have continued to target foreign-flagged cargo vessels and port infrastructure near Odessa and Chornomorsk to disrupt Ukrainian maritime exports.

Washington Post reports of a US-European conversation leading to a possible deal to be put to Russia, are possibly correct, but it is beyond certain that any such deal will be rejected by Russia. Leaked details involve the extension of Article 5 guarantees to Ukraine (almost as good as Ukrainian membership of NATO - when though NATO recognizes the impracticality of such a thing), a ceasefire along current frontlines, some kind of security architecture for Europe, Ukraine and Russia, and some kind of economic package of supposed benefit to Russia.

The first two items are totally unacceptable to Russia; the last two suggest a lot of blah-blah whose primary purpose is to give Ukraine and its European sponsors time to regroup and rearm. This is the standard pattern of bad-faith European diplomacy: conjure up a tedious negotiation among the various Western parties with no attention paid to what is known to be acceptable to Russia; present the package to Russia and for Russia to immediately reject it and, because Europe is such a complex entity of different national interests, without any reasonable chance of a modification to the original proposal.

Escalation Dominance

In Washington, the neocon-brainwashed Democratic Party (which has launched 60+ MIC - military-industrial complex - neophytes into the midterm elections) criticizes Trump’s alleged pacificity - invoking the diesel deal - even as Democratic hostility to Russia may even provide a further reasonf for Trump to abandon Ukraine.

In both West Asia and Russia, the West has lost or is in the process of losing escalation control. Iran by now well understands that it must maintain an offensive posture and preparedness for preemptive action. If it takes preemptive action before the midterms it may risk providing Trump with a pretext for cancelling the midterms so, in effect, it has adopted a policy of attritional escalation, which is to say, a mild ramping up of attacks, now including mines, on ships trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without approval by Iran and/or without having paid any agreed fee. Not sufficient to provoke Washington into armageddon tactics. In Ukraine, the real war is over. Russia is totally bored by the topic of negotiations and simply awaits the election of a replacement of Zelenskiy to whom it can dictate terms, and perhaps the scuttling away of a rump regime to new lodgings in Brussels. Ukraine is not a sustainable state, and Europe can neither afford to prop it up with the appearance of being a sustainable state, nor to fulfill its threats of going to war with Russia since these threats make the election wins of AdF (Germany) and National Rally (France) and the closure of the European branchline to Neocondom even more certain.