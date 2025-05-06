This is an expanded version of a post that I sent out earlier today. I wanted to share with readers some of the details of what I consider to be a significant report from Moscow correspondent John Helmer. I refer to it and cite it at length in three different sections of this re-edited post. The post as a whole may now read somewhat schizophrenically, as Helmer is introducing some hither unrehearsed dimensions to the embryonic state of US-Russian relations that may tame some of my earlier certainties, and to which I shall need to return on later occasions.

On the Battlefields

Russian forces appear to be launching a significant offensive across the Dnieper in the Kherson region, including in areas such as Krynky from which a year or so ago Ukraine,(egged on British not-so-intelligence) had attempted to stage an incursion into Russian-held areas of Ukraine south of the Dnieper.

There is still some fighting going on in the northern border regions around the village of Ghushkovsky in Kursk. Evacuations are being ordered from the Ukrainian settlements of Vorozhba and Bilapoleia in the Sumy region, while Ukrainian forces may have crossed the border into the Russian settlement of Novy Put. There are clashes in the Ukrainian village of Rushkovka and the Russian village of Tokin. Russia is still clearing the localities of Popovka and Demidove on the border with Belgorod.

The Kupyansk and Lyman areas are fairly quiet in advance of the upcoming ceasefire (see below). North and south of Siversk there is a lot of activity that suggests there will be Russian advances after May 11 on Siversk itself. Likewise, Russia may leave the final taking of Chasiv Yar until after May 11. Russian forces are forming a pocket from Novomarkove to the northeast and Stinky (!) to the southwest, and when that is complete they will likely move west on Druzhkivske and south to Kostiantynivka.

In Toretsk, Russia still has to expel Ukrainian forces from the northwest of the city, but is driving through Dachne and Dyliivka to take control of the railway station to the northwest. There is a lot of Russian advance activity east of Pokrovsk, designed to take roads between the front line and the city. South and west of Pokrovsk, Russian forces are 2.7 kilometers from the Dnipro region, while in the Zapporizhzhia direction, Russian forces are focusing their attention on Novopil before advancing further north.

Problems on the Battlefields

Helmer’s report, that I refer under a number of different headings in this version of my post today, also highlights the concerns that Moscow may have about battlefield conditions that run somewhat contrary to the usual narratives on pro-Russian alternative media sites:

“Undiscussed by the Russian military bloggers who know, or by the American podcasters who pretend to know but don’t, is the battlefield problem. Without discussing operational details, several Moscow sources in a position to know say the indicators are “obvious that things are not as they should be on the front and all the way back, up and down the ranks. One is the slowness of the advance of each of army groups westward. Another is the nine months it took to reverse the surprise success of the Ukrainian invasion of Kursk. Yet another is problems of command and control up and down, and coordination sideways.”

‘An unusual analysis confirming what the Russian sources are saying has just been published by retired Hungarian Army major, Mark Takacs [12]. He identifies himself as pro-Ukrainian in sympathy; his analysis does not reflect this.

“Basing himself on open Ukrainian and Russian sources, as well as on Hungarian army staff studies and his own field experience, Takacs has just issued this report on months-long military operations of the Russian West army group around Kupyansk, east of Kharkov (December-April 28), and the Centre army group around Toretsk. North of Donetsk. (April [13]). Although the outcomes of the Russian operations have been tactical success and territorial gains, Takacs identifies battlefield problems slowing down the Russian advance because of Ukrainian reinforcement of men and arms, counterattacking drone and electronic suppression operations, and inflicting serious Russian losses of men, armour and electronic (jamming) stations.

“Until reliable anti-drone air defence artillery will have been developed, the classic onward penetration is impossible to achieve if the defender has adequate drone capabilities,” Takacs says [13]. The Ukrainians have these capabilities — with US and NATO intelligence-sharing and coordination with battlefield combat command and control.

“Takacs also claims the Russian battlefield operations are hampered by excessive rigidity of their command and control lines. This makes for predictability of movement, which, in his analysis, has been exploited by the reconnaissance and counterfire resources of the combined Ukrainian, US and NATO drone operations.

According to independent military and Moscow sources, Takacs’s conclusions come far closer to the battlefield situation than the retired US majors, lieutenant colonels and colonels currently publishing on podcasts and substacks. A NATO veteran comments: “Yes, it’s hard to pull off a surprise attack in the transparent battlefield situation in which the Russians are fighting. This being said, how were the Russians caught by surprise in Kursk last August, and by the Ukrainian counter-attacks around Pokrovsk which Takacs has just described?”

“We can also be forgiven for asking why Ukrainian command and control, as well as the logistics which allow the movement of mechanized Ukrainian fire-brigade units, like the 33rd Assault shown in this Takacs report, continue to have the benefit of electricity? My hunch is there’s a correlation between Russian advances on the front and electric war strikes. So the question here is why the Russian electric war campaign has been restricted or suspended, allowing the Ukrainians to deploy resources to the front, blocking the Russians, when that would be impossible if the power was out in areas of production, distribution, command and control, and assembly/support.”

Ceasefire

Putin had ordered a ceasefire for the period of the May 9th celebrations for Victory Day, but Ukrainian drone attacks across Russian territory yesterday and over the past weekend (some aiming at targets in Crimea and Novarisk further to the east), and threats from Zelenskiy of more attacks to come (even on the Parade itself in Moscow) will likely require Moscow to remain on full alert, ready to strike back hard against violations.

Trump to Abu Dhabi

Trump is expected shortly to visit the Middle East (since I wrote this earlier today, April 6, I have seen a report that confirms this, from John Helmer that I shall summarize below). There is informed speculation that he may try to set up a meeting with Putin, although Kremlin spokesman Peshkov has indicated there are worries in the Kremlin that there is insufficient preparation time for any such meeting.

This is particularly the case given that only a week ago there was a full expectation that Trump would “walk away” from Ukraine following the lack of success of the Trump administration in crafting a peace proposal that either Ukraine, or Europe, or Russia could accept. (Hmm, some deal-making skills there!, Not). Many interpret the signing of a mineral rights deal between the US and Ukraine as indicative of the US establishing itself more in favor of Ukraine (the US has been the prime belligerant in this war since Trump spiked up the provision of lethal weaponry to Ukraine in his first administration), either justifying a continuing flow of weapons and intelligence to Ukraine or providing a pretext at any time in the near future for US reengagement in Ukraine).

Trump’s visit to the Middle East will almost certainly cement US connivance with the genocide of the Palestinians and their forced transportation from Gaza to other countries or their forced march to their death across the desert.

On Monday, Israel’s cabinet agreed plans to seize the Gaza strip and to stay there indefinitely. Plans call for the forced removal of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the south of Gaza. In the meantime, the IDF is calling up tens of thousands of reserve soldiers to implement what will end up being the expulsion and/or extermination of the Palestinian people.

Further, Israel is planning to take over “aid” distribution (or “starvation management”), in coordintion with the US. Aid from international donor countries and organizations will be managed, in effect, by the IDF through an international fund. The IDF will construct aid distribution complexes (called concentration camps by more perceptive analysts) which, with the assistance of a private US company, will hand out single aid packages, one per family per week. These complexes will be constructed at a distance from more densely populated areas, close to IDF positions, and requiring families to move in their direction, thus depopulating areas that the IDF wants to occupy.

These arrangements are in violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention and international humanitarian laws which prohibit use of aid as a tool of political pressure or control. They are been described as a disguised form of creeping annexation that sidelines UNRWA and Palestinian and international relief organizations.

Trump’s visit may also coincide with some form of peace agreement with Iran following Trump’s dismissal of his national security adviser Mike Waltz on the grounds (according to the Washington Post) that Waltz had manouvered around Trump to work with Israel in trying to persuade Trump to agree to an attack either by Israel, or by the US or both, on Iran.

In recent statements, Trump has indicated that his preferred choice to take over from Waltz, whose job is being done for the time being by Secretary of State Marc Rubio, within the next six months, would be Stephen Miller who is an extreme supporter of Executive Rights even to the point of arguing that the President is entitled to ignore the Supreme Court.

Trump is still saying that an agreement with Iran must involve Iran dismantling the entirety of its (peaceful) nuclear power program. If he literally means that every component of this program must go, then that is never going to happen and the likelihood of a conflict is greatly enhanced.

If it means that Iran can continue to produce nuclear power for peaceful purposes while allowing, say, Russia to take custody of stocks of enriched uranium, then a settlement is possible.

The truth, however, is that there cannot be a lasting settlement until the international community finds the means and the courage to outsmart and downsize Israeli hubris and its own illegal 250 nuclear warhead capability considerably in favor of a genuine Two-State or even One-State solution, and this will involve working with Turkey and Russia to push Israel out of Syria and out of Lebanon.

We can also take it for granted that Iran will not be negotiating a reduction of its missile strength.

The build up of hostility towards Iran by the likes of Waltz and Hegseth has been backed more recently by their unempirical claims to the effect that Iran is a supporter of the Houthis whom the US Administration sees as an enemy of international shipping along the Red Sea. The Houthis are merely protesting the Israeli genocide of Palestinians. They initiated their campaign against Israeli or Israel-associated shipping after the October 7 2023 Hamas attacks, stopped it during the Israeli-Hamas ceasefire over the new year 2024-2025 and then resumed it when Israel abandoned that ceasefire agreement (negotiated by Steve Witkoff). The Houthis have had some remarkable successes in shooting down US and Israeli missiles, and shutting down Israel’s Ben Gurion airport (when Israeli’s THAAD system appears to have failed). Trump has today claimed that the Houthis have asked that the bombing campaign against them be stopped in return for a Houthis cessation of attacks.

While Trump is in the Middle East he will doubtless want to address the latest developments in Syria which appear to be pitting Turkey and Israel on a path towards direct conflict. Turkey is behind the the illegal Jolani government in Syria, but Jolani appears to have little real control anywhere other than, perhaps, in Damascus - when Israel is not bombing it - and appears to be doing nothing other than desperately trying to pose as “definitely-not-a-head-chopping-deranged-terrorist,” murdering and persecuting Christian, Alwaite, Druze and other minorities. Israel is successfully supporting the Druze community within its area of control against Jolani forced. Such a war could extend Israeli hybris beyond any point of sustainability and quickly lead to the collapse of the Israeli nation.

John Helmer (Helmer) on Trump to Abu Dhabi

“The Americans have repeatedly asked for a summit and the Kremlin has finally decided,” according to a reliable Moscow source, “that there is no need to spurn the extended hand.”

Preparatory discussions were held May 1 in Moscow when Putin telephoned the UAE President. The next day Putin met [4] with Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, one of the President’s sons and his personal security chief, titled deputy prime minister.

This is not expected to be a conclusive deal. The Russians have understood there are no specialists on the US side yet (you can say that again), and the opportunity is right to shake hands first, then work out the details later.

“The White House press spokesman has announced [5] Trump “will travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates [in this order] from May 13th, until May 16th.”

Helmer’s source is of the view that the Americans are offering nothing concrete but that Russia believes (why?) Trump is disposed to giving Russia the security steps it needs.”

As for Trump’s absurd claim that the US did more than anyone else to win World War 2, “it shows you how foolish the Kremlin faction was which has advocated inviting Trump to Red Square for May 9. Putin will give Trump his PR opportunity – but in the sand, not in Red Square.”

Helmer seems to think that Russia was encouraged by Vice President’s Vance’s statement last Friday that Russia and Ukraine would have to negotiate this together. I doubt this very much. Putin will want to maintain his open door, but I don’t think he expects that Zelenskiy will walk through it, or that Zelenskiy has anything to say that has not been subject to prior consultation with Europe and with the US, and that he is remotely interested in giving away anything, certainly for as long as US arms and intelligence flow into Kiev.

Hence, Helmer’s source predicts this “will be a feel-good summit. No negotiations at all.” But he also thinks it could easily be derailed by how Ukraine behaves over the next few days.

Moscow sees this, according to Helmer’s report as “the opportunity of a lifetime to deal with a president who represents a stubborn, loyal constituency of 25% to 35%, who is not charged up racially as Russophobes, and does not harbour hatred, at least not for Russians. So, the consensus now around Putin, with no illusions about the deep state, is that this is an opportunity Putin must not let pass. A breakdown in friendly communications is not desirable….There is nothing to be gained by not talking, not much to be gained by sticking to positions which cannot be significantly expanded on the battlefield right now. Moreover, even the smallest US withdrawal of support from Kiev will give Russians an edge. This is something Trump is not going to give unless Putin comes to meet him face to face.”

“The selection of the UAE as the site for the Putin-Trump summit meeting has special significance in the financial calculations of both the Russian and US sides. An investment fund source in Dubai explains: “Abu Dhabi and Dubai have positioned themselves as major crypto currency hubs while most other countries, including the US, adopted a ‘wait and see’ approach for over a decade….Analysts quoted by CNBC say that ‘new banks [are] getting set up that are expressly focused on crypto and stablecoins.

“This should be seen against the backdrop of overt threats from Trump to the BRICS countries, which he repeated in January [17], against adopting a new currency for trade and halting the trade in US dollars. While there are no real signs of progress for the BRICS currency, the Russian Central Bank has begun implementing the financial infrastructure after the Duma passed a law in July 2024 allowing Russian companies to settle their foreign trade in cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and stablecoins. The Trump Administration does not see the use of crypto currencies by the Russians as a threat to the US dollar and takes a positive view of this development.”

“While one of the key demands of Putin’s negotiator Kirill Dmitriev [18] has been to restore Russia in the SWIFT messaging system, the US may not be able to make it happen because the system is operated by a Belgian cooperative in which the US, European, Swiss and Chinese banks collectively take decisions and European Union has significant influence through the German, Swiss, French and London banks in the cooperative. Getting the Trump Administration to acquiesce in Russian use of cryptocurrencies will be a significant relief for the Russians. The fact that the summit will take place in Abu Dhabi will reinforce market confidence in crypto for trade payments as an alternative to SWIFT, under the protection of the UAE.”

Dubai — the Russians also understand, according to a Moscow financial source — is the hub where Dmitriev’s oligarch constituents can negotiate large money transfers to the Trump family who have set up investment funds with family members of Trump’s advisors, Steven Witkoff and Howard Lutnick, as well as with other large campaign contributors and Trump influencers.

The Mineral Deal (or Investment Fund)

There is no part of this deal that is not suspicious and dubious. It has three parts of which one has been published (nobody seems sure they can understand it), and there are two other parts which are still unpublished and hidden, even from parliamentary members of the Ukrainian RADA. Speculation is rife that these may contain US security guarantees that nobody dares confess to.

The published document does not specify what activities exactly the agreement pertains to. There may be an equal number of US and Ukrainian members on the board of the investment fund, but this is not the same thing as equality of voting rights. Profits from the fund are to be reinvested in Ukraine for the first ten years of the agreement, but there is no apparent ban on withdrawals from the fund. Conversions from Ukrainian currency to the $ are not allowed. Ukraine bears 50% of the cost but the exact percentage of the cost to be borne by the US is not clear.

US arms deliveries (to which the US can attach any value it chooses) to Ukraine must count as US investments to the fund: in theory, this means that US arms deliveries could therefore earn a return to the US that would cover for the cost of the arms and more, perhaps even much more over a very long period of time.

Only: apart from arms deliveries who will want to invest in this fund, which appears to take effect only at the end of the war (when will that be?), in mineral resources whose location and accessibility are very poorly understood, and under conditions of political dystopia, widespread economic corruption and military uncertainty? The agreement is unsavory even for many MAGA supporters.

The agreement is clearly very much under-debated in both the US and Ukraine. Who needs democracy for Chrissake! It may push the US further into the Ukrainian quagmire, thus disrupting what Trump claims is his intention for the US to focus more on China, and getting Europe to bear the costs of its own defense.

In my view the agreement disrupts Trump’s peace initiative, perhaps fatally. It was already in very grave trouble.

The peace initiative that was put recently to Putin by Witkoff clearly fell well short of Putin’s oft-repeated demands. These demands are neither maximalist or minimalist. They simply are what they are. There was a slight chance however, especially in view of Zelenskiy’s abrupt and preemptive rejection of the proposal even before it was put to Putin, that Putin might seize on the opportunity to pull Trump in more closely to Russia’s point of view by offering to at least start some form of negotiation, even with Ukraine directly (putting aside for a moment the illegitimacy of Zelenskiy and his entire regime) that could commit all parties both to a framework for negotiation and a ceasefire simultaneously.

If ever there was such a possibility I think this has now been junked by the fact, first, that Putin must understand that the mercuriality of Trump’s personality is a mental disease, even a form of dementia, that Russia can never expect to be able to work with; second, because the deal appears to invite the use of arms as a form of investment, and this feature in itself precludes any further rapprochement between the two great powers and third, the deal is actually intensifying rather than reducing the possibilities of future friction.

Russia is winning; it may as well keep winning. Russia will continue to attrite Western wealth and arms. In doing so it will be doing a great favor for China by further reducing the meaningfulness of Western posturing about China-the-Enemy and giving China and the BRICS more space to inaugurate the new multipower world order.

Russia has been building reserve armies, both veteran and conscript, in addition to its forces in or on the border of Ukraine, and that are intended to fight pressure from NATO, including pressure from Scandinavia and the Baltics.

The total potential size of the new Russian army is anticipated to settle at around 2.4 million in the even of a sudden mobilization. NATO, meantime, is increasingly conscious of its weaknesses - greatly magnified, it goes without saying, in the event of a US withdrawal or downsizing of its commitment - but appears unable to do something about this apart from silly talk of the EU Commission recruiting its own army or sinking Germany into indebtedness to hedge funds, and fielding fearsome armies on Ukraine of 20,000 or so.

The minerals deal will further persuade Russian hawks that Russia cannot discontinue this war without having taken Odessa, Kiev and Kharkiv and the entirety of all major cities along the Dnieper, in addition of course, to Crimea, Donestsk, Luhansk, Zapporizhzhia and Kherson.

Latest discussions on casualties of the Ukraine proxy war, incidentally, lead me to guesstimate a total of 100,000 to 150,000 dead on the Russian side (which would yield a total of 200,000 to 300,000 dead and permanently disabled), and 1,600,000 dead and permanently disabled on the Ukrainian side.

Helmer’s report tonight on the Mineral Deal

“What Vance said about the Ukrainian minerals deal is interpreted in Moscow to mean that Trump and his officials will back down and retreat from deal terms they start with, in order to accept instead the appearance of a deal Trump and Vance can announce. If Zelensky can do that to Trump, the Russian assessment is that Putin can do as much, or better.

“Reports from Kiev and European capitals, where the secret provisions of the minerals deal have been disclosed [9], indicate a plan for nothing more than a national offshore zone free of taxes, tariffs and other charges by either the Ukrainian or the US governments [10]. In this outcome, the Americans have abandoned Trump’s demand for the reparations clause – payback for past military and economic aid. They have also given up the US demand for first-refusal priority over British, French, German or Polish companies in the bidding for resource projects. Rare earth minerals, oil, and gas have also been abandoned as Trump targets. The only target of the proposed projects identified in the agreement text is “critical sectors of Ukraine’s economy.”

“In return — although not yet publicly acknowledged — the Trump Administration has agreed to Zelensky’s request for release of a $500 million instalment of new military deliveries, with promises of more to come payable either in cash or in assignment to the US capital contribution of the new “US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.”

Collapse of the NeoLiberal Center

Auguries of the future fragmentation of Europe continue to arrive if not in abundance then with increasing frequency. The fact that the election to the German chancellorship of Friedrich Merz required two rounds of voting is being read as another sign of popular discontent with Merz himself and with the political establishment.

The German constitutional intelligence agency has been put to work, meantime, as mentioned in my previous post, to criminalize the most popular party of Germany, AfD by finding “evidence” that it is a far-right terrorist organization.

What it is, is skeptical of the war with Russia, of the mis-expenditure of German wealth on that war and the policy of German de-industrialization as the necessary consequence of the deliberate foot-shooting of cutting off cheap energy supplies from Russia.

Europe is now moving towards a further intensification of this suicidal trajectory by saying that from 2027 Europe should stop all energy imports from Russia including LNG imports, which are considerable and which, at much higher prices, have replaced the older pipeline supplies. After 2027 not even these would be available and Europe would be significantly dependent on……..US LNG supplies at a time when these might be reducing in volume, and when the US may be wanting to prioritize domestic US market needs.

Similar shenanigans have been at play in Romania in which the country’s intelligence apparatus was deployed to conjure up even sillier “evidence” (than that for the AdF) that Georgescu, who won the first round of national elections at the end of last year, had benefitted from a Russian sponsored Tiktok campaign and who was, on those deeply undemocratic grounds alone, banned from the second round of elections.

His role was assumed by George Simeon of the AUR (a party with a Nazi collaborationist history that has links to similar fascist movements in Poland and Italy and with the Likud party in Israel) who has just won the first round of the substitute elections.

Both Georgescu and Simeon have been opposed to European support for Ukraine in the proxy war between the West and Russia. But Simeon is an advocate of Romanian acquisition of Moldava, of which Transnistria is regarded as Russian. He may therefore be seen by Romania’s minders in NATO and the EU as being anti-Russia although he is also anti-Ukrainian by virtue of the fact that a forced integration of Moldava would also involve the seizure of some Ukrainian territory (in northern Bukovina, the Danube delta and Black Sea regions).

Moldava was united with Romania in the interwar period of the twentieth century, but Russia took over Moldava during World War Two before Moldava becsame independent following the collapse of the Soviet Union. But Moldava has remained dependent for energy and infrastructure on Romania. EU subsidies have functioned to consolidate that dependence, although Simeon appears to stand for a lesser role for the EU in Moldava even if, in the past at least, Simeon has been more pro-NATO, pro-Ukraine, pro-EU than Georgescu. Romania has volunteers (Getica) fighting for Ukraine and recent legislation allows Romania to shoot down Russian aircraft entering its airspace.

In Britain, the share of the national vote for so long dominated by the two main parties, Tory and Labour, has fallen to 57% from a one-time high of 75%, and in recent local elections the new Reform party led by Nigel Farage is outshining them both. Farage is somewhat like Trump in his skepticism about the proxy war over Ukraine, of which Starmer and his immediate predecessors, along with the British Deep State, have been such firm advocates and which is a major contribution to Britain’s economic and cultural malaise. The current and deeply unpopular incumbent, Labour’s Keir Starmer, whose response to local election losses is simply to escalate the same tired old anti-Russian invective, is considered by Craig Murray to be a possible Deep State plant whose mission is to destroy the party he leads. Which he seems to be doing very successfully. The object of Starmer’s invective, Russia, today has announced that its rate of GDP growth for 2024 has been updated to 4.3%.

Oliver Boyd-Barrett is Professor Emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and of California State University. His books include The International News Agencies; Le Trafic des Nouvelles (co-authored with Michael Palmer), Contra-Flow in Global News (co-authored with Daya Thussu), The Globalization of News (co-editor with Terhi Rantenan, and contributor), Communications Media, Globalization and Empire (editor and contributor), News Agencies in the Turbulent Era of the Internet (editor and contributor); Hollywood and the CIA (with David Herrera and Jim Baumann); Media Imperialism; Interfax: Breaking into Global News; Western Mainstream Media and the Ukraine Crisis; Media Imperialism: Continuity and Change (with Taneer Mirrlees, eds.); RussiaGate and Propaganda: Disinformation in the Age of Social Media; Conflict Propaganda in Syria: Narrative Battles; RussiaGate Revisited: Aftermath of a Hoax (with Stephen Marmura, editors, and contributors). Just published in 2025 is Propaganda, Communication and Empire: Western Intervention in Afghanistan (with Sumanth Inukonda and Lara Lengel, editors and contributors). In preparation for 2026: The Sage Handbook of News Agencies (co-editor with Pedro Aguiar and Christian Vukasovich).